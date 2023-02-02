Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1,200 off for the Super Bowl (Seriously)
There are a lot of great ways to watch the Super Bowl this year, but few are likely as satisfying as doing so with a huge discount on a new OLED TV. One of the best OLED TV deals is taking place at Samsung right now, where you can get the 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K TV for just $1,800. This is a massive savings of $1,200, as it would regularly cost $3,000. If that final price is still a little high for you, the 55-inch model is also discounted right now, seeing a sale price of $1,450. Free shipping is included with both sizes, but the 65-inch will likely make a better window for Super Bowl guests to gather around.
Digital Trends
It’s still not cheap, but Samsung’s 120-inch 4K projector is $500 off today
A high-end projector can transform your living room into a literal home theater, and nothing does it like the Samsung The Premiere 4K laser projector. You’re looking at a significant investment if you’re interested in the device, but you can at least enjoy savings worth $500 with Samsung’s offer that brings its price down to $3,000 from its original price of $3,500. We’re not sure how long this discount will last, so take advantage of it while you still can.
Digital Trends
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit’s studio has made an AR Hot Wheels game
Velan Studios, the developers behind Knockout City and Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, has announced Hot Wheels: Rift Rally, a mixed-reality racing game that uses actual RC Hot Wheels cars and will launch on March 14. It very much looks like a spiritual successor to Home Circuit, but uses the...
Digital Trends
Hi-Fi Rush director reveals the secret to making a great music game
I’ve never played a rhythm game that keeps me on beat as well as Hi-Fi Rush. While I’m a musically inclined person who fronts his own band, even I have trouble keeping time in music games. I’ll inevitably start to drag behind notes and then speed up too much to overcompensate. Sometimes I lose the music altogether and need to stop clicking entirely just to rediscover the beat. But in Hi-Fi Rush, I always feel like I’m completely locked in as I attack, dodge, and zip to the sound of early 2000s alt-rock.
Digital Trends
Wordle today: Answer and hints for February 6 (#597)
Can’t figure out Wordle #597 on February 6, 2023? We have the answer to today’s Wordle puzzle right here. However, before you start guessing blindly, you might want to check out our Wordle tips for some techniques that could help you solve it yourself. If you’re still having trouble, check back here for the answer to today’s Wordle.
Digital Trends
Avoid eBay: PS5 is in stock at Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon
It used to be super hard to track down a PlayStation 5 but those days seem to be behind us now. No longer do you need to worry about setting alerts, joining wait lists, or simply striking lucky. Instead, in the last few weeks, stock for the PlayStation 5 has increased by a ton. Sony has even announced that anyone who wants to buy one shouldn’t have an issue doing so. Much of this is because the PlayStation VR2 is out very soon and — of course — you’ll need a PS5 to reap the benefits. Right now, you can buy one for $559 including God of War Ragnarok — one of the best games around at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart.
Digital Trends
OnePlus 11 price: how much does the phone cost?
It’s a new year, so that means there’s a new OnePlus flagship phone. This year, that flagship is the OnePlus 11, which launched globally on February 7. It has some great and new features like a powerful camera system touting a 50MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 32MP sensor for portrait images — all with top-of-the-line Hasselblad processing. It also uses the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, has up to 16GB RAM, and a massive 5,000mAh battery with 80-watt fast charging. Overall, it’s a very impressive piece of smartphone hardware.
Digital Trends
Samsung’s first QD-OLED gaming monitor might be dead on arrival
Samsung’s first QD-OLED gaming monitor is available now. First announced in August 2022, the Odyssey OLED G8 is a 34-inch ultrawide gaming display sporting QD-OLED technology, but it has a problem — we’ve already had this same monitor for nearly a year. Here’s a quick rundown on...
Digital Trends
Does the OnePlus 11 have an alert slider? Read this before buying
An AMOLED display, a 50MP primary camera, 80W fast charging, and more – the OnePlus 11 is packed with features. While the charging capacity is slower than its predecessor, the primary difference isn’t that. With the launch of the OnePlus 11, there’s one question on every OnePlus fan’s mind: Does the OnePlus 11 have an alert slider?
Digital Trends
This HP gaming PC with an RTX 3080 is $700 off
If you’re considering diving into the world of PC gaming, there is no better pre-built PC option than the HP Omen 45L — and it’s currently on sale! You can grab this master class in pre-built gaming for $2,000 today. That’s not exactly a drop in the bucket, but it’s a big discount of $700 off its usual price. This deal is part of HP’s current 72-hour Flash Sale, so it will only last until the end of the day on February 7, if it stays in stock that long. Grab it before it’s gone!
Digital Trends
OnePlus’ first mechanical keyboard looks like the one to beat in 2023
OnePlus is debuting something a bit different with its mechanical keyboard developed in partnership with Keychron, which makes some of the best keyboards on the market. The OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro features unique Marble-mallow keycaps, which have a focus on comfort, functionality, and durability while still allowing for high performance and premium style. Its keycaps are derived from a thermoplastic material, which allows them to have a soft bounce on the hands, the brand said.
Digital Trends
5 features I’m itching to try in Microsoft’s ChatGPT-powered Edge Browser
Microsoft has just announced that its new AI, powered by ChatGPT, is coming to the Edge browser and Bing search engine. The addition of advanced AI will redefine the way these two Microsoft products work, and there are some major changes on the horizon. Contents. The Microsoft-backed ChatGPT is a...
Digital Trends
Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order: Get a $10 Best Buy gift card
The long-running action-adventure game Assassin’s Creed has a new game coming out in 2023. It’s titled Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and its anticipation already has people debating whether or not it will be one of the best Assassin’s Creed games. It’s available for pre-order right now, and when you pre-order from Best Buy, you’ll also get a $10 e-gift card. Pricing of Assassin’s Creed Mirage is either $50 or $60 depending on which gaming console you’re pre-ordering for, with free shipping and in-store pickup available when the title is officially released.
Digital Trends
OnePlus 11 review: a real OnePlus phone, and a true return to form
The OnePlus 11 carries a lot of weight on its shoulders. It needs to rescue the brand from the OnePlus 10T, a phone with a substandard software experience, made from low-cost materials, and equipped with a disappointing camera that robbed it of any desirability. The absence of the alert slider took away any last vestige of OnePlus-ness that remained.
Digital Trends
Samsung’s 34-inch Ultra-WQHD monitor is $200 off right now
If you’re looking to expand your screen real estate, an ultra-wide monitor is the way to go. Lucky for you, the 34-inch Samsung S65UA just got a $200 discount, bringing the price from $700 down to $500. This is a gorgeous monitor with a lot of great features, so grab it before Samsung’s monitor deals end.
Digital Trends
Forspoken necklaces: all necklace locations and abilities
RPGS, whether action or turn-based, typically have some sort of gear or equipment system that lets you add some nice buffs or special perks to your character. In Forspoken, one of the main forms of gear is simple necklaces, but instead of just being fancy jewelry, these pieces of bling have powerful effects. Picking which one to wear out will come down to more than what matches your outfit, so here are all the necklaces in Forspoken, what they do, and how to get them.
Digital Trends
Samsung prices its 77-inch QD-OLED at $4,500. Presale starts now
Confirming an earlier leak, Samsung has formally announced the price of its 77-inch 4K QD-OLED TV, the S95C. The new model which was shown first at CES 2023, will sell for $4,500. , and Samsung says shipments will begin later in the month. Those who buy the TV during the preorder period will also qualify for free professional installation, which Samsung says is worth $250.
Digital Trends
OnePlus 11 vs. OnePlus 10T: only one of them is worth your money
Has the new OnePlus 11 caught your eye? We don’t blame you; it has many of the qualities we want and expect from a OnePlus phone, including the latest processor, a finely tuned camera, and an alert slider. But what about the OnePlus 10T? It wasn’t released that long ago, and it also has strong specifications, so which one should you choose? We’re going to compare the OnePlus 11 versus the OnePlus 10T and help make that difficult decision a little easier.
