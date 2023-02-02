Read full article on original website
CFO Confronted Alex Murdaugh About Missing Cash Just Before Murders
Hours before Alex Murdaugh allegedly killed his wife and son near the dog kennels at their family estate, the former lawyer knew he was in trouble. Jeanne Seckinger, the CFO of Murdaugh’s family law firm, had already confronted him a month prior about improperly depositing money from a civil case settlement and got him to allegedly admit he was trying to secretly move money into his wife’s name. But Seckinger told Colleton County jurors on Tuesday that she approached Murdaugh on June 7, 2021, about a different, and more serious, monetary question: What happened to $792,000 in legal fees owed to the firm that had gone missing in a case Murdaugh handled?
This Judge’s Ruling Could Be Very Bad for Alex Murdaugh
South Carolina jurors will be allowed to hear about Alex Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes in his murder trial—a tremendous win in the prosecution’s argument that the former lawyer fatally shot his wife and son in a twisted cover-up scheme of his misdeeds. Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman...
Tristyn Bailey was stabbed 114 times in an unspeakable murder. A Snapchat selfie caught her killer classmate
Tristyn Bailey was supposed to help make a special Mother’s Day breakfast for mom Stacey on the day she was reported missing on 9 May 2021. Recalling the day at a memorial service exactly one year later, her father Forrest said that Tristyn’s sister Sophia had already begun preparing the meal before they noticed anything was awry.“Shortly after that, our day was shattered,” Forrest Bailey told the service, according to WJXT-TV.The family reported Tristyn, a 13-year-old seventh grade student at Patriot Oaks Academy, missing at around 10am to the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office who put out an urgent missing...
Idaho murders – update: Source reveals victim ‘grabbed knife’ as Kaylee Goncalves’ family appeals gag order
One of the victims in the Idaho murders reportedly fought the attacker before she was killed. Sources close to the investigation told NewsNation that slain University of Idaho Xana Kernodle had suffered wounds to her fingers after “repeatedly grabbing” the knife from the killer during the 13 November attack. Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin and her roommates Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were also murdered that night. Washington State University criminology PhD student Bryan Kohberger has since been charged with the slayings. Last week, the Goncalves family’s attorney Shanon Gray appealed a gag order in the case that he described...
Ex-D.C. Police Union Official Accused of Working at Whole Foods While on Duty
The former vice chair of the Washington, D.C., police union is facing charges of felony fraud after revelations that he worked at three different Whole Foods locations while on duty as an officer. Between January 2021 and April 2022, Medgar Webster Sr. allegedly collected $33,845 from Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department while spending a third of his time on the clock—485 hours total—moonlighting at the upscale supermarket. Over the same period, he was paid for 218.5 overtime hours at a rate of $79.67 per hour. According to MPD, Webster was stripped of his police powers in April after an investigation into a sexual assault he allegedly committed inside a Whole Foods. If convicted on the fraud charge, he could up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $25,000.
Mom’s Searches Show She Plotted to Strangle Her Kids, Prosecutors Say
Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mom accused of killing her young children last month, allegedly checked her Apple Maps app to make sure her husband—whom she sent to pick up dinner and meds from CVS—would be away long enough for her to strangle her kids before he returned. Prosecutors...
