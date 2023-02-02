ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida high school principal arrested for keying car at Publix, police say

By Rachel Tucker
 5 days ago

ST. CLOUD, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida high school principal was charged with criminal mischief after he allegedly caused thousands of dollars in damage to a car in a Publix parking lot.

NBC affiliate WESH reports Nathaniel Fancher, principal of St. Cloud High School, was taken into custody on Tuesday for an alleged incident that happened last Thursday.

Fancher was accused of keying the entire length of someone’s car, causing $3,000 in damages. The School District of Osceola County confirmed Fancher’s criminal charge, but did not provide details about the alleged keying.

Fancher was booked into the Osceola County jail on a criminal mischief charge. He has since bonded out.

The school sent an announcement to parents on Tuesday and provided the following statement to WESH :

“We firmly believe that one of our school’s many strengths is in the open communication lines that we have built with our Bulldog family. As such, I feel that it is important to let you know that the St. Cloud Police Department has arrested Principal Fancher for a criminal mischief incident that took place outside of school last week. Until the outcome of the law enforcement investigation and associated proceedings are complete, Mr. Fancher will be on administrative leave from the school. As this is a law enforcement matter, we are not able to discuss the incident in detail. Please be assured that our focus will remain on educating our students and minimizing any disruption in the learning process. Thank you for your continued support of our school.”

St. Cloud High School Assistant Principal Jennifer Wrona
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

