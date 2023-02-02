ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies Are Packing To Head To Clearwater For Spring Training

By Andy Jasner
 5 days ago

The Philadelphia Phillies are packing up and about to leave for Clearwater, FL in preparation for MLB Spring Training.

Thousands of items are being loaded on the Philadelphia Phillies ’ equipment truck heading for BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla.

The truck is expected to leave Thursday after 11:00 a.m. from Philadelphia for the 1,058-mile trip to Clearwater.

According to a release sent by the Phillies, the supplies include: 10,000 Powerade cups; 2,400 baseballs; 2,000 short-and-long sleeved shirts; 1,200 bats; 900 pairs of socks; 600 pairs of pants; 600 batting practice hats; 350 pairs of shorts; 300 batting gloves; 250 batting practice tops; 200 fleeces; 200 light jackets; 140 batting helmets; 125 leather and elastic belts; 75 pairs of assorted spike, plastic and turf shoes; 40 heavy jackets; 20 coolers and a half pallet of Powerade mix; and several bikes.

Once the truck is packed, it will leave Citizens Bank Park and travel through eight states before being unloaded on Monday.

Pitchers and catchers report on Feb. 16 with the first full squad workout on Feb. 21.

