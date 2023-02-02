Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
TEXAS A&M 83, AUBURN 78
Percentages: FG .469, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Ja.Williams 3-5, Jasper 2-5, Johnson 1-2, Berman 1-3, Flanigan 1-3, Green 1-5, Donaldson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Broome 3, Ja.Williams 2). Turnovers: 10 (Flanigan 2, Green 2, Berman, Broome, Donaldson, Ja.Williams, Johnson, Moore). Steals: 10...
Porterville Recorder
Pittsburgh 91, Louisville 57
LOUISVILLE (3-21) Curry 2-6 2-2 6, Traynor 0-3 0-0 0, Withers 2-7 4-6 9, Ellis 2-9 2-2 7, James 4-10 0-0 11, Lands 1-5 2-2 5, Miller 2-6 4-4 10, Okorafor 2-8 1-2 6, Payne 0-1 0-0 0, Wheeler 0-2 0-0 0, Ree 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 16-58 15-18 57.
Porterville Recorder
MICHIGAN STATE 63, MARYLAND 58
Percentages: FG .392, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 3-22, .136 (Scott 1-3, Young 1-5, Hart 1-6, Long 0-2, Martinez 0-2, Carey 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hart 2, Reese, Scott). Turnovers: 8 (Young 4, Reese 3, Scott). Steals: 3 (Young 2, Scott). Technical Fouls: Reese, 18:03...
Porterville Recorder
OLE MISS 78, GEORGIA 74
Percentages: FG .426, FT .815. 3-Point Goals: 4-23, .174 (Brakefield 2-4, Burns 1-5, Murrell 1-6, Allen 0-1, Caldwell 0-1, Fagan 0-2, Abram 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Akwuba 2, Allen, Burns, McKinnis). Turnovers: 7 (Burns 2, Allen, Brakefield, Caldwell, Fagan, Murrell). Steals: 5 (Allen 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Oklahoma St. 76, West Virginia 65
WEST VIRGINIA (14-8) Blacksten 3-6 1-2 7, Hemingway 1-11 2-2 4, Quinerly 8-14 1-2 18, Smith 6-14 0-0 16, Watson 3-5 0-0 7, Beh 2-4 0-0 4, Diggs 0-0 0-0 0, Bates 1-2 0-0 3, Nichols 3-4 0-0 6, Samuel 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 27-62 4-6 65. OKLAHOMA ST. (17-7)
Porterville Recorder
MIAMI (OH) 85, WESTERN MICHIGAN 78
Percentages: FG .500, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Hubbard 4-6, Norman 2-7, Maddox 1-1, Simms 1-2, Hannah 1-3, Hastings 0-1, Lobsinger 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hastings, Norman). Turnovers: 10 (Monegro 3, Norman 3, Hubbard, Lobsinger, Maddox, Simms). Steals: 3 (Norman 2, Hubbard). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
New Orleans 116, Atlanta 107
Percentages: FG .447, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Bogdanovic 5-9, Murray 3-8, Young 2-8, Collins 1-2, Griffin 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Hunter 0-5). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Okongwu 3, Collins 2, Griffin). Turnovers: 11 (Young 4, Murray 3, Bogdanovic, Hunter, Johnson, Okongwu). Steals: 4 (Bogdanovic,...
Porterville Recorder
Ball St. 65, Cent. Michigan 51
BALL ST. (17-7) Pearson 5-7 1-1 13, Sparks 2-3 7-10 11, Coleman 2-10 0-0 4, Jacobs 3-6 5-6 12, Sellers 4-7 2-4 12, Jihad 4-9 2-2 10, Bumbalough 1-4 1-1 3, Cleary 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-46 18-24 65. CENT. MICHIGAN (8-16) Ajiboye 0-3 1-2 1, Harding 5-9 0-0 11,...
Porterville Recorder
DELAWARE STATE 66, CHICAGO STATE 60
Percentages: FG .408, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Weaver 3-6, B.Johnson 2-5, Davis 2-6, Green 1-1, Cardet 1-2, Corbett 1-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cardet, Cole, Corbett). Turnovers: 15 (Cardet 4, Corbett 4, Davis 2, Green 2, Weaver 2, Kacuol). Steals: 4 (Cardet 2,...
Porterville Recorder
MISSOURI 83, SOUTH CAROLINA 74
Percentages: FG .520, FT .619. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Jackson 3-6, Johnson 3-8, Wright 2-4, C.Carter 1-3, Davis 0-1, H.Brown 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bosmans-Verdonk, H.Brown). Turnovers: 14 (Wright 5, C.Carter 4, Johnson 2, Gray, H.Brown, Jackson). Steals: 5 (Wright 2, Gray, H.Brown, Jackson).
Porterville Recorder
FRESNO STATE 70, SAN JOSE STATE 62
Percentages: FG .350, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (O.Moore 3-7, Cardenas 2-6, Tolbert 1-2, Gorener 1-4, T.Anderson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Diallo 2, Cardenas, Vaihola). Turnovers: 12 (O.Moore 4, Cardenas 3, Gorener 2, T.Anderson 2, Vaihola). Steals: 7 (Cardenas 2, Tolbert 2, Vaihola...
Porterville Recorder
WAKE FOREST 92, NORTH CAROLINA 85
Percentages: FG .405, FT .808. 3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Love 4-9, Bacot 0-1, D.Dunn 0-1, Washington 0-1, Nance 0-2, Davis 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Love 2, Nance 2, Black, Trimble). Turnovers: 12 (Bacot 3, Davis 3, Black 2, Love 2, Johnson, Washington). Steals: 4...
Porterville Recorder
Ayton, Suns hold off Nets as Cam Thomas tops 40 again
NEW YORK (AP) — Deandre Ayton matched his career high with 35 points, Devin Booker scored 19 in his first game since Christmas and the Phoenix Suns held off Cam Thomas and the Brooklyn Nets 116-112 on Tuesday night. The 21-year-old Thomas led a late charge and finished with...
Porterville Recorder
COLORADO STATE 69, AIR FORCE 53
Percentages: FG .558, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (Stevens 2-3, Tonje 2-3, Palmer 1-3, Rivera 0-1, Young 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Moors, Tonje). Turnovers: 7 (Stevens 2, Cartier, Hebb, Moors, Rivera, Tonje). Steals: 5 (Cartier, Hebb, Rivera, Stevens, Tonje). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder
NO. 8 VIRGINIA 63, NO. 22 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 50
Percentages: FG .333, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Morsell 4-9, Smith 3-11, Joiner 1-7). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Dowuona 5, Burns, Gantt, Ross). Turnovers: 12 (Burns 6, Dowuona 2, Joiner, Morsell, Ross, Smith). Steals: 4 (Smith 2, Gantt, Ross). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. VIRGINIAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Porterville Recorder
BUFFALO 102, EASTERN MICHIGAN 97
Percentages: FG .571, FT .895. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Acuff 4-7, Bates 3-9, Farrakhan 1-3, Geeter 0-1, Jihad 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Golson). Turnovers: 9 (Bates 3, Farrakhan 2, Acuff, Golson, Jihad, Lovejoy). Steals: 2 (Bates, Jihad). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. BUFFALOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Adams357-143-43-81321. Hardnett368-132-33-72221.
Porterville Recorder
NO. 21 UCONN 87, NO. 10 MARQUETTE 72
Percentages: FG .441, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Gold 2-3, Kolek 1-2, Mitchell 1-4, K.Jones 1-5, S.Jones 0-1, Joplin 0-3, Ross 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Joplin, Ross). Turnovers: 8 (Prosper 2, Gold, Ighodaro, Joplin, K.Jones, Kolek, Ross). Steals: 11 (Mitchell 3, Joplin 2,...
Porterville Recorder
ARKANSAS 88, KENTUCKY 73
Percentages: FG .627, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 4-9, .444 (Council 2-3, Walsh 1-1, Davis 1-2, Black 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Makhe.Mitchell 5, Black, Walsh). Turnovers: 11 (Black 6, Davis 3, Council, Graham). Steals: 10 (Black 5, Davis 2, Graham 2, Makhi.Mitchell). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
KENT STATE 87, BOWLING GREEN 64
Percentages: FG .407, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Metheny 5-10, Agee 1-2, Ayers 1-3, Elsasser 1-3, Mills 0-2, Turner 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Agee, Towns). Turnovers: 17 (Ayers 6, Agee 4, Elsasser 2, Turner 2, Metheny, Mills, O'Neal). Steals: 6 (Agee 2, Ayers,...
Porterville Recorder
DAYTON 62, VCU 58
Percentages: FG .440, FT .611. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Camara 2-3, Brea 2-7, Amzil 2-8, Sharavjamts 1-1, Blakney 0-1, Elvis 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Brea 2, Amzil, Elvis, Holmes). Turnovers: 16 (Elvis 7, Brea 3, Camara 2, Amzil, Blakney, Holmes, Sharavjamts). Steals: 6 (Camara...
Comments / 0