An expert has said you should avoid going to the toilet 'just in case' even if you want to make sure you don't need the loo during a long car journey or while out for a walk. A pelvic floor specialist has cautioned people against a 'safety wee' 'just in case', urging them to wait until they genuinely do need to go in order to keep their pelvic floor in tip-top shape.

4 DAYS AGO