ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orland Park, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Students from Waubonsie High and East Aurora named first Mr. and Miss Black Aurora

AURORA, Illinois - Two high school students were named Aurora's first-ever Mr. and Miss Black Aurora over the weekend. The winners are Waubonsie Valley High School senior Peter Eta and East Aurora High School junior Charitee Cocroft. They were chosen by Aurora’s African American Heritage Advisory Board. Eight students competed...
AURORA, IL
napervillelocal.com

Chicago Suburb Named Safest City In America In 2023 By MoneyGeek

NAPERVILLE, IL — Naperville recently topped MoneyGeek’s 2023 roundup of the Safest Cities in America. The finance-focused website reviewed 263 cities that have populations of 100,000 or more residents, studying data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Gun Violence Archive and other sources. Factors that weighed into the rankings include:
NAPERVILLE, IL
positivelynaperville.com

New president is named for Edward Hospital in Naperville

Above / Located at 801 S. Washington Street in Naperville, Illinois, and one of nine hospitals part of NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health (NS-EEH), Edward Hospital now will be led by Yvette Saba. (PN Photo) Yvette Saba, BSN, MSN, a nurse executive with more than 30 years of leadership experience...
NAPERVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Wheeling establishment combines alcohol, marijuana and a bakery

WHEELING, Ill. - If you've gone to a cannabis dispensary, there's a good chance you left the premises right after making your purchase. However, the concept behind the "OKAY Cannabis & West Town Bakery" in northwest suburban Wheeling is to not be in such a hurry. On Monday, The Fifty/50...
WHEELING, IL
fox32chicago.com

Buffalo Grove High School's cheer team wins state: 'tears of joy'

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. - A northwest suburban high school's cheer team won state over the weekend for the fourth time in the school's history. The IHSA state championship was held in downstate Bloomington, and Buffalo Grove High School came out on top. The cheer team had football athletes join their...
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Visit Naperville – Your perfect reception location

The location of your wedding reception is a momentous decision on your wedding planning journey. Fortunately, Naperville has an abundance of choices to fit your style, size and budget, whether you desire a more traditional or decidedly unique option. Local hotels make fantastic reception venues, with an inclusive array of...
NAPERVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy