Mentally Disabled Woman Vanishes With Her 2-Year-Old Nephew And Police Fail To Tell Family Of Possible SightingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHammond, IN
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Supply Chain Destruction: Massive Fire Demolishes U.S. Manufacturing Plant After 100+ Food Plants ExplodeEden ReportsChicago, IL
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
Suburban HS student with 2 gold medals in US figure skating creates program to inspire young women
The high school junior founded 'Solving Kinesthetically and Transforming Education' or S.K.A.T.E for Girls.
fox32chicago.com
Students from Waubonsie High and East Aurora named first Mr. and Miss Black Aurora
AURORA, Illinois - Two high school students were named Aurora's first-ever Mr. and Miss Black Aurora over the weekend. The winners are Waubonsie Valley High School senior Peter Eta and East Aurora High School junior Charitee Cocroft. They were chosen by Aurora’s African American Heritage Advisory Board. Eight students competed...
2 of the Best Desserts in the USA Are Served in Illinois, Hear us Getting Fatter?
Wow, we can eat. Illinois serves up two the THE BEST DESSERTS in the entire country. As David Spade once said to Chris Farley, "I can hear you getting fatter." Mashed. When it comes to eating, Illinois can handle it's own. We are a state that has seconds, starts with an appetizer, and ALWAYS asks what desserts the place has before the wait staff can spit it out.
New class action accuses Ford of improperly requiring job applicants to disclose personal, family medical information
A new class action accuses Ford of sticking its nose where it doesn't belong, alleging job applicants were required to disclose their personal and family medical histories as a condition of employment, allegedly in violation of Illinois law. Named plaintiffs Cayla Page, Theresa Blashaw and Kisma Bowles, on behalf of...
South Suburban Forest Preserve Transformed Into Vital Refuge for Endangered Birds, Now Orland Grassland Faces Its Own Threats
At the southwestern edge of Cook County, near the junction of Interstate 80 and La Grange Road, sits an unpretentious 960-acre field. From the window of a passing car, it could easily be mistaken as the future home of yet another nondescript strip mall instead of the globally significant habitat it is.
These Illinois cities are among the safest in America: report
When you’re thinking about moving to a new city, safety is probably one of the main factors you take into consideration. If Illinois is one of your top states to live in, you are in luck.
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy families
How much do you think your salary should be to live comfortably in Chicago with your family? A report reveals that the annual income of a Chicago-based person needs to be around $57,000. It means you must be getting $20+ an hour and should have a full-time job.
Two Children’s Museums in Illinois Just Voted the Best in Nation
There is something about going to a children's museum and being able to interact with exhibits, playing and climbing, and learning and Illinois has two of the very best children's museums in the nation. Yes, we love going to the Field Museum and the Shedd Aquarium, but those are not...
‘We are in peril’: How skyrocketing property taxes are threatening the future of one Chicago neighborhood
Homeowners in Pilsen saw an average 47% increase in their property tax bills.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
napervillelocal.com
Chicago Suburb Named Safest City In America In 2023 By MoneyGeek
NAPERVILLE, IL — Naperville recently topped MoneyGeek’s 2023 roundup of the Safest Cities in America. The finance-focused website reviewed 263 cities that have populations of 100,000 or more residents, studying data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Gun Violence Archive and other sources. Factors that weighed into the rankings include:
Naperville residents unable to get help with fiber cement siding that's cracking years early
A group of residents in a Naperville real estate development are all dealing with the siding on their newer homes having dozens, even hundreds of cracks.
positivelynaperville.com
New president is named for Edward Hospital in Naperville
Above / Located at 801 S. Washington Street in Naperville, Illinois, and one of nine hospitals part of NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health (NS-EEH), Edward Hospital now will be led by Yvette Saba. (PN Photo) Yvette Saba, BSN, MSN, a nurse executive with more than 30 years of leadership experience...
fox32chicago.com
Wheeling establishment combines alcohol, marijuana and a bakery
WHEELING, Ill. - If you've gone to a cannabis dispensary, there's a good chance you left the premises right after making your purchase. However, the concept behind the "OKAY Cannabis & West Town Bakery" in northwest suburban Wheeling is to not be in such a hurry. On Monday, The Fifty/50...
fox32chicago.com
Buffalo Grove High School's cheer team wins state: 'tears of joy'
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. - A northwest suburban high school's cheer team won state over the weekend for the fourth time in the school's history. The IHSA state championship was held in downstate Bloomington, and Buffalo Grove High School came out on top. The cheer team had football athletes join their...
wxpr.org
Names released for riders in deadly Vilas County snowmobile collision
Two Illinois men died in a snowmobile crash last week in Vilas County. Now their names have been released. The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office says 75 year old Robert Groter of Wyoming, Illinois, and 43 year old Andrew Spiess of Elmhurst, Illinois were killed. Their snowmobiles had crashed on...
Valentine's Day ideas: 3 most romantic getaway spots in Illinois
Marla Cichowski with the Illinois Office of Tourism joined ABC7 to discuss the upcoming holiday and the most romantic, coziest getaway in the state.
wmay.com
Illinois National Guard officer becomes highest ranking person of color in history of institution
An Illinois National Guard officer has made history, becoming the highest-ranking person of color in the history of the Guard, dating back well over 200 years. Rodney Boyd was officially promoted Saturday from Brigadier General to Major General in ceremonies in Chicago. Boyd is a native of Chicago’s South Side....
fox32chicago.com
Lemont Mayor John Egofske named to replace State Rep. Jim Durkin in 82nd District
BURR RIDGE, Illinois - Lemont Mayor John Egofske has been chosen to fill the Illinois 82nd District State Representative seat left open by Illinois House GOP Leader Jim Durkin. In a statement in a press release, Egofske said he is looking forward to serving Illinois. "After 27 years in corporate...
positivelynaperville.com
Visit Naperville – Your perfect reception location
The location of your wedding reception is a momentous decision on your wedding planning journey. Fortunately, Naperville has an abundance of choices to fit your style, size and budget, whether you desire a more traditional or decidedly unique option. Local hotels make fantastic reception venues, with an inclusive array of...
