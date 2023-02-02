Read full article on original website
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Why Do Americans Eat Chicken Wings on Super Bowl Sunday?Jett BarnettKansas City, MO
Get super full: A student’s restaurant guide to Super Bowl LVIIThe LanternColumbus, OH
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Tri-City Herald
JuJu Smith-Schuster Shows Love for Steelers at Super Bowl LVII
The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't playing in Super Bowl LVII, but they have plenty of former members in attendance for the big game. Most notably could be wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who gave his former team some love during his media press conference. Smith-Schuster spoke about the drive he gets from...
Tri-City Herald
How Nick Sirianni’s First Meeting with Andy Reid Could Affect Super Bowl LVII
For the most part, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni understands what went down in Kansas City back in 2013 when he and Andy Reid were like two ships passing in the night. From a common-sense standpoint, the likelihood of a very young position coach in what was his first NFL job on a 2-14 team would be retained by any incoming coach was negligible, never mind a heavyweight like Reid, who was proven and had David Culley, a future head coach in Houston, in his pocket to not only coach his receivers but also be the assistant head coach.
Tri-City Herald
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick Share Emotional Moment on Podcast
Tom Brady had his first post-retirement episode of his Let's Go! podcast with co-host, Jim Gray, which brought in a variety of special guests from his parents, former head coach, Bill Belichick, and quarterback counterpart, Peyton Manning. There hasn't been much publicly published regarding the relationship between Brady and Belichick,...
Tri-City Herald
Eagles GM Howie Roseman again shows his resilience
The “Howie! Howie! Howie” chants at the team’s send-off party in Philadelphia followed Eagles general manager Howie Roseman to Super Bowl opening night. They were yelling obscenities at Roseman not too long ago. The once-exiled executive who was cast aside for Chip Kelly for a year and...
Tri-City Herald
Three Reasons Titans Fans Should be Excited about Tim Kelly
The Tennessee Titans made a big change to their coaching staff and the biggest change of them all was the promotion of Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator. Kelly held this role previously for the Houston Texans from 2019 to 2021 and while there were ups and downs in his unit’s performance, there was a lot to like from Kelly’s time calling plays in Texas.
Tri-City Herald
Familiar foe: No walk down Sentimental Street for Andy Reid
Andy Reid will stare across the field against familiar uniforms on Sunday but he isn't going to set aside time to be sentimental. Reid has the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons, and this one is a bit different. The opponent is the Philadelphia Eagles, the organization Reid guided to one Super Bowl loss during his 14 seasons as coach before being dismissed after the 2012 season.
Tri-City Herald
Colts Owner Provides Update on Head Coach Search
The Indianapolis Colts are approaching nearly a month in the search for their next head coach. Through a massive amount of first-round interview requests (14 total) and now, second-round interviews (eight total), it has been a long and drawn-out process that even general manager Chris Ballard hinted at happening, saying that he’d be perfectly fine going “into mid-February” with the coaching search.
Tri-City Herald
Titans promote Kelly to coordinator, hire 1st female coach
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel says he looked at a lot of candidates in shaking up his coaching staff. Staying in-house and promoting Tim Kelly from passing game coordinator to offensive coordinator after one season as the “right fit.”. And Vrabel did hire one of those who interviewed for...
Tri-City Herald
Retired Patriots QB Tom Brady: Likes Over Hits; Fox Analyst Plan?
Tom Brady was tired of being hit. Apparently he's now ready to be hit on. And, starting next season, he'll try to be a hit when he jumps into the TV broadcast booth as Fox's No. 1 analyst. In an interview with ESPN over the weekend, the recently retired quarterback's...
Tri-City Herald
Analytics Reveal 8 Safe Free-Agent OL Broncos Can Target
The Denver Broncos have some roster holes to fill and will need to do it through free agency after trading away draft picks to land Sean Payton as the new head coach. The most glaring needs are along the offensive line. The Broncos were riddled with injuries and poor play...
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys ‘Near Decision’ on Zeke Cut, Pollard Tag?
FRISCO - The business of the NFL cranks up officially on March 7. And on the to-do list here inside The Star? Running back Ezekiel Elliott wants to remain with the Dallas Cowboys. Surely Tony Pollard feels the same way. And Jerry and Stephen Jones, speaking this week at the...
Tri-City Herald
Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: Fangio Defense, Baker, Tua, and More
Part 2 of the latest offseason SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. What sort of addition/subtractions do you see Fangio making to defensive staff? Your choice for OL coach choice would be who?. Hey Dave, well, the Dolphins already are without an OLB coach, backup LB coach and safeties coach...
Tri-City Herald
Josh Allen vs. Aaron Rodgers WATCH: Bills, Packers QBs Share ‘Bro’ Moment at Pebble Beach
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills weren't kind to the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers this past season, as the Bills came away with a convincing 27-17 win on Oct. 30 to give the Pack their fourth loss of what turned into a five-game slump. But as the...
