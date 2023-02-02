Read full article on original website
Related
WSAZ
Hurricane celebrates brand new skate park
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Skateboarders and scooter riders now have a new place to test their skills. It comes in the form of a brand new, concrete skate park located near the entrance of Hurricane City Park. The city had an old skate park that was torn down years ago, but Mayor Scott Edwards says the new park has more to offer.
WSAZ
West Virginia American Water offering to purchase Milton’s water system
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The town of Milton has an aging water system that residents have been voicing frustrations about for years. “There’ve been lots of times I wouldn’t give my kids a bath in it,” Milton resident Kelsi Miller said. “We live in a first world country. It’s kind of one of those things you shouldn’t have to fight for.”
WSAZ
HPD Chief Karl Colder announces resignation
Homeland Security partnership aims to put Marshall students into state jobs. A new partnership between the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and Marshall University is aiming to put students into jobs at the state level. Changes proposed to W.Va. school vaccination law. Updated: 1 hour ago. Changes proposed to...
WSAZ
AirTag helps deputies recover $4k+ worth of stolen tools
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An Apple AirTag helped deputies track down roughly $4,600 worth of stolen tools on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, an overnight breaking and entering was reported at Xpec Power Inc. on Elk River Road in Kanawha County. Deputies...
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Neighbors concerned about bridge in Wayne County
Homeland Security partnership aims to put Marshall students into state jobs. A new partnership between the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and Marshall University is aiming to put students into jobs at the state level. Updated: 1 hour ago. Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder has announced his resignation immediately...
WSAZ
First Warning Forecast
An official with the water company says Milton's systems are in "dire need of development." Search for Indiana man wanted for fraud reaches Kanawha County, West Virginia. John Bragg II may have schemed at least 30 people out of at least $300,000 across several states. KINSEY ON WEST LIST. Updated:...
WSAZ
Go Red for Heart Health Day with King’s Daughters Medical Center
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - February is National Heart Month. Dr. Michele Friday with King’s Daughters Medical Center stopped by First Look at Four on Go Red for Heart Health Day to talk about some of the things they have planned.
Authorities chasing suspect in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says law enforcement is chasing a suspect in Kanawha County. According to dispatchers, the pursuit started outside Charleston around 5:36 p.m. and eventually moved into city limits. Metro 911 says the suspect was driving in the Greenbrier Street area around 5:45 p.m. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and […]
WSAZ
West Virginia DHHR denies audit for Cabell County’s needle exchange program
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will not move forward with an audit of Cabell County’s syringe services program. The Cabell County Commission requested an audit in December 2022 after passing a resolution for the DHHR and OHFLAC to conduct an evaluation and audit of the country’s harm-reduction syringe exchange program.
WSAZ
Deputies looking for Wal-Mart theft suspect
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a person accused of stealing from Wal-Mart. The alleged crime took place on January 30, 2023 at the Wal-Mart on Route 60 in Huntington. Deputies said the woman seen on surveillance video left...
WSAZ
Aerial view | Search for missing contractor underway at chemical plant
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The search for a missing contractor at the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry entered its fifth day Tuesday. Monday, the Mason County Sheriff confirmed the man fell into a pond onsite at the plant in Mason County. The following statement was released Tuesday on...
WSAZ
Supermarket moving into former Foodfair store
POCA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new grocery store will be opening at the site of the former Foodfair in Poca. Morganne Tenney, executive director of the Putnam Development Authority, said the store will be called Poca Supermarket. Tenney said they’ve been trying to bring in a new grocery store since...
WSAZ
Investigators: Man wanted for defrauding victims out of thousands
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies in Kanawha County need your help finding a man who they say has defrauded victims out of several thousands of dollars. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, John Bragg II, 45, is wanted for questioning and believed to be in the area.
WSAZ
Crews search for missing contractor at chemical plant
An official with the water company says Milton's systems are in "dire need of development." Search for Indiana man wanted for fraud reaches Kanawha County, West Virginia. John Bragg II may have schemed at least 30 people out of at least $300,000 across several states. KINSEY ON WEST LIST. Updated:...
WSAZ
Nitro Supermarket to reopen as ‘Cook’s Nitro Market’ in coming weeks
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A late-night fire in August at the Nitro Supermarket made its future uncertain, leaving the community without a designated grocery store for half a year. With few updates during the last six months a sign which appeared in front of the store in January that read “open soon” left passersby wondering what was going on inside the building.
Injured man rescued from mountainside in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been rescued after falling in a mountainous area in Logan County. According to the City of Logan Fire Department, the crews responded to the call around 12:06 p.m. regarding a 72-year-old man who was injured while out hunting for deer antlers along Route 17 near Ethel. Logan […]
WSAZ
Tri-State’s first Black history museum to open in Ashland
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - February is Black History Month, and two family members in Ashland are making history by introducing the region’s first black history museum. The C.B. Nuckolls Community Center and Black History Museum is opening in April. It will be home to artifacts from our region and the whole country.
WSAZ
Woman mourned after fatal fire
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A community is grieving after a woman died in a house fire. The remains of the house in Wayne County were still smoldering Monday evening after it burned down Friday afternoon. Dallas Brewer lives next to the home along Queens Creek in Prichard. He says...
WSAZ
Hoops happening all day long at WV State
INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three days of high school basketball started bright and early Monday morning at the Par Mar Shootout in Institute. Eight games highlighted day one from both girls and boys basketball. The Ravenswood Red Devils boys beat Wyoming East while Parkersburg South pulled away from Huntington High to get the win.
WSAZ
GW wins big on day two of Par Mar Shootout
INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tuesday afternoon of the Par Mar Shootout featured a huge win by GW and back to back games featuring Spring Valley and Parkersburg. Here’s the highlights from all three games as seen on WSAZ Sports Tuesday evening.
Comments / 0