Police Discover Two Bodies, Over 100 Cats in Yorktown Home

YORKTOWN, N.Y. - Following a wellness check, two people were found dead in a home on Cordial Road on Monday, Jan. 30, along with more than 100 cats.

Yorktown Police were initially contacted by a relative of the residents. Police Chief Robert Noble told Yorktown News that the department received the call requesting the wellness check because one of the deceased was expected to be at an event the day prior on Jan. 29, but never showed up.

According to a Yorktown Police Department media release, officers were able to force entry into the residence and located the bodies of two deceased people, one male and one female. The police were unable to investigate further on Monday night due to the number of cats in the home.

“The Yorktown Police were not able to investigate further at this time, due to the sheer volume of cats inside of the residence,” the release stated.

Members of the SPCA removed approximately 100 cats from the residence on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Following the removal of the cats, Yorktown Police Department Detectives were able to assist the Westchester County Police Department Forensic Unit and Westchester County Medical Examiner in the investigation.

Collectively, the agencies determined that the deaths do not appear to be results of foul play, but “any death not of natural causes is inherently suspicious,” according to the release.

“The Yorktown Police Department as usual did a fine job in this particular case,” Town Supervisor Tom Diana told Yorktown News. “They were met with obstacles most have never seen before with the conditions of the home. The cats actually hampered the investigation, as there were so many of them at the residence that officers were unable to determine the chain of events at first, given that there were two deceased people and over one hundred cats present.”

There are still 30-50 cats remaining at the residence as local shelters are at capacity, and it is the safest place for them at this time, police say. The cats are being fed and watered by volunteers until other shelters for relocation become available.

“Members of the Yorktown Police Department wish to express their heartfelt condolences to the friends and families of the decedents,” Noble told Yorktown News. “We will continue to work with the Westchester County Police Department Forensic Investigation Unit and the Westchester Medical Examiner, in order to determine the cause of death and provide closure to the family.”

The investigation remains open and police ask that if anyone has any information that might be useful, to please call the Detective Division at 914-962-3856.



