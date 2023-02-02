ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

TEXAS A&M 83, AUBURN 78

Percentages: FG .469, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Ja.Williams 3-5, Jasper 2-5, Johnson 1-2, Berman 1-3, Flanigan 1-3, Green 1-5, Donaldson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Broome 3, Ja.Williams 2). Turnovers: 10 (Flanigan 2, Green 2, Berman, Broome, Donaldson, Ja.Williams, Johnson, Moore). Steals: 10...
AUBURN, WA
Porterville Recorder

Pittsburgh 91, Louisville 57

LOUISVILLE (3-21) Curry 2-6 2-2 6, Traynor 0-3 0-0 0, Withers 2-7 4-6 9, Ellis 2-9 2-2 7, James 4-10 0-0 11, Lands 1-5 2-2 5, Miller 2-6 4-4 10, Okorafor 2-8 1-2 6, Payne 0-1 0-0 0, Wheeler 0-2 0-0 0, Ree 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 16-58 15-18 57.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Porterville Recorder

MICHIGAN STATE 63, MARYLAND 58

Percentages: FG .392, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 3-22, .136 (Scott 1-3, Young 1-5, Hart 1-6, Long 0-2, Martinez 0-2, Carey 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hart 2, Reese, Scott). Turnovers: 8 (Young 4, Reese 3, Scott). Steals: 3 (Young 2, Scott). Technical Fouls: Reese, 18:03...
EAST LANSING, MI
Porterville Recorder

OLE MISS 78, GEORGIA 74

Percentages: FG .426, FT .815. 3-Point Goals: 4-23, .174 (Brakefield 2-4, Burns 1-5, Murrell 1-6, Allen 0-1, Caldwell 0-1, Fagan 0-2, Abram 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Akwuba 2, Allen, Burns, McKinnis). Turnovers: 7 (Burns 2, Allen, Brakefield, Caldwell, Fagan, Murrell). Steals: 5 (Allen 2,...
ATLANTA, GA
Porterville Recorder

Oklahoma St. 76, West Virginia 65

WEST VIRGINIA (14-8) Blacksten 3-6 1-2 7, Hemingway 1-11 2-2 4, Quinerly 8-14 1-2 18, Smith 6-14 0-0 16, Watson 3-5 0-0 7, Beh 2-4 0-0 4, Diggs 0-0 0-0 0, Bates 1-2 0-0 3, Nichols 3-4 0-0 6, Samuel 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 27-62 4-6 65. OKLAHOMA ST. (17-7)
STILLWATER, OK
Porterville Recorder

MIAMI (OH) 85, WESTERN MICHIGAN 78

Percentages: FG .500, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Hubbard 4-6, Norman 2-7, Maddox 1-1, Simms 1-2, Hannah 1-3, Hastings 0-1, Lobsinger 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hastings, Norman). Turnovers: 10 (Monegro 3, Norman 3, Hubbard, Lobsinger, Maddox, Simms). Steals: 3 (Norman 2, Hubbard). Technical...
MICHIGAN STATE
Porterville Recorder

New Orleans 116, Atlanta 107

Percentages: FG .447, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Bogdanovic 5-9, Murray 3-8, Young 2-8, Collins 1-2, Griffin 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Hunter 0-5). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Okongwu 3, Collins 2, Griffin). Turnovers: 11 (Young 4, Murray 3, Bogdanovic, Hunter, Johnson, Okongwu). Steals: 4 (Bogdanovic,...
Porterville Recorder

Ball St. 65, Cent. Michigan 51

BALL ST. (17-7) Pearson 5-7 1-1 13, Sparks 2-3 7-10 11, Coleman 2-10 0-0 4, Jacobs 3-6 5-6 12, Sellers 4-7 2-4 12, Jihad 4-9 2-2 10, Bumbalough 1-4 1-1 3, Cleary 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-46 18-24 65. CENT. MICHIGAN (8-16) Ajiboye 0-3 1-2 1, Harding 5-9 0-0 11,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Porterville Recorder

DELAWARE STATE 66, CHICAGO STATE 60

Percentages: FG .408, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Weaver 3-6, B.Johnson 2-5, Davis 2-6, Green 1-1, Cardet 1-2, Corbett 1-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cardet, Cole, Corbett). Turnovers: 15 (Cardet 4, Corbett 4, Davis 2, Green 2, Weaver 2, Kacuol). Steals: 4 (Cardet 2,...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

MISSOURI 83, SOUTH CAROLINA 74

Percentages: FG .520, FT .619. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Jackson 3-6, Johnson 3-8, Wright 2-4, C.Carter 1-3, Davis 0-1, H.Brown 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bosmans-Verdonk, H.Brown). Turnovers: 14 (Wright 5, C.Carter 4, Johnson 2, Gray, H.Brown, Jackson). Steals: 5 (Wright 2, Gray, H.Brown, Jackson).
COLUMBIA, SC
Porterville Recorder

FRESNO STATE 70, SAN JOSE STATE 62

Percentages: FG .350, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (O.Moore 3-7, Cardenas 2-6, Tolbert 1-2, Gorener 1-4, T.Anderson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Diallo 2, Cardenas, Vaihola). Turnovers: 12 (O.Moore 4, Cardenas 3, Gorener 2, T.Anderson 2, Vaihola). Steals: 7 (Cardenas 2, Tolbert 2, Vaihola...
SAN JOSE, CA
Porterville Recorder

WAKE FOREST 92, NORTH CAROLINA 85

Percentages: FG .405, FT .808. 3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Love 4-9, Bacot 0-1, D.Dunn 0-1, Washington 0-1, Nance 0-2, Davis 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Love 2, Nance 2, Black, Trimble). Turnovers: 12 (Bacot 3, Davis 3, Black 2, Love 2, Johnson, Washington). Steals: 4...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Porterville Recorder

Ayton, Suns hold off Nets as Cam Thomas tops 40 again

NEW YORK (AP) — Deandre Ayton matched his career high with 35 points, Devin Booker scored 19 in his first game since Christmas and the Phoenix Suns held off Cam Thomas and the Brooklyn Nets 116-112 on Tuesday night. The 21-year-old Thomas led a late charge and finished with...
PHOENIX, AZ
Porterville Recorder

COLORADO STATE 69, AIR FORCE 53

Percentages: FG .558, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (Stevens 2-3, Tonje 2-3, Palmer 1-3, Rivera 0-1, Young 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Moors, Tonje). Turnovers: 7 (Stevens 2, Cartier, Hebb, Moors, Rivera, Tonje). Steals: 5 (Cartier, Hebb, Rivera, Stevens, Tonje). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Porterville Recorder

NO. 8 VIRGINIA 63, NO. 22 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 50

Percentages: FG .333, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Morsell 4-9, Smith 3-11, Joiner 1-7). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Dowuona 5, Burns, Gantt, Ross). Turnovers: 12 (Burns 6, Dowuona 2, Joiner, Morsell, Ross, Smith). Steals: 4 (Smith 2, Gantt, Ross). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. VIRGINIAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Porterville Recorder

BUFFALO 102, EASTERN MICHIGAN 97

Percentages: FG .571, FT .895. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Acuff 4-7, Bates 3-9, Farrakhan 1-3, Geeter 0-1, Jihad 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Golson). Turnovers: 9 (Bates 3, Farrakhan 2, Acuff, Golson, Jihad, Lovejoy). Steals: 2 (Bates, Jihad). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. BUFFALOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Adams357-143-43-81321. Hardnett368-132-33-72221.
BUFFALO, NY
Porterville Recorder

NO. 21 UCONN 87, NO. 10 MARQUETTE 72

Percentages: FG .441, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Gold 2-3, Kolek 1-2, Mitchell 1-4, K.Jones 1-5, S.Jones 0-1, Joplin 0-3, Ross 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Joplin, Ross). Turnovers: 8 (Prosper 2, Gold, Ighodaro, Joplin, K.Jones, Kolek, Ross). Steals: 11 (Mitchell 3, Joplin 2,...
Porterville Recorder

ARKANSAS 88, KENTUCKY 73

Percentages: FG .627, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 4-9, .444 (Council 2-3, Walsh 1-1, Davis 1-2, Black 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Makhe.Mitchell 5, Black, Walsh). Turnovers: 11 (Black 6, Davis 3, Council, Graham). Steals: 10 (Black 5, Davis 2, Graham 2, Makhi.Mitchell). Technical Fouls: None.
LEXINGTON, KY
Porterville Recorder

KENT STATE 87, BOWLING GREEN 64

Percentages: FG .407, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Metheny 5-10, Agee 1-2, Ayers 1-3, Elsasser 1-3, Mills 0-2, Turner 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Agee, Towns). Turnovers: 17 (Ayers 6, Agee 4, Elsasser 2, Turner 2, Metheny, Mills, O'Neal). Steals: 6 (Agee 2, Ayers,...
KENT, OH
Porterville Recorder

DAYTON 62, VCU 58

Percentages: FG .440, FT .611. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Camara 2-3, Brea 2-7, Amzil 2-8, Sharavjamts 1-1, Blakney 0-1, Elvis 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Brea 2, Amzil, Elvis, Holmes). Turnovers: 16 (Elvis 7, Brea 3, Camara 2, Amzil, Blakney, Holmes, Sharavjamts). Steals: 6 (Camara...
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy