Dare to swim with the sharks: Shark Tank opens online casting
Do you have a unique idea for a business or an invention? But don’t have the cash to jump-start your dream?
Swim with the sharks and strike a deal of a lifetime.
“Shark Tank: Season 15” is now casting — and you could be on the show!
The Shark Tank Casting team is on a nationwide search to discover the next group
of driven entrepreneurs, creators and innovators.
For a chance to be considered, apply now until the end of July at abc.com/shows/shark-tank/apply .
