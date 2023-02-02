ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Movie shot in Baldwin, Mobile Counties set to be released this month

By Blake Brown
 5 days ago

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) – Special screenings of a movie filmed on the Alabama Gulf Coast are already receiving positive reviews in Silverhill and in Pensacola this week.

“This is really key for Mobile and Baldwin County area location owners, crew, vendors that worked on the film to be able to see it before its released,” said Tommy Fell, Director of the Mobile Film Office.

Cast and production crews spent 6 weeks in Mobile and Baldwin Counties last year working on the film ‘Jesus Revolution’.

“It’s a great story of a religious awakening that took place in the late 1960’s and early 1970’s in California,” explained Fell.

Fell helped bring the production to our area. The causeway, Murphy High School, the Fairhope K-1 Center and various waterfront locations were all used to portray other parts of the country.

“In ‘Jesus Revolution’ they doubled Mobile and Baldwin Counties for San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York and it looks good,” he said.

He says our area is a good fit for a lot of productions and tax credits, along with other incentives, help keep the Gulf Coast a competitive location. It doesn’t end with ‘Jesus Revolution’. The Mobile Film Office is already working with other productions looking to film on the Alabama Gulf Coast.

“We’re working also now on our next productions which may be March, April and May. Right now we do have a Hallmark series filming and a reality series filming,” Fell continued.

He says it’s an exciting time for the Alabama Gulf Coast and he hopes to see more of our area highlighted in future productions. He reminds movie-goers to pay close attention to ‘Jesus Revolution’ once it’s released because you just might see some familiar places. Fell says to monitor the Mobile Film Office’s social media pages for updates during the year.

The movie is scheduled to be in theaters on Feb. 24.

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

