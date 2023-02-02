Read full article on original website
Hit-and-Run Traffic Collision Traps Driver in SUV, Dogs Rescued
Thousand Oaks, Ventura County, CA: A driver traveling with three small dogs was trapped in an SUV after a traffic collision involving another vehicle that fled the scene early Tuesday morning. Ventura County Sheriff’s Department and county firefighters responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Thousand Oaks Boulevard...
Smoking Semi-Truck Seen Just Before Highway 154 Pileups
Last Wednesday night, four people were sent to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after multiple cars collided on Highway 154 for reasons still under investigation. This Monday, one of the drivers involved in the pileup shared dashcam footage showing a semi-truck emitting thick, white smoke that he says caused the crashes.
Bicyclist Struck by Truck, Critically Injured Near Los Olivos
A bicyclist suffered major injuries Monday afternoon when he was struck by a vehicle in the Santa Ynez Valley. At approximately 2:25 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol were dispatched to the area of Ballard Canyon Road and Bison Lane near Los Olivos, according to fire Capt. Scott Safechuck.
SBC Fire helicopter transports cyclist with major injury to emergency room
– A cyclist suffered major injuries after being struck by a car in the Ballard Canyon and Bison Road area in Los Olivos around 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The post SBC Fire helicopter transports cyclist with major injury to emergency room appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
2 People Critically Injured in Crash on Highway 101 in Santa Maria
Two people suffered major injuries Sunday afternoon in a collision on Highway 101 in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department. The crash involving a car and a motorcycle occurred at about 4:40 p.m. in the northbound freeway lanes at the Donovan Road exit ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.
CHP Seek Ventura Hit And Run Vehicle
The CHP is asking the public for help in a hit and run traffic collision early Saturday morning in Ventura that left a tow truck driver with major injuries. It happened shortly after 2:30 AM on the southbound 101 Freeway just before the Victoria Avenue exit. There was a broken...
A Wind-Driven Fire Races Through A Mobile Home Park Between Oxnard And Point Mugu
(Photos courtesy Ventura County Fire PIO) A wind-driven fire raced through a mobile home park located between Oxnard and Point Mugu Tuesday. It damaged or destroyed 4 mobile homes and a two-unit residential structure. In addition to the mobile homes and the structure, a fifth wheel trailer and one truck...
Body found in Santa Ynez River identified as missing teen
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials say a body found Sunday in the Santa Ynez River in Lompoc has been identified as a missing 14-year-old boy.
Vehicles seized, tickets issued at Oxnard car meetup
Police in Oxnard issued 20 tickets and towed three vehicles Sunday morning after they busted a planned car meet around a busy shopping center. The Oxnard Police Department Traffic Unit conducted enforcement at the Seabridge Marketplace between the hours of 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. A large meetup of car...
Kayakers find body in Santa Ynez River near Lompoc
Two kayakers found the body of a male in the Santa Ynez River west of Lompoc on Sunday. At about 12:30 p.m., two adults in kayaks discovered the body along the Santa Ynez River near Santa Lucia Canyon Road in the Lompoc Valley, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Lompoc police officers and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies recovered the body with assistance from county firefighters. Personnel from several other agencies also responded to the scene.
Caltrans Opens Highway 101 Lanes in Summerland and Works on Gaviota
Caltrans has provided updates on two major Highway 101 projects in Summerland and Gaviota. On Friday, Caltrans announced northbound lanes had opened in Summerland, as well as the northbound onramp at Evans. This is part of the HOV expansion project between Carpinteria and Santa Barbara, and is funded through SB1.
Storm-Caused Rockslide Blocks Access To A Channel Island; Simi Stabbing; Hueneme Pursuit
Channel Islands National Park says all trails and facilities on San Miguel Island, except the sandy beaches of Cuyler Harbor, are closed to the public until emergency repairs are made to Nidever Canyon Trail. There was a rockslide in that canyon caused by the January storms that is blocking the...
Full Closure of US Highway 101 Near State Route 135 in Los Alamos for One-Night Next Week
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A project to reconstruct the bridges on US 101 at the Interchange with State Route 135 in Los Alamos will result in a full overnight closure in both directions of US 101 for one-night next week. Northbound US 101 will be closed at the Interchange...
Police investigate fatal shooting in Santa Maria
The Santa Maria Police Department said its dispatch received several calls of shots fired in the 400 block of N. Railroad. Officers responded to the scene and confirmed a shooting happened.
UCSB Lieutenant Sentenced to 30 Days in Jail for DUI
A UC Santa Barbara police lieutenant arrested in August on charges of driving under the influence and hit-and-run has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years of probation. Bradley Prows, 60, was driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.15 ― nearly twice the legal limit ―...
Store clerk who tried to stop thieves in Ventura County ends up in hospital with stab wounds
A Ventura County convenience store clerk who tried to stop two men from stealing alcohol ended up in the hospital after being stabbed. It happened Sunday night in Simi Valley. Two men entered a store on Los Angeles Avenue, grabbed some alcohol and ran out the door. The clerk chased them.
Two men shot in Santa Maria, one killed
A gunman or gunmen shot two men in Santa Maria late Saturday night, killing one of them. Shortly before midnight, a caller reported a shooting in the 400 block of N. Railroad Avenue, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
