ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish Fort, AL

Street lights turning on as Highway 31 project wraps up

By Blake Brown
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jPYfw_0kaRZWfr00

SPANISH FORT, Ala. ( WKRG ) – A major street lighting project on the Eastern Shore is wrapping up. Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan tells WKRG News 5 a handful of lights were turned on Wednesday night, mainly near city hall.

READ NEXT: The latest local headlines from WKRG News 5

He says over the next couple of weeks more street lights will be activated as the project nears completion. In all, 156 LED street lights will line both sides of Highway 31.

The city planned to have all of the lights turned on by late December, but McMillan says an equipment shortage delayed the project.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Safety concerns, drainage work shuts down Daphne park for 6 months

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Concrete is chipped away beneath the pier at May Day Park in Daphne. “It was damaged from some storm debris hitting underneath it, some support pieces of concrete have broken loose,” said Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune. Those safety concerns and major drainage improvements are forcing the park to close February 13 […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Amtrak makes first trip through Mobile for training purposes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re getting closer to passenger rail service returning to the Gulf Coast. Amtrak made its first trip from New Orleans to Mobile and back. Chase Goleman sent us this video of the train heading west at a good clip through Irvington. The Southern Rail Commission calls this a “familiarization trip.” It […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Reality Check Update: Baldwin Co. gun range closes

Baldwin County, Ala. (WPMI) — A Baldwin County gun range owner says he's now forced to close after a judge ruled customers can't drive on the privately owned road to access the range. The owner of PigFarm Gun Range says that effectively leaves them land locked and out of options.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Milton city council strikes down possibility of open container ordinance

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Milton City Council voted unanimously to reject its proposed open container ordinance on Monday night. The Community Improvement Board met on Jan. 5, to discuss options for amending the existing open container ordinance. The current ordinance states that it is currently unlawful for any person to possess an […]
MILTON, FL
WKRG News 5

Bullet hits Fairhope home, grazing dining room table

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – No one was injured Thursday afternoon when a bullet struck a family’s home east of Fairhope. The bullet, which pierced through a kitchen window, left a hole in the blinds before grazing the dining room table and landing several feet away. The homeowner told us her family spends a lot […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

City of Prichard cuts ribbon on reopened community center

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Prichard held a ribbon cutting Monday for the reopening of their community center- a place where seniors can relax and enjoy leisure time. After nearly 3 years since its closing due to Covid, the fun activities and social gatherings for the older community in Prichard are back. During […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Crumbl Cookies Springhill location opening Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Crumbl Cookies Springhill location is set to open this Friday, according to a Facebook post from franchisee Collin Roof. WKRG reported in January the location in the Rouse’s shopping center at Old Shell and McGregor Avenue would be opening sometime in February. The address is 4356 Old Shell Road. “We […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Single-engine plane crashes at Peter Prince Field airport in Milton

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Santa Rosa County officials, a single-engine aircraft crashed at Peter Prince Field airport on Monday afternoon. Santa Rosa County Public Information Officer Sarah Whitfield said only the male pilot in his 40s was on board the aircraft and was conscious and alert when Lifeguard EMS arrived on scene. After […]
MILTON, FL
WKRG News 5

Firefighter injured while battling fire at Jasmine Creek Apartments: Escambia Co. Fire Rescue

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire-Rescue said one of their firefighters was transported to a local hospital with injuries after responding to an apartment fire Monday afternoon. “Due to HIPAA guidelines, we are not able to discloser the nature of those injures,” said ECFR. ECFR was called to the Jasmine Creek Apartments at […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

19-year-old dead after train hits SUV in Atmore Sunday night: Police

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to officials with the Atmore Police Department, a 19-year-old is dead after a train hit his vehicle Sunday night. Officers said they responded around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night to the railroad crossing at the intersection of Martin Luther King and East Nashville Ave., in reference to a vehicle being struck […]
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

76K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy