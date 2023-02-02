Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaytradition.com
The B1G 10: Iowa's offense stinks, but clearly it isn't the OC's fault. Clearly
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. This thing is long past doing what’s right, or even what’s prudent. It has veered directly into the dangerous ditch of enabling. “I anticipate no changes in our (coaching) staff moving forward,” Iowa coach...
Thursday Will Be ‘First Time Ever’ Day For Iowa Men & Women’s Hoops
What's going to happen on Thursday night has never occurred for both the Iowa women's and men's basketball teams on a single night. It will be a historic night and one that's full of opportunity. The Iowa women's basketball team upped their record to 19-4 on Sunday, with a 95-51...
KCRG.com
Iowa women’s basketball inspires fans from outside the state
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The 5th-ranked Iowa women are rock stars. They have fans from all over the country. Even the great state of Montana. 10-year-old Lauren and 12-year-old Ruby from Laurel, Montana have become huge Hawkeye fans and watch every game together back in Montana. “We have watched...
247Sports
Iowa Basketball: Diving into the Hawkeyes' last eight games of the regular season
Iowa basketball is riding a three-game winning streak and is fresh off a home victory over Illinois this past weekend. The Hawkeyes are now 15-8 overall and 7-5 in Big Ten play with eight games remaining on the regular season schedule. As of Saturday night, Bracket Matrix has Iowa as...
Iowa makes pitiful change to Brian Ferentz OC contract
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz is not a popular figure among Hawkeyes fans, but the school is stubbornly standing by him. That said, an adjustment to his contract is a good indicator of how even the administration’s faith in him seems pretty limited. On Monday, Iowa announced modifications to Ferentz’s contract for 2023. His salary... The post Iowa makes pitiful change to Brian Ferentz OC contract appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CFB world reacts to ridiculous, new Iowa contract stipulation
The Iowa Hawkeyes announced a major amendment to offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and his contract. What the CFB world wasn’t expecting was what that brand-new stipulation in it is. Scott Dochterman, the Iowa writer for The Athletic, reported the details on Twitter. Dochterman wrote, “Iowa announces amendments to Brian Ferentz’s employment: Salary of $850,000, effective Read more... The post CFB world reacts to ridiculous, new Iowa contract stipulation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Howe: What are We Doing Here?
Who Does the Brian Ferentz "Salary-Reduction" Move Satisfy?
wfft.com
Luke Goode back suited for Fighting Illini
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WFFT) - After facing a foot injury in October, Homestead grad Luke Goode is finally making his way back on the court. The sophomore guard was out for three months due to foot surgery but is now suiting up for the Fighting Illini once again. Goode did not...
kmaland.com
Women's College Basketball (2/5): Clark, Boffeli go crazy in routs for Iowa, UNI
(KMAland) -- Caitlin Clark and Grace Boffeli had big games to lead their respective teams to victories on Sunday. Iowa (19-4, 11-1): The Hawkeyes rolled past Penn State (13-11, 4-9) in a 95-51 rout. Caitlin Clark had a triple-double with 23 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds while Monika Czinano accounted for 14 points, Rachael Heittola came off the bench with 14 points, Kate Martin added 11 points and eight rebounds and McKenna Warnock and Hannah Stuelke posted nine points each.
Country Music Legend Coming To Eastern Iowa
One of the biggest names in country music will be performing pretty close to home this year. It may be only February, but we're all already counting down to the summer. Of course, we're looking forward to the warmer weather, but most importantly we're eagerly awaiting summer concert season!. On...
Which Iowa Spot Made the List of Best College Towns in America?
The vast majority of college campuses across America give off pretty much the same vibe at their core. But it's what surrounds those campuses that separate the good from the bad. Travel + Leisure is out with their 25 Best College Towns and Cities in the U.S. and one Tri-State...
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Boys Basketball Poll Final Regular Season Edition
The final regular season basketball polls are out. Central Lyon finishes at #1 in the Class 2A poll with Western Christian at #5. MOC Floyd Valley takes the #3 spot in 3A with Remsen St Mary’s #7 in the Class 1A poll. CLASS 4A. Rank School W L. 1...
OnlyInYourState
People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Kolaches At This Small Iowa Cafe
Have you ever had a Kolache? These small Czech pastries have built a cult following around Iowa, thanks to their delicious components – a light, glazed yeast dough topped or filled with an assortment of jams or custards. You can usually find no shortage of them on sale in Cedar Rapids’ Czech Village – but to find the best Kolaches in Iowa, you’ll want to head to the small town of Urbandale, on the outskirts of Des Moines and about two hours from Cedar Rapids. That’s where you’ll find Coaches Kolaches, a tiny cafe that takes the classic dessert and gives it an over-the-top modern twist. Made fresh daily, this cafe is always experimenting with new flavors of Kolache that not only pay tribute to the original but fuses it with a distinctly American sensibility that has the locals coming back time and time again.
Two Hunters in Iowa Bag Rare Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes
Two hunters bagged an unexpected quarry in The Hawkeye State—an adult mountain lion. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) told KCRG-TV9 that the lion was taken by two lawfully licensed hunters who were hunting for coyotes at night in Johnson County, near the town of Swisher. The mountain lion was reportedly an adult female that weighed 116 pounds.
Major restaurant chain opening another new location in Iowa
A major restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Iowa early next month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, the popular food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Iowa restaurant location in Cedar Rapids, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Iowa City – (With Photos)
Are you tired of the same old breakfast routine? Looking to switch things up and try some new breakfast hot spots? Look no further! Iowa City, Iowa has a plethora of unique and delicious breakfast options to choose from. From the classic diner feel at The Dandy Lion and Bluebird Diner, to the trendy brunch vibes at Pullman Bar & Diner and The Encounter Cafe, there’s something for everyone. If you’re in the mood for a more upscale experience, Blackstone has you covered, and for a quirky and quaint atmosphere, Goosetown can’t be beat. Read on to discover the best breakfast spots in Iowa City and start planning your next brunch adventure!
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Bettendorf, IA
Bettendorf is a beautiful city in Scott County, Iowa, in the United States of America. It is the third largest city among the quad cities (Rock Island, Davenport, Bettendorf, and Moline), having a population of over 35,000. It will interest you to know that the Mississippi river passes through Bettendorf....
Central Illinois Proud
5pm update - Chinese balloon over central Illinois
Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. 5pm update – Chinese balloon over central Illinois. Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. Night in a Car event simulating homelessness for …. Night in a Car...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KCRG.com
CEO of Cedar Rapids-based popcorn company to be guest at State of the Union
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCRG) - Sydney Rieckhoff, the CEO and Co-founder of Cedar Rapids-based popcorn company Almost Famous Popcorn, will go to the State of the Union Address as a guest of Senator Joni Ernst. Sen. Ernst made the announcement in a press release, highlighting Iowa’s small businesses as the backbone...
Comments / 0