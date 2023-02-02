ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare to swim with the sharks: Shark Tank opens online casting

Do you have a unique idea for a business or an invention? But don’t have the cash to jump-start your dream?

Swim with the sharks and strike a deal of a lifetime.

“Shark Tank: Season 15” is now casting — and you could be on the show!

The Shark Tank Casting team is on a nationwide search to discover the next group
of driven entrepreneurs, creators and innovators.

For a chance to be considered, apply now until the end of July at abc.com/shows/shark-tank/apply .

Shark Tank airs Fridays on JET 24.

