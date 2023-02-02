The former vice chair of the Washington, D.C., police union is facing charges of felony fraud after revelations that he worked at three different Whole Foods locations while on duty as an officer. Between January 2021 and April 2022, Medgar Webster Sr. allegedly collected $33,845 from Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department while spending a third of his time on the clock—485 hours total—moonlighting at the upscale supermarket. Over the same period, he was paid for 218.5 overtime hours at a rate of $79.67 per hour. According to MPD, Webster was stripped of his police powers in April after an investigation into a sexual assault he allegedly committed inside a Whole Foods. If convicted on the fraud charge, he could up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $25,000.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO