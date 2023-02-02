Read full article on original website
Missouri Legislature to hear bills aimed at LGBTQ community
The Missouri State Legislature is taking a look at two bills aimed at LGBTQ+ youth.
Still no timeline for Missouri families awaiting summer 2022 food assistance
Marie Moorehead has been asking Missouri agencies the same question since last fall. When will her family receive roughly $1,200 in one-time grocery benefits?. The benefits were part of a COVID federal relief program designed to help cover last summer’s food costs. But more than five months since the...
Bipartisan group of lawmakers look to extend healthcare coverage for new moms
A bipartisan group of Missouri lawmakers wants to extend Medicaid coverage for new moms and their babies.
Leonard Taylor executed for murder of Missouri family
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to halt the execution of a Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children nearly two decades ago — apparently clearing the way for the execution to proceed.
Humane Society Day of Giving happening today
ST. LOUIS – Tuesday, February 7 marks The Humane Society of Missouri’s annual Day of Giving. It’s a 24-hour giving campaign to help thousands of animals get the second chances they deserve. A tax-deductible donation supports the mission of the Humane Society, including the work of the Animal Cruelty Taskforce, which rescues abused and abandoned animals from heartbreaking conditions.
Missouri proposal goes farther than ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill
K-12 public school teachers and counselors would be largely outlawed from talking about LGBTQ people under a Missouri proposal more restrictive than what critics call Florida's “ Don't Say Gay ” law.
Volunteer divers help find missing man body in Illinois
Volunteer divers make a sad discovery in O’Fallon, Illinois, but also spare a family from unending heartache.
Hundreds of sandwiches, snacks sold in 9 states recalled due to listeria risk: FDA
BALTIMORE, Md. (WXIN) – Food sold at retail stores, vending machines and during travel is being recalled because it may get people sick. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the recall involves sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps, and related products sold by Fresh Ideation Good Group LLC from January 24 through January 30.
You Paid For It – O’Fallon sewer backup causes nightmare for homeowners
A nightmare for a family in O'Fallon, Missouri. They reached out to the You Paid For It team when sewage backed up into their home because of trouble with the city’s stormwater sewer.
Top 2 candidates for St. Charles mayor advance to general election in April
On Tuesday, voters in St. Charles decided to send current Mayor Dan Borgmeyer and Councilman Tom Besselman to a general election on April 4.
Polls open for St. Charles Mayoral Primary
Voters in St. Charles are heading to the polls.
Mexican drug cartels operating ‘on a very large scale’ in Big Sky Country
(NewsNation) — Once limited to cities along the southern border, the influence of Mexican drug cartels has spread to smaller American towns across the country, including several in the state of Montana. Jami Rak has lived in Billings, Montana her entire life. The largest city in Big Sky Country...
You Paid For It: East St. Louis apartment hole
A desperate tenant contacts FOX 2’s You Paid For It team to get the East St. Louis Housing Authority to finally take care of a years-long problem at her apartment.
2 abducted Missouri children found in a Florida supermarket
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Two abducted children who had been missing from Missouri for almost a year were found in a central Florida grocery store with their non-custodial mother, who was taken into police custody, authorities said. Kristi Gilley was arrested last Wednesday on an out-of-state fugitive warrant....
How to file free federal and state tax returns in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Most Americans are leaving money on the table when it comes to filing their taxes. According to the National Taxpayer Advocate’s most recent report to Congress, roughly 70% of Americans qualify to file their taxes for free, but only about 2% take advantage of the opportunity.
Dierbergs management hiring event happening today
Dierbergs grocery stores are hiring managers during a hiring event on Tuesday.
Intruder breaches base of Air Force One, shot fired
WASHINGTON (AP) — Another intruder has breached the home of Air Force One, one of the nation’s most sensitive military bases, and this time a resident opened fire on the trespasser, Joint Base Andrews said in a statement late Monday. During the incident, which occurred at about 11:30...
St. Charles residents will vote final two candidates for mayor
St. Charles residents will head to the polls on Tuesday to decide the top two mayoral candidates who will move forward to a general election in April.
Missouri recreational marijuana sales top $8.2 million in first weekend
On a mild Monday afternoon, the shelves are stocked, and business is steady at Hippos Dispensary in Chesterfield.
One of Missouri’s “best natural wonders” is hidden away
CAMPBELL, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — With so many natural wonders in Missouri, there’s never a lack of places to explore in the “Show Me State.” From the 1.5-billion-year-old granite rock formations at Elephant Rocks State Park to Grand Gulf State Park (a.k.a. the “Grand Canyon of Missouri”), the beauty of this Midwest state makes exploring fascinating and fun.
