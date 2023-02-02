ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caledonia, NY

2 On Your Side

Jessie Pegula provides update on mom's health

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jessie Pegula is opening up about what happened to her mom, Kim. Kim Pegula, co-owner of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, suffered a cardiac arrest in her Florida home last June. In a letter written on the Players' Tribune, Jessie Pegula details the events of...
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Helping Rochester students pursue their college dreams

Rochester, N.Y. — Preparing students to pursue their college dreams. Seniors from Rochester Prep Charter School shared their achievements from a semester-long mentorship program at Rochester Institute of Technology. The capstone course provides meaningful experiences in various field, helping students get ready to take the next step in their...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Special Olympics Polar Plunge 2023

Rochester, N.Y. — 1,800 people decided they were going to take a cool swim today to help support the Special Olympics of New York. People showing up with smiles and bathing suits on ready to take a dip in the frigid waters of Lake Ontario. Over the weekend the...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

St. John Fisher University holds leadership conference for students

Rochester, N.Y. — Students from six area colleges and universities came together to develop and hone leadership skills on Sunday at the inaugural Intercollegiate Student Leadership Conference: Building New Paths. The conference is designed for undergraduates involved in student governments association or those who hold campus leadership positions to...
ROCHESTER, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Buffalo Sits Near Pretty Significant Fault Line

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake that hit the Buffalo area on Monday, February 6, 2023, has caught many people in Western New York and Southern Ontario by surprise. While it's not the first earthquake that has hit the 716 and surrounding areas, it's the largest that happened in a while and lots of people were not expecting it.
BUFFALO, NY
Ina Eats In

Top 3 Affordable Restaurants in Rochester, NY

With Valentines Day right around the corner and inflation at its peak, it’s important to remember that you don’t have to break the bank to spend the holidays with your significant other. Below are tasty yet affordable restaurants located in Rochester, NY that offer a variety of tasty dishes.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Funeral services announced for Franklin Florence

Rochester, N.Y. — Franklin Florence's passing has been publicly announced by Latimer & Son Funeral Directors, Inc. in Rochester. According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled:. The wake will be on February 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Central Church of Christ...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Light mix in WNY tonight

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - What an incredible transition in weather this weekend for WNY. The area literally went from sub-zero temperatures Saturday morning to 50 degrees this afternoon south of Rochester. After tying the record low yesterday at -8 degrees the city high temperature jumped back into the mid 40s this afternoon. Take a look at the high temperature for today below.
ROCHESTER, NY
Tribune-Review

3.8 magnitude earthquake hits Buffalo

An earthquake struck near Buffalo, N.Y., early Monday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey preliminarily reported a 3.8 earthquake centered east of Buffalo in the suburb of West Seneca at about 6:15 a.m. Seismologist Yaareb Altaweel said it was the region’s strongest quake in at least 40 years. The shaking...
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester School of Arts honors Black History Month with performance

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The School of Arts in Rochester is honoring Black History Month with a performance featuring students grades 7-12 Tuesday night. The event focused on Recognizing many accomplishments and contributions Black people continue to provide to our community. The Assistant Principal at the School of Arts Mario...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Early morning earthquake near Buffalo, largest recorded in 40 years

West Seneca, N.Y. — Western New Yorkers were shaken awake Monday morning as a 3.8 magnitude earthquake was reported outside Buffalo. According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake originated near West Seneca around 6:15 a.m. According to the Associated Press, a seismologist said it was the region's...
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Buffalo Mass Mob Heads South of the Border

My first visit to Lackawanna after moving to Buffalo in 2009 was to parade with Mark Poloncarz when he was running for re-election as Erie County Comptroller. One of the things that struck me about Buffalo’s southern neighbor was how many people along the parade route seemed to know Poloncarz personally. And vice-versa.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Earthquakes in Western New York are rare, but not unheard of

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many Western New Yorkers were awoken at 6:15 Monday morning by a 3.8 magnitude earthquake. Earthquakes in Western New York are rare, but not unheard of. Earthquakes typically occur along, or near, faults on the earth's crust. Faults are areas where two pieces of earths crust, or plates meet. They usually slide along each other or slip above or beneath each other. The buildup and release of friction caused by two plates is what causes an earthquake.
BUFFALO, NY

