Street lights turning on as Highway 31 project wraps up

SPANISH FORT, Ala. ( WKRG ) – A major street lighting project on the Eastern Shore is wrapping up. Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan tells WKRG News 5 a handful of lights were turned on Wednesday night, mainly near city hall.

He says over the next couple of weeks more street lights will be activated as the project nears completion. In all, 156 LED street lights will line both sides of Highway 31.

The city planned to have all of the lights turned on by late December, but McMillan says an equipment shortage delayed the project.

