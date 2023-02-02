ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Smoking Semi-Truck Seen Just Before Highway 154 Pileups

Last Wednesday night, four people were sent to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after multiple cars collided on Highway 154 for reasons still under investigation. This Monday, one of the drivers involved in the pileup shared dashcam footage showing a semi-truck emitting thick, white smoke that he says caused the crashes.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Bicyclist Struck by Truck, Critically Injured Near Los Olivos

A bicyclist suffered major injuries Monday afternoon when he was struck by a vehicle in the Santa Ynez Valley. At approximately 2:25 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol were dispatched to the area of Ballard Canyon Road and Bison Lane near Los Olivos, according to fire Capt. Scott Safechuck.
LOS OLIVOS, CA
Noozhawk

2 People Critically Injured in Crash on Highway 101 in Santa Maria

Two people suffered major injuries Sunday afternoon in a collision on Highway 101 in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department. The crash involving a car and a motorcycle occurred at about 4:40 p.m. in the northbound freeway lanes at the Donovan Road exit ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.
SANTA MARIA, CA
kvta.com

CHP Seek Ventura Hit And Run Vehicle

The CHP is asking the public for help in a hit and run traffic collision early Saturday morning in Ventura that left a tow truck driver with major injuries. It happened shortly after 2:30 AM on the southbound 101 Freeway just before the Victoria Avenue exit. There was a broken...
VENTURA, CA
KTLA.com

Vehicles seized, tickets issued at Oxnard car meetup

Police in Oxnard issued 20 tickets and towed three vehicles Sunday morning after they busted a planned car meet around a busy shopping center. The Oxnard Police Department Traffic Unit conducted enforcement at the Seabridge Marketplace between the hours of 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. A large meetup of car...
OXNARD, CA
calcoastnews.com

Kayakers find body in Santa Ynez River near Lompoc

Two kayakers found the body of a male in the Santa Ynez River west of Lompoc on Sunday. At about 12:30 p.m., two adults in kayaks discovered the body along the Santa Ynez River near Santa Lucia Canyon Road in the Lompoc Valley, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Lompoc police officers and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies recovered the body with assistance from county firefighters. Personnel from several other agencies also responded to the scene.
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Caltrans Opens Highway 101 Lanes in Summerland and Works on Gaviota

Caltrans has provided updates on two major Highway 101 projects in Summerland and Gaviota. On Friday, Caltrans announced northbound lanes had opened in Summerland, as well as the northbound onramp at Evans. This is part of the HOV expansion project between Carpinteria and Santa Barbara, and is funded through SB1.
SUMMERLAND, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

UCSB Lieutenant Sentenced to 30 Days in Jail for DUI

A UC Santa Barbara police lieutenant arrested in August on charges of driving under the influence and hit-and-run has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years of probation. Bradley Prows, 60, was driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.15 ― nearly twice the legal limit ―...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Two men shot in Santa Maria, one killed

A gunman or gunmen shot two men in Santa Maria late Saturday night, killing one of them. Shortly before midnight, a caller reported a shooting in the 400 block of N. Railroad Avenue, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
SANTA MARIA, CA

