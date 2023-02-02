Read full article on original website
studyfinds.org
Taking vitamin D supplements regularly reduces risk of developing melanoma, study says
KUOPIO, Finland — Sun exposure and vitamin D go hand-in-hand, but too much sun also increases the risk of burning and skin cancer. Now, researchers from the University of Eastern Finland, Kuopio University Hospital, and experienced dermatologists have found that getting this nutrient through other sources can protect against skin cancer. They found that taking vitamin D supplements displayed a link to fewer cases of melanoma.
A 14-year-old thought she had 'butterflies' from dancing with a boy at winter formal. It was a heart attack.
Ceirra Zeager's heart started racing after a high school dance. What she thought was butterflies was a heart attack.
msn.com
CDC Study: Reports of Serious Adverse Events After Updated COVID-19 Booster Shot Among Children Rare
A new review of safety data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found just two incidents of serious adverse events following the nearly 1 million updated COVID-19 booster shots administered to children ages 5-11 since October. The study, which was published Thursday by the CDC, examined more than...
A Child Born With 2 Heads, One Atop the Other, Had a Condition Caused by an Extremely Rare Type of Parasitic Twinning
When the two-headed baby was born in a village in India in 1783, the sight of it frightened the midwife so much that she immediately tried to kill the baby. However, the baby was rescued from the fire into which it was thrown with minor burn injuries.
Clayton News Daily
Magnesium Glycinate vs Citrate: Which Magnesium Supplements Should You Be Taking?
Your body needs the essential mineral magnesium for multiple functions, including regulating your blood sugar levels, blood pressure, muscle and nerve function. But wait, there’s more: Magnesium is also critical for making protein and bone and synthesizing DNA. But how much magnesium do you really need? According to the...
MindBodyGreen
New Research Says Vitamin B12 Deficiency Is Linked With Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
It's no secret that our bodies require a host of different vitamins and minerals to function at their best. One of those essential vitamins is B12—and when you aren't getting enough of it, you might feel anywhere from irritable to exhausted. And according to a new study published in...
Eating like you live in a ‘blue zone’ can add years to your life. Start with these 5 foods
"Beans reign supreme in the blue zones and are the cornerstone of every longevity diet in the world.”. While a lot of health factors feel uncontrollable, diet is completely in our hands and plays a crucial role in longevity. Even small tweaks to how we eat can impact our lifespan.
Simple online brain test helps predict your risk of dementia – 6 signs you must know
A SIMPLE online brain test can help predict your risk of dementia, experts have revealed. The quiz aims to help Brits explore healthy brain behaviours as well as offering tips on how to boost your memory. It's split into three short sections which focus on being sharp, staying connected and...
scitechdaily.com
Vitamin D’s Impact on Health: New Study Suggests Body Weight Matters
Individuals with a higher BMI showed a weakened response to vitamin D supplementation, which could explain disparities in outcomes such as cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune diseases. Researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, have uncovered new evidence suggesting that how vitamin D...
scitechdaily.com
New Study Indicates That Antibiotics Can Increase Older Adults’ Risk of Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Frequent antibiotics use may increase the risk of developing inflammatory bowel disease for adults over 40, according to research published in the journal Gut. The study suggests that individuals taking antibiotics for gut infections have a higher risk, with the risk being greatest 1-2 years after use. Mounting evidence suggests...
iheart.com
Doctors Warn 'Last Of Us'-Style Fungal Infection Could Spread In The U.S.
Doctors are warning that a fungal infection found in the Southwest could start spreading to other parts of the country. The Coccidioides fungus causes Valley Fever and is found in soil in warm, dry, and dusty areas across California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Texas. When the fungal spores...
outbreaknewstoday.com
CDC issues health advisory about Extensively Drug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa outbreak associated with Artificial Tears
In a follow-up on a report yesterday on eye infections linked to an over-the-counter eyedrops product under the brand EzriCare, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Health Alert Network (HAN) Health Advisory about infections with an extensively drug-resistant strain of Verona Integron-mediated Metallo-β-lactamase (VIM) and Guiana-Extended Spectrum-β-Lactamase (GES)-producing carbapenem-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa (VIM-GES-CRPA) in 12 states.
Phys.org
The proteins that fix (almost) everything
Proteins can make any inventor green with envy. It is proteins that make the body work. But when these same super-substances make mistakes, we may get sick with things like cancer or Alzheimer's disease. The job of researchers is to sort out the proteins when they malfunction. If you google...
MedicalXpress
Study finds use of methotrexate is associated with an increased risk of skin cancer
The immunosuppressive drug methotrexate (MTX) can be linked to an elevated risk of three types of skin cancer, a new study by University of Gothenburg researchers shows. Patients receiving the drug include those with moderate to severe psoriasis; but in this particular patient group, a risk increase was only observed for basal cell carcinoma.
psychreg.org
Scientists Identifies Nutrient That Cancer Cells Crave
Arginine is an amino acid naturally produced by our bodies and plentiful in the fish, meat, and nuts that we eat. But as recent research published in the journal Science Advances reveals, arginine is an essential nutrient for cancer cells too. And starving them of it could potentially render tumours more vulnerable to the body’s natural immune response.
MindBodyGreen
New Research Shows Vitamin D Status Influences Your Depression Risk
If you’re one of the 29% of U.S. adults1 deficient in vitamin D you might have already noticed the tell-tale signs, like bone achiness, muscle weakness, and fatigue. However, you might be surprised to learn that not getting enough of this essential vitamin can lead to mood-related side effects as well.
msn.com
WHO, CDC Study: Vast Majority of COVID-19 Deaths Among Adults Aged 60 and Older
More than 80% of COVID-19 global deaths during the first two years of the pandemic were among people aged 60 and older, according to a new study from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The trend held true across countries of all economic backgrounds,...
msn.com
Scientists reveal how to spot signs of dementia nine years before diagnosis
It could be possible to spot signs of dementia up to nine years before diagnosis, a new study has found. The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, mean that future at-risk patients could be screened to help identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Expert warns against 'safety wee' and to avoid going to toilet 'just in case'
An expert has said you should avoid going to the toilet 'just in case' even if you want to make sure you don't need the loo during a long car journey or while out for a walk. A pelvic floor specialist has cautioned people against a 'safety wee' 'just in case', urging them to wait until they genuinely do need to go in order to keep their pelvic floor in tip-top shape.
