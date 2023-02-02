ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Farmers' Almanac forecasts a warm spring for Arizona

By Andrea Ramirez, Arizona Republic
 5 days ago

With the spring equinox officially starting March 20, the Farmers' Almanac predicts if the winter cold will be cut short or overstay its welcome.

Printed since 1818, the Farmers’ Almanac has published weather predictions yearly based on “generations of perception, experience, and common sense,” according to its website.

This spring, the almanac forecasted a "soggy, shivery spring ahead," across the United States with exception of the Southwest and a few western states such as Washington, Idaho and Oregon.

Overall, it will still be unseasonably cold around the spring equinox (also known as the vernal equinox), confirming Punxsutawney Phil's Groundhog Day prediction.

According to the almanac's forecast, Arizona's spring will continue its typical warm-to-hot dry temperature progression this year. It will start to get warm around March.

Peter Geiger, the editor of the Farmers’ Almanac, said Arizona can expect the heat later this spring, around May. With no humidity or cold, Arizona will have to continue another dry heat spring and sizzling summer.

"What we're seeing is mild and drier than normal for spring," Geiger said.

Geiger said the almanac’s predictions come from a formula created by the first editor of the publication, who was a mathematician and astronomer. The formula uses sunspot activity and the effect the moon has on the earth to be able to predict weather about two years in advance.

While its critics say its weather predictions are a flip of the coin, Geiger said in general he has been told the forecasts are about 80% accurate and are especially on target when it comes to winter forecasts.

The almanac predicts for Feb. 4-7 to have cold dry weather in Arizona. It also forecasted no weather worries for the Super Bowl as Feb. 8-11 will continue with fair skies. As Valentine's Day approaches, Feb. 12-15, we can expect fair weather turning unsettled. The almanac finally forecasts wind and showers for the end of February.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Farmers' Almanac forecasts a warm spring for Arizona

