Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top 3 Affordable Restaurants in Rochester, NYIna Eats InRochester, NY
Rochester’s Gate House RestaurantIna Eats InRochester, NY
What Tasks Should You Complete After Closing On Your Home In Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Boston Greece Flight PricesmaltaBoston, MA
How Much Is My Rochester NY Home Worth? Tips & Tools To Help You Find Out!KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Related
Jessie Pegula provides update on mom's health
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jessie Pegula is opening up about what happened to her mom, Kim. Kim Pegula, co-owner of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, suffered a cardiac arrest in her Florida home last June. In a letter written on the Players' Tribune, Jessie Pegula details the events of...
13 WHAM
Helping Rochester students pursue their college dreams
Rochester, N.Y. — Preparing students to pursue their college dreams. Seniors from Rochester Prep Charter School shared their achievements from a semester-long mentorship program at Rochester Institute of Technology. The capstone course provides meaningful experiences in various field, helping students get ready to take the next step in their...
13 WHAM
Special Olympics Polar Plunge 2023
Rochester, N.Y. — 1,800 people decided they were going to take a cool swim today to help support the Special Olympics of New York. People showing up with smiles and bathing suits on ready to take a dip in the frigid waters of Lake Ontario. Over the weekend the...
13 WHAM
St. John Fisher University holds leadership conference for students
Rochester, N.Y. — Students from six area colleges and universities came together to develop and hone leadership skills on Sunday at the inaugural Intercollegiate Student Leadership Conference: Building New Paths. The conference is designed for undergraduates involved in student governments association or those who hold campus leadership positions to...
Buffalo Sits Near Pretty Significant Fault Line
A magnitude 3.8 earthquake that hit the Buffalo area on Monday, February 6, 2023, has caught many people in Western New York and Southern Ontario by surprise. While it's not the first earthquake that has hit the 716 and surrounding areas, it's the largest that happened in a while and lots of people were not expecting it.
Scary Violence At Buffalo High School
A very scary, violent incident left a student and a guard injured at a Buffalo High School that has been rife with violence.
The USGS Wants To Know If You Felt The Earthquake in Buffalo
Your reports help officials with scientific tracking
Top 3 Affordable Restaurants in Rochester, NY
With Valentines Day right around the corner and inflation at its peak, it’s important to remember that you don’t have to break the bank to spend the holidays with your significant other. Below are tasty yet affordable restaurants located in Rochester, NY that offer a variety of tasty dishes.
Military.com
The Short Life of the New USS Little Rock: Design Flaws, Setbacks Lead to Decommissioning
Some 8,500 people turned out on Dec. 16, 2017, to watch the commissioning of the new $440 million USS Little Rock — draped in red, white and blue bunting — at Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park. That now appears to have been the ship's only...
13 WHAM
Funeral services announced for Franklin Florence
Rochester, N.Y. — Franklin Florence's passing has been publicly announced by Latimer & Son Funeral Directors, Inc. in Rochester. According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled:. The wake will be on February 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Central Church of Christ...
13 WHAM
Light mix in WNY tonight
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - What an incredible transition in weather this weekend for WNY. The area literally went from sub-zero temperatures Saturday morning to 50 degrees this afternoon south of Rochester. After tying the record low yesterday at -8 degrees the city high temperature jumped back into the mid 40s this afternoon. Take a look at the high temperature for today below.
3.8 magnitude earthquake hits Buffalo
An earthquake struck near Buffalo, N.Y., early Monday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey preliminarily reported a 3.8 earthquake centered east of Buffalo in the suburb of West Seneca at about 6:15 a.m. Seismologist Yaareb Altaweel said it was the region’s strongest quake in at least 40 years. The shaking...
13 WHAM
Rochester School of Arts honors Black History Month with performance
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The School of Arts in Rochester is honoring Black History Month with a performance featuring students grades 7-12 Tuesday night. The event focused on Recognizing many accomplishments and contributions Black people continue to provide to our community. The Assistant Principal at the School of Arts Mario...
Go Red For Women: Niagara Falls woman shares her heart-stopping surgery story
Hours after the story of Kim Pegula's cardiac arrest was circulating, the American Heart Association was hosting its annual Go Red for Women luncheon in at the Reikart House in Amherst.
Buy One House, Get One Free In East Aurora, NY
This may be one of the most unique real estate postings you will ever see in one of the hottest areas in Western New York. East Aurora is not only a gem of a place to live and work, it is an incredible place to flip a home...or two. East...
13 WHAM
Early morning earthquake near Buffalo, largest recorded in 40 years
West Seneca, N.Y. — Western New Yorkers were shaken awake Monday morning as a 3.8 magnitude earthquake was reported outside Buffalo. According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake originated near West Seneca around 6:15 a.m. According to the Associated Press, a seismologist said it was the region's...
buffalorising.com
Buffalo Mass Mob Heads South of the Border
My first visit to Lackawanna after moving to Buffalo in 2009 was to parade with Mark Poloncarz when he was running for re-election as Erie County Comptroller. One of the things that struck me about Buffalo’s southern neighbor was how many people along the parade route seemed to know Poloncarz personally. And vice-versa.
This 1 Street in WNY Was Epicenter of Buffalo Earthquake
If you lived on this street in West Seneca, New York you probably felt the 3.8 magnitude earthquake that shook Western New York more than most. In fact, there was one street at the epicenter of the entire earthquake.
Earthquakes in Western New York are rare, but not unheard of
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many Western New Yorkers were awoken at 6:15 Monday morning by a 3.8 magnitude earthquake. Earthquakes in Western New York are rare, but not unheard of. Earthquakes typically occur along, or near, faults on the earth's crust. Faults are areas where two pieces of earths crust, or plates meet. They usually slide along each other or slip above or beneath each other. The buildup and release of friction caused by two plates is what causes an earthquake.
Comments / 0