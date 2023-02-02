ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Iowa U-S Military Veteran Singers Wanted For Summer Production

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tsHsD_0kaRY8r700

(CAMP DODGE, Iowa) — U-S military veterans who can sing, are being asked to join a small chorus for a Des Moines Opera production. The show, “Falling and Rising” will be performed at Camp Dodge in July. Organizers are looking for a dozen singer-veteran-volunteers. The show is about an injured soldier in a coma, and her journey toward healing and going home. There will be a free performance for veterans and their families July 19th.

TTWN Media Networks Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Patrol Pulls Semi Off The Road, Trailer Was “Nearly In Pieces”

(Altoona, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol stops a semi truck driver in central Iowa and removes their truck from service. The State Patrol says troopers pulled the driver over near Altoona early Sunday morning, saying the trailer was nearly in pieces. The State Patrol says the driver was traveling from Omaha to Chicago and isn’t sure why the trailer was so damaged. Pictures of the truck are posted on the Iowa State Patrol Twitter page.
ALTOONA, IA
agupdate.com

Family named top commercial producer in Iowa

SCRANTON, Iowa – Justin and Lacie Robbins are a busy couple, but they’re perfectly willing to let the grass grow under their feet. That grass is part of a successful system the family has implemented for many years on their farm near here in Greene County. Justin, Lacie...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KCRG.com

Two people lost their lives in a Boone, Iowa accident

Boone, Iowa (KTIV) Two Boone, Iowa residents lost their lives in a collision yesterday afternoon shortly after 5P.M. The accident happened on Highway 30 and SE Marshall Street in Boone. According to an accident report by the Iowa State Patrol, 55-year-old Pamela Mary Borkowski was turning onto Highway 30 in...
BOONE, IA
WHO 13

Winterset once again turned into film set for new action movie

WINTERSET, Iowa — People around the Winterset and Truro area may have noticed some film cameras in the area recently. The film is called “Winterset,” it’s the creation of a writer, producer, and director named Michael P. Blevins who lives in Beverly Hills, but grew up in Kansas City. He spent summers coming to Truro, […]
TRURO, IA
tourcounsel.com

Jordan Creek Town Center | Shopping mall in Iowa

Jordan Creek Town Center is a shopping mall in the city of West Des Moines, Iowa. It is the largest shopping complex in the state of Iowa with a total gross leasable area of 1,340,000 square feet (124,000 m2). It is also the fourth largest shopping complex in the Midwest, and the 24th largest shopping complex in the United States.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Danny Compton Obituary

Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Greenfield Bowl in Greenfield. Burial will be held at the Fontanelle Cemetery on February 11, 2023. The Lamb Funeral Home in Fontanelle is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
GREENFIELD, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Lottery Ticket Worth Over $440,000 Sold on Des Moines' South Side

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Lottery says a ticket worth more than $440,000 was purchased on Des Moines' south side. The ticket, worth $443,507 was bought at the Quik Trip on 849 Army Post Road on Sunday as part of the Iowa Lottery's Super 7s Progressive InstaPlay game. The winning ticket breaks the previous record for an InstaPlay prize, set by a Maquoketa man who won $303, 674 in January of last year.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Not Much Change in the Latest U.S. Drought Monitor

(Des Moines) Even though precipitation across Iowa in January was 200 percent above average, Allan Curtis, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, says it would not affect drought relief across the state. Curtis says it’s good Iowa received the moisture; the best-case scenario would be a slow...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa man dies in 2-vehicle crash

SUMNER, Iowa — An Altoona man died over the weekend in a two-vehicle crash near Sumner. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, 22-year-old Derrius Taylor-Ly was driving northbound yesterday afternoon when his car was hit by another vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign. It...
SUMNER, IA
Western Iowa Today

Southwest Iowa’s Fourteen-Day Forecast: Average to Above Average Temperatures

(Des Moines) Allan Curtis with the National Weather Service in Des Moines forecasts above-average temperatures for the next two weeks. “The good news is we will be on the warm side of normal for this time of year,” said Curtis. “For a good junk of the state, normal is around 32 degrees. This time of year, the average low for southwest Iowa is 12 degrees.”
DES MOINES, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

District looks at available dollars after popular teacher leaves

JEFFERSON, Iowa — Three isn’t five. But at least it’s not two. That’s how first-year Greene County Community Schools Superintendent Brett Abbotts looks at the funding increase that Iowa senate Republicans approved Thursday afternoon. Abbotts said the 3 percent increase in the per student formula will mean about $250,000 for the coming year. In recent […]
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations

The U.S. Department of Labor is taking two Iowa companies to court over allegations that they either failed to pay workers overtime or spent their workers’ retirement contributions. The first of the two cases, filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, alleges that Seth Woods, along with Woods Construction […] The post Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Facility that sent live resident to funeral home in a body bag is fined $10,000

An Iowa care facility that mistakenly sent a live resident to the funeral home in a body bag has been fined $10,000 by the state. According to state inspectors, a female resident of the Glen Oaks Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Urbandale was in declining health and receiving hospice care in late December 2022 and […] The post Facility that sent live resident to funeral home in a body bag is fined $10,000 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
URBANDALE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Verlene Williamson Obituary

Verlene Williamson, 93, of Fontanelle passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at the Greenfield Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Greenfield, Iowa. Celebration of Life Services: Will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Fontanelle, Iowa, with burial in the Fontanelle Cemetery. Cookies, coffee and fellowship will follow the burial at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Pastor Steven Broers will officiate the service. The Lamb Funeral Home in Fontanelle is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at to be www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
FONTANELLE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
22K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy