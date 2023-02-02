If we can say anything for certain about the 2022-23 Washington Wizards, it is that they are extremely streaky. Their 24-28 record is not far away from .500 and in fact, they would be .500 if they had held onto 20-point leads the last two nights. But getting to this point has been like a cruise ship riding 15-foot waves. They have proven too sturdy to capsize, but you might want to hold onto something.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO