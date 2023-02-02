ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Why Kelce brother’s wife is bringing OB-GYN to Super Bowl

By Associated Press, Cris Belle
KDAF
KDAF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q3tKo_0kaRYFwx00

Watch previously aired video above to hear from Kelce brothers’ parents, Ed and Donna, about the big game

( WJW ) — Super Bowl LVII is days away and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is gearing up to go head-to-head with his younger brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce , calling it a super “Kelce” bowl — but not for the obvious reason.

Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie, is expecting their third child, according to Today , and planning ahead just in case Sunday, Feb. 12 is the day the baby arrives.

“Kylie’s bringing her OB because she’s going to be 38 weeks pregnant at the game,” Jason Kelce said on Wednesday’s episode of the “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast , which he hosts with his brother.

Powerball jackpot reaches $700M – when is your next chance to win?

“If she has a baby in the stadium, it’s officially scripted,” he added.

For the first time in Super Bowl history, a pair of siblings will play each other on the NFL’s grandest stage. Travis Kelce helped the Chiefs return to their third championship game in four seasons on Sunday night when they beat the Bengals for the AFC title , while Jason Kelce has the Eagles back for the second time in six years after their NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers.

During wild-card weekend last year, their mother, Donna Kelce, started in Tampa Bay, Florida, watching the Eagles against the Buccaneers, then hopped a plane to Kansas City in time to watch the Chiefs play the Steelers at night.

Battle of the brothers: Parents speak out about upcoming ‘Kelce Bowl’

Parents Ed and Donna Kelce are going to have to pull out that now-familiar custom jersey — the one with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s front stitched to Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce’s back — one more time this season.

At least now, she’ll get to see her boys in person at the same time.

As of Wednesday night’s podcast, the brothers, who grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, didn’t decide whose tickets are going to which family members.

But Travis Kelce says that if another family member is added that night, “We’re in the matrix.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CW33

Best seasons in Dallas Cowboys history

With over a century of history that dates back to 1920, the NFL has plenty of memorable seasons. In the 2016 season, for instance, Tom Brady was suspended his first four games before he orchestrated a miraculous 28-3 comeback to cap the year in the Super Bowl. Then there’s the 1985 Chicago Bears and their Super Bowl Shuffle. The 2004 season saw a trio of astounding feats, with Peyton Manning breaking Dan Marino’s long-standing passing touchdown record, a rookie quarterback leading Pittsburgh to a 15-1 record, and Philadelphia’s Terrell Owens lighting up the league at wide receiver before a broken leg ended his regular season. The strike seasons of 1982 and 1987 were memorable in their own, unique ways, too. And who could forget the 1972 Miami Dolphins, the only team to win a Super Bowl with a perfect record.
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KDAF

KDAF

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy