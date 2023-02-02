ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Civil rights groups threaten swift legal action if Oklahoma bans gender-affirming care

By Brooke Migdon
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qcZi6_0kaRXc5l00

Three civil rights groups have vowed to take “swift legal action” against a slate of proposed restrictions on gender-affirming health care for transgender youths and adults in Oklahoma should any of them become law.

Lawmakers have introduced at least 15 bills threatening to severely limit access to treatments including puberty blockers, hormones and gender-affirming surgeries for transgender individuals. The state’s Republican-controlled legislature officially convenes on Feb. 6.

A majority of the proposed measures would bar minors from receiving gender-affirming health care, mimicking bills that were successfully passed in Alabama and Arkansas but later enjoined by federal court orders. Another Oklahoma bill seeks to prevent transgender adults as old as 26 from accessing care – a sharp pivot from a popular conservative argument that legislative efforts to crack down on transgender health care are intended to protect children.

A nearly identical bill — titled the “Millstone Act” in a reference to a Bible passage about punishing sinners — was introduced earlier this month in South Carolina.

In a joint news release issued Thursday, Lambda Legal, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the ACLU of Oklahoma warned of impending legal action against any restrictions on gender-affirming health care signed into law in Oklahoma.

“Enacting an ideological agenda driven by ignorance and prejudice, instead of science and compassion, is not the way forward,” Omar Gonzalez-Pagan, counsel and health care strategist at Lambda Legal, said Thursday in a statement.

Gender-affirming health care for youth and adults is considered medically necessary and often lifesaving by most major medical organizations, including the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“We urge the legislature and the governor to not adopt any measure that endangers the health, well-being, and very lives of transgender Oklahomans,” Gonzalez-Pagan said Thursday. “We will not hesitate to defend transgender Oklahomans’ rights to equality, liberty, and nondiscriminatory access to the health care they need.”

“All Oklahomans deserve the support and care necessary for the opportunity to thrive, including our transgender community,” Megan Lambert, legal director at the ACLU of Oklahoma, said Thursday in a statement. “Gender-affirming care is a critical part of helping transgender youth and adults succeed in life by establishing healthy relationships with their friends and family and by living authentically as themselves.”

“Make no mistake,” Lambert said, “this is a promise of legal action should any of these bills be signed into law.”

In September, all three organizations filed a lawsuit challenging an Oklahoma law passed last year that bars transgender students from using the restroom or locker room consistent with their gender identity.

In October, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) signed a law blocking one of the state’s largest hospital systems from receiving federal funds if it continues to offer gender-affirming health care to transgender youth.

In a signing statement , Stitt called on the legislature to ban “all irreversible gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies on minors” during the 2023 legislative session.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 76

Denise Howland
5d ago

Our Oklahoma governor is protecting our children from being indoctrinated. I would rather be judged by man than Almighty GOD. Our children need to e protected until they are old enough & have common sense to make decisions themselves.

Reply(13)
43
Chris Brown
5d ago

this is why I moved here from California. thank you Governor 😊 please more to protect kids from indoctrination

Reply(6)
27
James Maxwell
5d ago

The article doesn't say who has to pay for the care. I believe no child should be given this type of care until they are of legal age. And no one should have to pay for someone elses sexual preferences. If adults have insurance and want to get things switched around so be it. But don't expect government to use tax dollars to further an individuals sexual preferences. Just not right.

Reply(1)
6
Related
okcfox.com

Protesters: Oklahoma lawmakers are harming the state's LGBTQ community

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Freedom Oklahoma gathered at the Capitol while Gov. Kevin Stitt gave his State of the State address on Monday. Protesters say lawmakers are harming Oklahoma’s LGBTQ community. According to the organization, more than 45 bills have been filed targeting LGBTQ Oklahomans in the 2023...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma AG takes over prosecution of state representative, wife

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s attorney general said his office is taking over the prosecution of a state lawmaker accused of several felonies alleging he misused his power to change state law so his wife could become a tag agent. State Rep. Terry O’Donnell and his wife, Teresa O’Donnell,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
gaylordnews.net

State mental health department disputes grounds for DOJ investigation

WASHINGTON – Oklahoma’s mental health department rejected claims of inadequate mental health services despite an ongoing federal investigation ignited last fall by an Oklahoma law firm that claims data proves the system is failing. Brian Wilkerson, director of litigation at the Oklahoma Disability Law Center, said that over...
OKLAHOMA STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

OK voters to decide on legalizing recreational marijuana

NORTHEAST OKLA. – The approval of recreational marijuana by Oklahoma voters in next month’s special election could bring a windfall of millions of tax dollars into the state’s coffers over the next five years – but at what cost?. Oklahoma State Question 820 which legalizes recreational...
The Hill

Lawmakers forming bipartisan Colorado River caucus

As Colorado River basin states struggle to come to an agreement over proposed cutbacks to water consumption, a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers is pushing to evaluate the issue. An informal group launched by Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) has now expanded to include senators representing the seven Colorado River basin states: California, Arizona, Nevada, New…
ARIZONA STATE
tulsakids.com

A Firehose of Bad Ideas for Public Education

Merit pay for teachers? Vouchers (also known as Education Savings Accounts or ESAs, Tax Credit Scholarships, Opportunity Scholarships and Tuition Tax Credits)? Protecting students from litterboxes in schools? My head is spinning with the bad ideas coming up this legislative session. Let’s just touch on vouchers because that legislation is...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Flashpoint team talks recreational marijuana in OK

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A big vote is coming up next month. On March 7, voters across the state will head to the polls to decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma. The Flashpoint team talks the politics of pot.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Hill

Energy & Environment — Senators form Colorado River caucus

A group of senators is joining together to form a caucus devoted to working out issues related to the Colorado River. Meanwhile, BP is scaling back its 2030 climate goal, while the EU is considering a ban on “forever chemicals.”  This is Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the…
COLORADO STATE
5NEWS

Locals protest against Arkansas bill that seeks to limit school bathrooms to single-sex

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A bill that would tell transgender students which bathroom they'll be able to use is making its way through the Arkansas legislature. But some members and allies of the LGBTQ community are calling for an end to the bill, saying it's harmful to trans youth. The lawmaker who filed the bill, calls it a "common-sense bill," and says its meant to keep kids safe.
ARKANSAS STATE
KFYR-TV

North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has positioned the state to enter a lawsuit against our neighbors to the east. Last week, the Democrat-controlled Minnesota State Legislature passed a bill aimed at promoting clean energy, which would require electric utilities to be generated by methods other than fossil fuels by 2040. Monday, a board made up of the Governor, the Attorney General, and the Ag Commissioner voted unanimously to prepare the state for a lawsuit, which includes allocating $1 million of coal research dollars toward litigation efforts.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Hill

Sanders says ‘choice is between normal or crazy’ in GOP response

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders (R ) called for a new generation of Republican leadership in her response to President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.  “The dividing line in America is no longer between right or left,” Sanders said from the governor’s mansion in Little Rock. “The choice is between normal or crazy.…
ARKANSAS STATE
farmtalknews.com

Oklahoma beef cattle numbers drop sharply

Oklahoma has been impacted by drought more than any other state, by several measures. The January 1 inventory of all cattle and calves in Oklahoma was down 11.5 percent year over year, from a 2022 total of 5.2 million head to 4.6 million head. The decrease of 600,000 head was double the second largest all cattle decrease in Nebraska. The decrease in Oklahoma cattle inventories included decreases in the beef cow herd, replacement heifers, feeder supplies and feedlot inventories.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Hill

Sarah Huckabee Sanders uses SOTU response to tease ‘far reaching’ conservative education plan

New Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in the official Republican response to Tuesday’s State of the Union that she will be revealing “an education package that will be the most far-reaching, bold conservative education reform in the country” on Wednesday. Without giving many specifics, Sanders said the plan for her state “empowers parents with…
ARKANSAS STATE
The Hill

The Hill

877K+
Followers
95K+
Post
624M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy