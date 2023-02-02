Read full article on original website
Earthquakes in Western New York are rare, but not unheard of
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many Western New Yorkers were awoken at 6:15 Monday morning by a 3.8 magnitude earthquake. Earthquakes in Western New York are rare, but not unheard of. Earthquakes typically occur along, or near, faults on the earth's crust. Faults are areas where two pieces of earths crust, or plates meet. They usually slide along each other or slip above or beneath each other. The buildup and release of friction caused by two plates is what causes an earthquake.
Residents of Elmwood Village want answers about a sinkhole
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Residents of Elmwood Village are looking for answers about a sinkhole on Norwood Avenue that's been there for a few years now. Residents claim city leaders aren't doing anything about it. Common Council Member David Rivera said he wasn't aware of the problem until 2 On...
AAA: Gas prices drop slightly
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York and across the country are seeing gas price drop slightly, according to data from AAA. The average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $3.44, which is one cent less than last week. In Batavia, gas prices are currently at $3.43, one cents lower than the week before. The average price in Rochester also down two cents from last week to $3.51 a gallon.
No significant damage from WNY earthquake
BUFFALO, N.Y. — While it was quite an eye-opening experience early Monday morning with that unexpected jolt and some noise, we, fortunately, did not get the major seismic activity that has occurred with devastating effects elsewhere like Turkey. So now some words of reassurance from other local experts who...
Code Blue issued for City of Buffalo Sunday night and Monday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The cold temperatures continue in Buffalo and Western New York, and because of that, a Code Blue 15 has been issued for the City of Buffalo on Sunday night and Monday during the day. The following overnight shelters will be open Sunday night:. Holy Cross 412...
Strongest earthquake in 40 years startles Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many Western New Yorkers were shook awake on Monday morning by an earthquake. Earthquakes Canada reported that a 4.2 magnitude quake was detected in the Buffalo region. 2 On Your Side has heard from viewers from all the way in Wilson to Hamburg who felt the...
Buy Black Buffalo retail vendors open for business at Broadway Market
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's Black History Month, and the Broadway Market is getting in on the celebration. Every Saturday this month you will find Buy Black Buffalo retail vendors. Nearly two dozen businesses have set up shop there. Unique items are being sold inside the Buffalo landmark. You'll find...
Hamburg residents fear losing senior center building to Frontier Central School District
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Monday night, roughly 300 residents in the Town of Hamburg showed up to the town’s public meeting to express their frustrations with a decision from the Frontier Central School District. The decision would allow the district to take back at least a portion of a...
WNYers share their earthquake videos
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many Western New York residents were awoken Monday morning by a 3.8 magnitude earthquake. USGS reported that 3.8 magnitude earthquake was detected and was centered about 2 kilometers northeast of West Seneca around 6:15 a.m. 2 On Your Side has heard from viewers from all the...
TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced Saturday that one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the February 3 TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. The ticket was worth $40,804.50 and was bought at the Tops on Maple Road. TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same...
Demolition order granted for Cobblestone District buildings
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are new developments in the saga of two Cobblestone District buildings that have been in housing court in Buffalo for more than a decade. On Thursday, Judge Patrick Carney granted a demolition order submitted by Darryl Carr, the owner of 110 and 118 South Park Avenue. The judge said the December blizzard caused substantial roof damage and they cannot be saved.
Baby boy born during Buffalo blizzard finally gets to head home
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A couple from Flint, Michigan finally left Buffalo on Monday morning with their healthy baby son, who was born 9 weeks premature during the recent Christmas blizzard. Tiffany Garvey and Chris Porter came to Hamburg to visit Porter's mother for Christmas, at a time when Garvey...
Wendy's to replace former OTB parlor in South Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former Western Regional Off Tracking Betting Corp. parlor in South Buffalo is making way for a Wendy’s restaurant. The property at 969 McKinley Parkway has been sold to the Pamela Pine Trust of 2017 121717 for $1.67 million, according to Feb. 1 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The 6,460-square-foot building had been owned by McKinley Property Holdings LLC/Birchwood Enterprises XX LLC.
Baskin holds emergency preparedness workshop for women
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been more than a month since the Christmas blizzard of 2022, but we're far from the end of winter weather. That's why Erie County Legislature chair April Baskin held an emergency preparedness workshop for women Saturday at the Delavan Grider Community Center. Anyone who attended...
News 2 You: A rarity for the papacy, the Buffalo ice boom goes bust, and a big accomplishment for a new president
Pope Benedict XVI became the first pontiff in 700 years to announce plans to resign the papacy, which is traditionally a role served until one’s death. Frail health was a reason cited for Benedict’s decision. However, he went on to live for nearly another decade until he recently passed away on December 31, 2022 at the age of 95.
Jessie Pegula provides update on mom's health
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jessie Pegula is opening up about what happened to her mom, Kim. Kim Pegula, co-owner of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, suffered a cardiac arrest in her Florida home last June. In a letter written on the Players' Tribune, Jessie Pegula details the events of...
2 The Outdoors: Best places to view winter wildlife in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Though winter's grip often seems like one of iron, there's always a way to gain release. This time of year, a hike in the woods is not only uplifting for the spirit but also a great chance to see wildlife. Mike Radomski, Chief Adventure Officer of Outside Chronicles, hikes the state year-round and knows many great spots.
Black History Month stories at Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library
BUFFALO, N.Y. — To mark Black History Month there will be a presentation of letters written by African American soldiers during WWII to Rev. J. Edward Nash. It will be held at the Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library at 1324 Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo on Tuesday from 6-7p.m. Guests...
Espo's brings casual cuisine to former Donut Craze site in Tonawanda
TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A pandemic-born catering business has expanded into a sit-down café in Tonawanda. Espo’s held a soft opening in December, followed by a full opening Jan. 19 at 365 Somerville Ave., formerly home to Donut Craze. The venture’s roots go back to spring 2020, when...
City leaders agree to hire fleet and emergency managers
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the aftermath of the Blizzard of 2022 City of Buffalo, leaders have finally settled on two new city hall positions which they hope will address the city's response to disasters and weather events and help upgrade the city's vehicles. In the wake of the November...
