Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tri-City Herald

JuJu Smith-Schuster Shows Love for Steelers at Super Bowl LVII

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't playing in Super Bowl LVII, but they have plenty of former members in attendance for the big game. Most notably could be wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who gave his former team some love during his media press conference. Smith-Schuster spoke about the drive he gets from...
Tri-City Herald

How Nick Sirianni’s First Meeting with Andy Reid Could Affect Super Bowl LVII

For the most part, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni understands what went down in Kansas City back in 2013 when he and Andy Reid were like two ships passing in the night. From a common-sense standpoint, the likelihood of a very young position coach in what was his first NFL job on a 2-14 team would be retained by any incoming coach was negligible, never mind a heavyweight like Reid, who was proven and had David Culley, a future head coach in Houston, in his pocket to not only coach his receivers but also be the assistant head coach.
Tri-City Herald

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick Share Emotional Moment on Podcast

Tom Brady had his first post-retirement episode of his Let's Go! podcast with co-host, Jim Gray, which brought in a variety of special guests from his parents, former head coach, Bill Belichick, and quarterback counterpart, Peyton Manning. There hasn't been much publicly published regarding the relationship between Brady and Belichick,...
Tri-City Herald

Eagles GM Howie Roseman again shows his resilience

The “Howie! Howie! Howie” chants at the team’s send-off party in Philadelphia followed Eagles general manager Howie Roseman to Super Bowl opening night. They were yelling obscenities at Roseman not too long ago. The once-exiled executive who was cast aside for Chip Kelly for a year and...
Tri-City Herald

Three Reasons Titans Fans Should be Excited about Tim Kelly

The Tennessee Titans made a big change to their coaching staff and the biggest change of them all was the promotion of Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator. Kelly held this role previously for the Houston Texans from 2019 to 2021 and while there were ups and downs in his unit’s performance, there was a lot to like from Kelly’s time calling plays in Texas.
Tri-City Herald

Familiar foe: No walk down Sentimental Street for Andy Reid

Andy Reid will stare across the field against familiar uniforms on Sunday but he isn't going to set aside time to be sentimental. Reid has the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons, and this one is a bit different. The opponent is the Philadelphia Eagles, the organization Reid guided to one Super Bowl loss during his 14 seasons as coach before being dismissed after the 2012 season.
Tri-City Herald

Colts Owner Provides Update on Head Coach Search

The Indianapolis Colts are approaching nearly a month in the search for their next head coach. Through a massive amount of first-round interview requests (14 total) and now, second-round interviews (eight total), it has been a long and drawn-out process that even general manager Chris Ballard hinted at happening, saying that he’d be perfectly fine going “into mid-February” with the coaching search.
Tri-City Herald

Titans promote Kelly to coordinator, hire 1st female coach

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel says he looked at a lot of candidates in shaking up his coaching staff. Staying in-house and promoting Tim Kelly from passing game coordinator to offensive coordinator after one season as the “right fit.”. And Vrabel did hire one of those who interviewed for...
Tri-City Herald

Retired Patriots QB Tom Brady: Likes Over Hits; Fox Analyst Plan?

Tom Brady was tired of being hit. Apparently he's now ready to be hit on. And, starting next season, he'll try to be a hit when he jumps into the TV broadcast booth as Fox's No. 1 analyst. In an interview with ESPN over the weekend, the recently retired quarterback's...
Tri-City Herald

Analytics Reveal 8 Safe Free-Agent OL Broncos Can Target

The Denver Broncos have some roster holes to fill and will need to do it through free agency after trading away draft picks to land Sean Payton as the new head coach. The most glaring needs are along the offensive line. The Broncos were riddled with injuries and poor play...
Tri-City Herald

Cowboys ‘Near Decision’ on Zeke Cut, Pollard Tag?

FRISCO - The business of the NFL cranks up officially on March 7. And on the to-do list here inside The Star? Running back Ezekiel Elliott wants to remain with the Dallas Cowboys. Surely Tony Pollard feels the same way. And Jerry and Stephen Jones, speaking this week at the...
Tri-City Herald

Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: Fangio Defense, Baker, Tua, and More

Part 2 of the latest offseason SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. What sort of addition/subtractions do you see Fangio making to defensive staff? Your choice for OL coach choice would be who?. Hey Dave, well, the Dolphins already are without an OLB coach, backup LB coach and safeties coach...

