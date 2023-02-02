Man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 armed robbery at trailer park

A Richmond County jury recently found an Augusta man guilty of an armed robbery committed in July 2019, where the victim was shot multiple times.

Kadeem Blenman, 25, was sentenced to to life in prison plus 20 years in confinement, followedby five years on probation.

Augusta District Attorney Jared Williams said Blenman used his girlfriend’s car and phone to set up the robbery by luring a man to a trailer park off Deans Bridge Road.

Initial arrest:Man arrested for shooting on Deans Bridge Road

Bond granted:Bond granted Augusta man in robbery case

When the man resisted, Blenman shot him three times, according to previous reporting.

Assistant District Attorney Justin Mullis told the jury Blenman has never had to own up to his actions, but they had the chance to make him take responsibility for the harm he caused, according to a release from the DA's office.

“I thank this jury for standing up for the victim and for the safety of our community,” Williams said. “True verdicts that speak justice are needed now more than ever as we fight for a safer community."