First Shelby County Author's Day Set for Feb. 18th (Updated)
February 7, 2023 - The first annual Shelby County Author’s Day to be held at the John D. Windham Civic Center, 146 Express Blvd, Center, Texas 75935, on Saturday, February 18, 2023, from the hours of 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. The Author’s Day will be well attended by...
King Receives Prestigious Kennedy Center Gold Medallion
Each year, the eight KCACTF regions honor individuals or organizations that have made extraordinary contributions to the teaching and producing of theatre, and who have significantly dedicated their time, artistry, and enthusiasm to the development of the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival. “I am absolutely floored over this honor,”...
It’s Time to Plant Potatoes
February 7, 2023 - When I was a small boy, the elderly Mr. Adams, who lived through the woods and up the hill from our house in Longview, asked me to help him plant his Irish potato crop. I remember how intrigued I was at putting pieces of potatoes into the soft loamy soil. The day we pulled them up and scratched out multitudes of whole potatoes was the day I became a vegetable gardener. It was truly magic. He sent me home with a brown paper grocery sack full of them, and my mom prepared them for me the way she ate them as a little girl, creamed and served with ketchup. I was hooked.
Spanish Soldier Reenacts at Mission Dolores San Augustine
February 07, 2023 - A Naked and Unhappy Bearing – The Troopers of Los Adaes and Their Relationship with Mission Dolores. San Augustine, Texas – Mission Dolores will be hosting a free, family-friendly come-and-go program featuring historical reenactors portraying Spanish soldiers stationed at Mission Dolores in the 1760’s.
Sheriff's Department Offering CPR/AED Course on Feb. 18
February 7, 2023 - The Shelby County Sheriff's Office will be hosting a CPR/AED course for any person of the community who would like to attend on Saturday, February 18, 2023. There will be two class times available: 9:00 am and 1:00 pm. The course will be held at the Windham Civic Center located at 146 Express Blvd, Center, TX 75935.
Online Only Tickets for Tonight's Center Basketball Games Versus Kilgore
February 7, 2023 - Tickets for the Center Boys and Girls Basketball games against Kilgore tonight, February 7th are available online only. Games start at 4:30pm at Kilgore High School, 711 North Longview Street, Kilgore, TX 75662. No cash will be accepted at the gate. Purchase tickets with this link:...
Four Shelbyville CX Debate Students to Compete in 113th State Tournament
February 7, 2023 - Shelbyville High School students, Maddie Lout, Travis Caporali, Ava Silva, and Aubree Camp will be competing in the 113th U.I.L. state CX debate tournament held at the University of Texas in Austin in March. In district 23AA, freshmen, Maddie and Travis placed 2nd, and seniors, Ava...
Clineccia Shawntelle Trotty
Visitation will be Friday, February 10, 2023, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Mt. Zion CME Church 921 MLK Drive Center, Texas 75935. Committal will take place at Westview Cemetery. Repass will be at Mt. Zion CME Church. Due to COVID 19, masks are required during visitation and funeral...
