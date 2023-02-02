ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
cbs17

Report: Sean Payton to Earn $18 Million Annually As Broncos Coach

The Denver coach will reportedly be the second-highest-paid coach in the league. The Broncos landed the biggest name of the NFL coaching cycle, hiring former Saints coach Sean Payton to take over the team. In order to land him, Denver’s new ownership group put up the money to seal the deal.
