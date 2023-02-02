Read full article on original website
LeBron James tweeted 3 words after the Kyrie Irving trade, and NBA fans roasted him
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was in his feelings on Sunday night after watching his old Cleveland teammate Kyrie Irving get traded to the Dallas Mavericks. As the Irving trade set the NBA ablaze on Sunday, James found himself on the losing end of the massive transaction. The Lakers were pegged as a possible trade destination for Irving, but it was not meant to be.
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
BREAKING: Kyrie Irving Has Been Traded
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Brooklyn Nets are trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.
Brooklyn Nets reportedly pursuing 2nd blockbuster deal before NBA trade deadline: 4 possible targets
The Brooklyn Nets were one-half of the biggest trade so far this season, and it looks very likely that the
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics among six teams interested in Pistons' Nerlens Noel
Add another name to the list of potential Boston Celtics trade targets ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. The Celtics are one of six teams that have called the Detroit Pistons to inquire about big man Nerlens Noel, The Athletic's James L. Edwards III reported Sunday. The Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings are the other known suitors, per Edwards.
NBC Sports
Klay won't tempt fate with basketball gods over 3-point record
If there's one player that could break Klay Thompson's single-game 3-point record, it's Klay Thompson. Or Steph Curry. It's never wise to rule that guy out. Thompson drained a whopping 12 3-pointers in the Warriors' 141-114 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night at Chase Center. He finished just two triples shy of the NBA's single-game record of 14 set by none other than himself on Oct. 29, 2018, against the Chicago Bulls.
NBC Sports
Klay makes bold future promise after honest All-Star remarks
There is no NBA player who heats up like Warriors guard Klay Thompson. Thompson unleashed a vintage performance Monday night in the Warriors’ 141-114 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, going off for 42 points on 15-of-22 shooting. Is he playing at a level that warrants a trip to...
NBC Sports
Steph fired up watching Klay's monster game vs. Thunder
In the Warriors' first game without Steph Curry, who's out for the next few weeks after suffering a lower left leg injury against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, the team responded in impressive fashion. Golden State came away with a 141-114 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night...
NBC Sports
Report: Teams have called Celtics about Grant Williams' availability
The Boston Celtics reportedly are looking to add ahead of the NBA trade deadline, but would they give up a rotation player to get a deal done?. The Celtics have a solid eight-man core that has powered Boston to an NBA-best 37-16 record entering Monday, so you could make the case that Brad Stevens should just look to add on the margins while keeping that core intact.
NBC Sports
Simmons explains why trading Kuminga would 'haunt' Warriors
The clock is ticking on the Warriors’ decisions surrounding the future of their roster. Golden State’s mission to defend its 2022 NBA championship hasn’t quite taken off. The team sits just one game above .500 and is in eighth place in a crowded Western Conference 53 games into the season.
NBC Sports
Report: Bruins, Pastrnak are 'financially very close' on new contract
Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak still isn't signed beyond the 2022-23 NHL season, but it does sound like the two sides have made progress toward reaching a contract extension. "I've been told the Bruins and their star winger are 'financially very close,'" ESPN's Emily Kaplan reported Tuesday. She also wrote...
NBC Sports
What should the Wizards target at the trade deadline?
If we can say anything for certain about the 2022-23 Washington Wizards, it is that they are extremely streaky. Their 24-28 record is not far away from .500 and in fact, they would be .500 if they had held onto 20-point leads the last two nights. But getting to this point has been like a cruise ship riding 15-foot waves. They have proven too sturdy to capsize, but you might want to hold onto something.
NBC Sports
Report: Bruins have 'recently inquired' about Chychrun ahead of trade deadline
The Boston Bruins are not a team that typically stands pat at the NHL trade deadline. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney has made at least one pre-trade deadline move in all seven of his full seasons on the job. He hasn't been afraid to trade good prospects or first-round picks.
NBC Sports
Why Kings' miserable loss to Pelicans 'a great thing' to Brown
Miserable. Inexcusable. Embarrassing. Those are just some of the words to describe the Kings’ 136-104 blowout loss to the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday at Smoothie King Center. The 32-point defeat was their largest loss of the season. But Mike Brown thinks the loss could turn out to...
NBC Sports
Klay credits odd warmup ritual for electric outing vs. OKC
Klay Thompson truly is one of a kind. His feel for the game of basketball is like no other -- literally. Before the Splash Bro put on another historic performance in the Warriors’ 141-114 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, Thompson said he already knew it was going to be a big night moments before tipoff.
NBC Sports
Doctor clarifies Steph's injury is high-ankle sprain variant
The Warriors released an update Sunday on superstar Steph Curry that, to many, sounded more like a lesson in high school Biology class. “An MRI [Saturday] night confirmed that Curry suffered partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane as well as a contusion to his lower leg,” the team said in a statement Sunday.
NBC Sports
Draymond knows what makes former Warrior GP2 irreplaceable
SAN FRANCISCO -- Draymond Green's love for Gary Payton II runs deep. He pushed for Payton to receive a second 10-day contract with the Warriors at the end of the 2020-21 NBA season, was all in on him getting the Warriors' final roster spot ahead of last season and was part of a long list of people within the franchise who wanted Payton back in the offseason following Golden State's latest championship.
NBC Sports
Why Kerr is putting Looney back in Warriors' starting lineup
SAN FRANCISCO -- Kevon Looney, welcome back to the Warriors' starting lineup. Golden State coach Steve Kerr went back to his traditional starters of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night at Chase Center, and that proved to be a smart decision in the Warriors' 119-113 win. It also is what fans can get used to, again.
NBC Sports
Vintage Klay erupts for 27 first-half points against Thunder
With Steph Curry out for the next few weeks with a lower left leg injury, the Warriors need their other stars to step up in a big way. Klay Thompson got the memo. The Warriors' shooting guard came out firing against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night at Chase Center, dropping in 27 points in the first half to pace Golden State to a seven-point halftime lead.
