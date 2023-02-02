ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Wildlife manager pulls unconscious man from burning building in Colorado

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iOTGt_0kaRXiO700
Stock photo. Photo Credit: Jaap2 (iStock).

District Wildlife Manager Todd Cozad has received a 'Medal of Valor' for his quick actions that saved a life on October 21, 2022.

As detailed in a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Cozad was the first responder to arrive at the scene of a rural house fire in Colorado. When he got there, the home was already engulfed in flames.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07AzQG_0kaRXiO700
Todd Cozad. Photo: Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

After being told that someone was still inside of the residence, Cozad sprung into action.

He crawled inside and located a man, who was unconscious. He then dragged the man to safety and started to administer CPR until paramedics arrived on the scene. Cozad played an instrumental role in saving the man's life.

Cozad's 'Medal of Valor' is a part of Colorado Parks and Wildlife's annual awarding process.

"The awards are given annually to officers and rangers who demonstrate exceptional service and exemplify the qualities of commitment to preserving and enhancing Colorado's natural resources, wildlife and state parks, as well as a deep knowledge and expertise in biology, science, social mores, leadership, law enforcement and park or wildlife management," said Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Comments / 2

Related
KKTV

MISSING: Statewide alert issued in Colorado for a teen last seen Feb. 2

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert on Tuesday for a missing teen. According to the state agency, 14-year-old Mckenna Ferguson was last seen on the morning of Feb. 2 in the Englewood area. A black-and-white photo of Ferguson is at the top of this article. According to the poster, she has brown and blue hair along with brown eyes.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
KDVR.com

Dog ingests meth on hike

Courtney Fromm is previewing her story on a dog that is recovering after ingesting meth while at a park. Courtney Fromm is previewing her story on a dog that is recovering after ingesting meth while at a park. Polis pushes plan to reduce skyrocketing utility …. Gov. Jared Polis said...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Police investigate report of armed man at rec center

Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center. Police investigate report of armed man at rec center. Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center. Average price for a gallon of gas nears $4 in Colorado. The pain...
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

New details released in cadet's sudden death

An Air Force Academy cadet died suddenly. His parents say their son's cause of death pointed to a blocked artery in his lungs. An Air Force Academy cadet died suddenly. His parents say their son's cause of death pointed to a blocked artery in his lungs. Donations needed after earthquake...
DENVER, CO
Idaho State Journal

Woman airlifted to hospital after snowmobile collides with tubers near Idaho-Utah border

LOGAN, Utah — A 34-year-old woman sustained “significant” injuries on Saturday after a snowmobile collided with a group of tubers at Peter Sinks near the Idaho-Utah border, authorities say. According to a press release from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, a group of people were tubing approximately 150 yards to the west of the Peter Sinks parking lot. “They had tied their tubes together in a ‘train,’” Lt. Doyle Peck...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
KDVR.com

Beloved cyclist's bike stolen

The bike, named Colonel Mustard, has traveled the world. Samantha Spitz reports. The bike, named Colonel Mustard, has traveled the world. Samantha Spitz reports. Artists chosen to install new art at Denver airport. Three artists were selected to create new art installations for the Denver International Airport. Club Q hero...
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

Colorado Police Use Narcan to Save Man From Fentanyl Overdose

A Colorado man is alive today, thanks to the efforts of the Boulder Police Department (BPD). According to a series of tweets from BPD, the incident occurred on Wednesday (Feb. 1) morning near the 9th St. Bridge. A woman had called the police department to report that a man living in a tent was in "dire condition and not breathing."
BOULDER, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

How Many Inmates Are There In Colorado Prisons?

If people don't quit breaking the law, Colorado may run out of room to house convicted criminals. Most Colorado state prisons are operating very near their capacity level. According to a report from the Colorado Department of Corrections, at the end of January, there were only 867 vacant beds in Colorado's state prisons.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
29K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy