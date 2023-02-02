ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

‘Yellowstone’ inspired baby names are exploding in popularity

By Harper Emch
WVNS
WVNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d24sn_0kaRYaI600

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Baby names this year are taking inspiration from every popular TV show, but one of them more than the rest: Yellowstone.

Bill Murray’s ‘Groundhog Day’ celebrates 30th anniversary
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jy0Pi_0kaRYaI600

The graphic to the left is based on data from the US Social Security Administration, looking at how popular TV characters have influenced baby names in recent years. This was done by using rankings from Rotten Tomatoes to identify the top 100 shows from 2020, 2021, and 2022. Character names from these shows were then run through the SSA’s baby name database to determine how much certain names have increased in popularity. Only names that had an obvious correlation were used.

For example, Yellowstone debuted in 2018… that year approximately 3 babies out of a million were named “Rip.” But after an explosion of the show’s popularity, approximately 74 babies out of a million were named “Rip” in 2022, which is an increase of over 2000%.

As you can see from the graphic, Yellowstone character names have taken the top 3 spots, especially the name “Dutton” (the last name of the protagonists in the series) seeing a huge increase in popularity.

West Virginia Outdoors & Wildlife News

Here are the top 25 TV character names that have seen the biggest increase in popularity for babies:

  • Dutton (Yellowstone) – 3300%
  • Rip (Yellowstone) – 2367%
  • Kayce (Yellowstone) – 1679%
  • Rue (Euphoria) – 523%
  • Viktor (The Umbrella Academy) – 444%
  • Laramie (Yellowstone) – 431%
  • Berlin (Money Heist) – 380%
  • Beck (You) – 350%
  • Campion (Raised By Wolves) – 300%
  • Stevie (Schitt’s Creek) – 280%
  • Ramy (Ramy) – 236%
  • Walker (Yellowstone) – 207%
  • Twyla (Schitt’s Creek) – 206%
  • Keeley (Ted Lasso) – 188%
  • Archie (Riverdale) – 176%
  • Geralt (The Witcher) – 167%
  • Tate (Yellowstone) – 140%
  • Denver (Money Heist) – 135%
  • Maeve (The Boys) – 128%
  • Eleven (Stranger Things) – 125%
  • Daemon (House of The Dragon) – 105%
  • Ginny (Ginny and Georgia) – 100%
  • Love (You) – 73%
  • Eloise (Bridgerton) – 47%
  • Daphne (Bridgerton) – 16%
Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WVNS 59News Daily

Governor Jim Justice, WorkForce West Virginia announce alternative to layoffs

The data and graphic were put together by baby formula site organicbabyformula.com .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Body found near Rail Trail in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A woman’s body was found in a wooded area in Beckley on February 1, 2023. According to Deputy Chief of Police Dave Allard with the Beckley Police Department, officers received a call just after 4 p.m. stating that someone had found a woman’s body in the woods at the end of Scott […]
BECKLEY, WV
Newstalk KGVO

Farewell Montana: Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ May Be Costner’s Last

The Bitterroot Valley and Missoula were hosts to a major television production this past year. Season 5 of the hit television drama, "Yellowstone" was exclusively filmed here in our own backyard. In seasons 1-3, the show had been mostly filmed in Utah, and occasional scenes took place on Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, MT. But, for seasons 4 and 5, the entire production moved to Montana.
MISSOULA, MT
New York Post

‘Yellowstone’ hunk Cole Hauser shocks fans with unrecognizable new look

“Yellowstone” actor Cole Hauser swapped his cowboy hat and chaps for a simple navy polo and baseball cap, shocking fans during a day out with his family. Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler on the show, posted a photo of himself with his family Monday at Disney World on Instagram, sporting a much different look than fans of the Paramount series are used to seeing. “Great time yesterday! Thx to Julia and John and all the staff at Disney for a wonderful experience,” wrote the 47-year-old actor, posing in the picture with his wife, Cynthia Daniel, and their two sons, Ryland and Colt....
MONTANA STATE
MLive

How to Watch every season of “Yellowstone”

Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” is set to return sometime during summer 2023; but in the meantime, catch up on previous seasons when you register for the following streaming services. Philo, FuboTV, Peacock, and DIRECTV Stream all offer streaming options for the popular western drama. The story of a...
MONTANA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Dash Cam Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
WYOMING STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Grizzly Bear Makes Mad Dash for Massive Yellowstone Elk Herd

This grizzly bear‘s ability to effortlessly plow through thick Yellowstone National Park brush is as impressive as his pursuit of 50+ elk. Well-known Yellowstone wildlife photographer Deby Dixon has amassed some amazing footage in her time with the park. One of her most impressive stints of grizzly bear footage is now going viral as a result with over 6 million views.
People

Rare Blond Moose Spotted in Alaska Wows Internet While Experts Share Concern for Animal's Safety

"When your species is supposed to be a certain color, being white or lighter isn't going to help you a whole lot," wildlife veterinarian Kimberlee Beckmen told the Washington Post Blond moose don't necessarily have more fun, experts say. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) caught a rare sight on camera: a light tan-colored moose in the wild. The creature, which some have dubbed the "blond moose" or "Big Blondie" for its coloring, was photographed during one of the agency's recent moose population surveys in Alaska....
ALASKA STATE
Kicker 102.5

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Shares What Kevin Costner Is Really Like to Work With

Cole Hauser and Kevin Costner have a close onscreen relationship on Yellowstone, and Hauser says they have a special bond offscreen, too. Hauser plays Yellowstone ranch foreman Rip Wheeler on the show, and Costner plays Dutton family patriarch John Dutton, who took Rip in when he was young. They have an unshakable bond, and Hauser shares that he and Costner also have a lot in common.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Kevin Costner lists 160-acre Aspen ranch for rent as fate on ‘Yellowstone’ looms

Kevin Costner may not be willing to give up his “Yellowstone” ranch in Montana, but he is saying welcome to his real-life ranch in Colorado. The recent Golden Globe winner is renting his 160-acre Aspen estate for a colossal $36,000 per night, The Post has learned. The property went up for rent last week. Comprising 12 bedrooms and eight bathrooms, the spread occupies nearly 6,000 square feet. Known as the Dunbar Ranch, it has been pegged as “the ultimate luxury retreat,” and is located just minutes from downtown Aspen. Features of the property include 24/7 caretakers on site, a baseball...
ASPEN, CO
Fatherly

Yellowstone Spinoff 1923 Season 2 Is Coming: Here's Everything We Know

Saddle up! Paramount+ just renewed 1923 for a second season. It only makes sense, of course. Fans of the Yellowstone franchise immediately embraced the prequel series, which follows an earlier generation of the Dutton family and their travails in rural Montana. Series creator Taylor Sheridan not only crafted an engrossing prequel story, but he wrangled a stellar cast that includes Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton, Helen Mirren as Clara Dutton, and many more. Flashbacks and younger versions of various characters — plus a few pointed namedrops — serve as the connective tissue between Yellowstone, 1923, and Sheridan’s other prequel, 1883.
MONTANA STATE
WVNS

WVNS

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy