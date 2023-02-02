ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Humane Society Day of Giving happening today

ST. LOUIS – Tuesday, February 7 marks The Humane Society of Missouri’s annual Day of Giving. It’s a 24-hour giving campaign to help thousands of animals get the second chances they deserve. A tax-deductible donation supports the mission of the Humane Society, including the work of the Animal Cruelty Taskforce, which rescues abused and abandoned animals from heartbreaking conditions.
2 abducted Missouri children found in a Florida supermarket

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Two abducted children who had been missing from Missouri for almost a year were found in a central Florida grocery store with their non-custodial mother, who was taken into police custody, authorities said. Kristi Gilley was arrested last Wednesday on an out-of-state fugitive warrant....
How to file free federal and state tax returns in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Most Americans are leaving money on the table when it comes to filing their taxes. According to the National Taxpayer Advocate’s most recent report to Congress, roughly 70% of Americans qualify to file their taxes for free, but only about 2% take advantage of the opportunity.
Intruder breaches base of Air Force One, shot fired

WASHINGTON (AP) — Another intruder has breached the home of Air Force One, one of the nation’s most sensitive military bases, and this time a resident opened fire on the trespasser, Joint Base Andrews said in a statement late Monday. During the incident, which occurred at about 11:30...
One of Missouri’s “best natural wonders” is hidden away

CAMPBELL, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — With so many natural wonders in Missouri, there’s never a lack of places to explore in the “Show Me State.” From the 1.5-billion-year-old granite rock formations at Elephant Rocks State Park to Grand Gulf State Park (a.k.a. the “Grand Canyon of Missouri”), the beauty of this Midwest state makes exploring fascinating and fun.
