ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 armed robbery at trailer park

By Alexandra Koch, Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JUhU0_0kaRWKig00

A Richmond County jury recently found an Augusta man guilty of an armed robbery committed in July 2019, where the victim was shot multiple times.

Kadeem Blenman, 25, was sentenced to to life in prison plus 20 years in confinement, followedby five years on probation.

Augusta District Attorney Jared Williams said Blenman used his girlfriend’s car and phone to set up the robbery by luring a man to a trailer park off Deans Bridge Road.

Initial arrest:Man arrested for shooting on Deans Bridge Road

Bond granted:Bond granted Augusta man in robbery case

When the man resisted, Blenman shot him three times, according to previous reporting.

Assistant District Attorney Justin Mullis told the jury Blenman has never had to own up to his actions, but they had the chance to make him take responsibility for the harm he caused, according to a release from the DA's office.

“I thank this jury for standing up for the victim and for the safety of our community,” Williams said. “True verdicts that speak justice are needed now more than ever as we fight for a safer community."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

Drug deal turns into armed robbery, Augusta man arrested

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a man connected to an armed robbery incident that happened on Feb. 2. Authorities announced Tuesday that Maurice Folsom, 21, turned himself in and was booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. According to authorities, the incident...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

‘You won’t survive a second time’: Aiken 18-year-old arrested

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 18-year-old in connection to an attempted murder incident that happened on Jan. 29. According to authorities, Cameron Lott was arrested on Feb. 4 and charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of attempted murder with a weapon.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Waynesboro man arrested, accused of child molestation

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department has arrested the man who was wanted on suspicion of child molestation. According to authorities, Jamie McNair, 53, was arrested on Monday and charged with aggravated sexual battery, two counts of child molestation, two counts of sexual battery against children under 16, and sexual battery.
WAYNESBORO, GA
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Aiken County I-20 hit-and-run victim identified

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Aiken County Coroner's Office has identified the woman killed in a hit-and-run on I-20 Monday evening as fifty-eight-year-old Tanya Rogers of Augusta. ---------- The Aiken County Coroner's Office is investigating after a person was hit and killed on I-20 Monday. Coroner Darryl Ables...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Name released for Augusta man killed in I-20 crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An accident involving a flipped-over vehicle killed one person on Monday. According to authorities, at 1:09 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Traffic Division responded to the I-20 Eastbound exit ramp to I-520 Westbound in reference to a crash with injuries. According to Richmond County Coroner...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Aiken County hit & run leaves woman dead

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck on I-20. The victim has been identified as 58-year-old Tanya Rogers of Augusta. The incident occurred Monday evening just before 5:45 p.m. in the eastbound lane of I-20 at the […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wgac.com

Woman Struck and Killed by Hit-And-Run Driver on I-20

A deadly hit-and-run is under investigation in Aiken County. It happened Monday at 5:40 pm on I-20 eastbound near mile marker 25. Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables says 58-year-old Tanya Rogers of Augusta was parked in the emergency lane with the vehicle’s flashers on. She got out of the car and was trying to cross the interstate when she was hit by an eastbound truck or sport utility vehicle that failed to stop.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
YAHOO!

Body found in building off Deans Bridge Road, apparent shooting

Augusta authorities launched an investigation into a suspicious death on Sunday. Richmond County sheriff's Lt. Kimberly Lee reported via a news release that deputies found the body of an unidentified Black male at a vacant building on the 3400 block of Meadowbrook Drive in south Augusta at approximately 1:24 p.m.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

2 Columbia County students charged with terroristic threats

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Columbia County students have been charged after making inappropriate comments of a ‘threatening in nature’ towards other students. Evans and Grovetown Middle School parents received a letter about these separate incidents. The district states upon further investigation, the threats were ‘unsubstantiated’, but the...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Man found dead inside Meadowbrook building identifed

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death. Authorities say on Saturday at approximately 1:24pm, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a vacant building on the 3400 block of Meadowbrook Drive for a call about a deceased unidentified black male. That man has been identified […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

1 person killed after Aiken County hit-and-run crash on I-20

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash on I-20 eastbound at mile marker 25. South Carolina Highway Patrol released the suspected vehicle information. A white 2007-2012 Nissan Pathfinder or a 2007-2015 Nissan Xterra. The vehicle is missing the passenger-side view mirror. There may also be...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Suspect gets life plus 20 for Richmond County robbery, shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A jury has convicted a 25-year-old man of a 2019 armed robbery and shooting that injured the victim. After a three-day trial that concluded Wednesday afternoon, Kadeem Blenman was sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years in confinement followed by five years of probation. District...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Driver killed in single-car I-20 crash identified

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: A driver was killed Monday afternoon in a single-car crash on I-20. According to dispatch, the crash happened Eastbound at the Bobby Jones exit and the call came in at 1:09 p.m. The coroner's office has identified the driver as fifty-seven-year-old Matthew Lowery of Gordon...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Do you recognize this Waynesboro man wanted for child molestation?

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking the public for assistance in finding a man wanted on suspicion of child molestation. Authorities said Friday they are looking for Jamie McNair. His offenses include child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, sexual battery against a child under 16, and sexual...
WAYNESBORO, GA
The Augusta Chronicle

The Augusta Chronicle

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Augusta, GA from The Augusta Chronicle.

 http://augustachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy