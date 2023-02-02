Iowa U-S Military Veteran Singers Wanted For Summer Production

(CAMP DODGE, Iowa) — U-S military veterans who can sing, are being asked to join a small chorus for a Des Moines Opera production. The show, “Falling and Rising” will be performed at Camp Dodge in July. Organizers are looking for a dozen singer-veteran-volunteers. The show is about an injured soldier in a coma, and her journey toward healing and going home. There will be a free performance for veterans and their families July 19th.

TTWN Media Networks Inc.