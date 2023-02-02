It used to be super hard to track down a PlayStation 5 but those days seem to be behind us now. No longer do you need to worry about setting alerts, joining wait lists, or simply striking lucky. Instead, in the last few weeks, stock for the PlayStation 5 has increased by a ton. Sony has even announced that anyone who wants to buy one shouldn’t have an issue doing so. Much of this is because the PlayStation VR2 is out very soon and — of course — you’ll need a PS5 to reap the benefits. Right now, you can buy one for $559 including God of War Ragnarok — one of the best games around at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart.

1 DAY AGO