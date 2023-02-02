ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Lane County Farmers Market to host first winter market in downtown Eugene

By Makenzie Elliott, Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kqO5q_0kaRXpJy00

The Lane County Farmers Market will host its first market of the season from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Farmers Market Pavilion and Plaza in downtown Eugene.

The market will run every Saturday throughout February and March.

“We are excited to start our 2023 market season!” said Alexis Molinari, market manager. “We are looking forward to some new activities this year, and hosting community-oriented events that promote health, wellbeing, and access to fresh and local food in some new ways."

More than 30 local farmers and others will offer a variety of products including fresh produce, baked goods and other items, according to a press release from the Lane County Farmers Market.

This week's market will have fresh produce including beets, overwintered carrots, parsnips, turnips, daikon radish, leeks, onions, potatoes, winter squash, spinach, salad mix, cabbage and kale among others, market officials said.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program customers can use their benefits at the market. They can receive up to $20 to spend on produce through the Double Up Food Bucks program.

Makenzie Elliott covers breaking news and public safety for The Register-Guard. Reach her at MElliott@gannett.com. Find her on Twitter at @makenzielliott.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hh-today.com

Former gas station site may get a restaurant

A new restaurant may be built on the former site of a gas station on the corner of Pacific Boulevard and Madison Street in Albany if the new owners go through with their plans. The lot is at 902 Pacific Blvd. S.E., across Pacific from Pop’s Branding Iron, the restaurant....
ALBANY, OR
Emerald Media

City approves 81-Unit affordable housing project

Eugene City Council approved the construction of an 81-unit affordable housing complex in the Jefferson neighborhood at the Jan. 23 city council meeting. The resolution — which awards the project to Homes for Good Housing Agency — passed unanimously. Councilors agreed on the need for more affordable housing in Eugene and had been trying to use the city-owned lot for that purpose for the last few years.
EUGENE, OR
focushillsboro.com

Five Oregon Cities To Receive Almost $1.7 Million In Federal Road Safety Money

More than $1.7 million in federal funds has been obtained to enhance street safety in five Oregon cities, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said on Thursday. The money comes from President Biden’s infrastructure package and its accompanying Safe Streets for All program run by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over the next five years, the federal government will allocate $5 billion to state, municipal, and tribal programs that aim to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by improving the design of roads, crosswalks, and sidewalks across the country.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Eugene woman looking for items from an auctioned storage unit

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A local woman is asking for the public’s help in tracking down some irreplaceable items from a storage unit she lost access to. Stephanie McCreary had a storage unit at the Main Street Mini-Storage in Springfield. A few months ago, she fell onto hard times and, only being able to meet her family’s basic needs, she fell behind on payments for the unit.
EUGENE, OR
yachatsnews.com

Faced with abandoned RVs and travel trailers littering rural roads and forests, Lincoln County launches $500,000 removal program

The massive fifth-wheel camper has been parked on Dick’s Fork Road between Yachats and Waldport since July, when the U.S. Forest Service posted it for removal. On Oct. 12, a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy posted a removal notice on an abandoned travel trailer parked along U.S. Highway 101 overlooking Alsea Bay in Waldport. Two days later the Oregon Department of Transportation did the same thing.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Corvallis woman injured in snowmobile crash at Elk Lake; Deschutes County SAR assists in rescue effort

A Corvallis woman was injured in a snowmobile crash near Elk Lake on Saturday, bringing out Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers, some of whom were training nearby, to assist in her trip to the hospital, a deputy said Sunday. The post Corvallis woman injured in snowmobile crash at Elk Lake; Deschutes County SAR assists in rescue effort appeared first on KTVZ.
CORVALLIS, OR
yachatsnews.com

Oregon’s graduation rate went up last year — more for some student groups than others. Here’s some of what’s working.

As the graduation rate for all Oregon students increased for the Class of 2022, it grew even more in some places among specific student groups. In some districts, the improvement outpaced the state. OPB spoke with officials in Salem-Keizer, Lincoln County and Portland Public Schools about efforts to improve graduation for students who are Black, Native American, experiencing homelessness, or part of a migrant education program.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Lebanon man dies after driving off road, hitting tree in Marion Co.

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Lebanon man was killed after driving his car off the road and hitting a tree on Saturday night on Highway 99 in Marion County. Oregon State Police said just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to a single-car crash on Highway 99 near milepost 43. They learned a car was traveling southbound near Perkins Road Northeast, when the driver crossed the centerline, went into a ditch and hit a tree.
MARION COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON

MARION COUNTY, OR (February 5, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 7:24 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 near milepost 43. The preliminary investigation revealed a red Toyota Yaris was traveling southbound...
MARION COUNTY, OR
hh-today.com

Stealing shopping carts: This may stop it

Maybe this is the solution to the shopping cart problem that has plagued Albany and presumably other towns as well. No, I don’t mean the problem of having ninos en la canasta. I mean the problem of people making off with shopping carts and then abandoning them or even dumping them in the nearest creek.
ALBANY, OR
thatoregonlife.com

You’ve For Sure Driven Past This Hidden Bakery On The Oregon Coast

Tucked away in the small coastal town of Reedsport, Oregon, there’s a little bakery you have probably driven by 100 times and may not even have noticed! Reedsport is at the heart of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and is said to be the largest expanse of coastal sand dunes in the United States.
REEDSPORT, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGEDLY SELLING METHAMPHETAMINE TO OFFICERS

A Roseburg man was jailed for allegedly selling methamphetamine to police officers early Friday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 1:00 a.m. officers were communicating with the 48-year old in an undercover capacity. The suspect reportedly agreed to meet with officers to make the sale, near the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Newton Creek Road.
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Police: Body found in the Willamette River downstream from Ferry Street Bridge

EUGENE, Ore. — A deceased person was found in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon, says the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Monday night at approximately 5:30 p.m., Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel, Eugene Springfield Fire, and the Eugene Police Department responded to the Willamette River near Ferry Street Bridge to assist in the search of a person in the water.
EUGENE, OR
The Register-Guard

The Register-Guard

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
783K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Eugene, OR from The Register Guard.

 http://registerguard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy