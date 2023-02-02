ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

KCRG.com

Iowa women’s basketball inspires fans from outside the state

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The 5th-ranked Iowa women are rock stars. They have fans from all over the country. Even the great state of Montana. 10-year-old Lauren and 12-year-old Ruby from Laurel, Montana have become huge Hawkeye fans and watch every game together back in Montana. “We have watched...
IOWA CITY, IA
Larry Brown Sports

Iowa makes pitiful change to Brian Ferentz OC contract

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz is not a popular figure among Hawkeyes fans, but the school is stubbornly standing by him. That said, an adjustment to his contract is a good indicator of how even the administration’s faith in him seems pretty limited. On Monday, Iowa announced modifications to Ferentz’s contract for 2023. His salary... The post Iowa makes pitiful change to Brian Ferentz OC contract appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to ridiculous, new Iowa contract stipulation

The Iowa Hawkeyes announced a major amendment to offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and his contract. What the CFB world wasn’t expecting was what that brand-new stipulation in it is. Scott Dochterman, the Iowa writer for The Athletic, reported the details on Twitter. Dochterman wrote, “Iowa announces amendments to Brian Ferentz’s employment: Salary of $850,000, effective Read more... The post CFB world reacts to ridiculous, new Iowa contract stipulation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
IOWA CITY, IA
wfft.com

Luke Goode back suited for Fighting Illini

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WFFT) - After facing a foot injury in October, Homestead grad Luke Goode is finally making his way back on the court. The sophomore guard was out for three months due to foot surgery but is now suiting up for the Fighting Illini once again. Goode did not...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
kmaland.com

Women's College Basketball (2/5): Clark, Boffeli go crazy in routs for Iowa, UNI

(KMAland) -- Caitlin Clark and Grace Boffeli had big games to lead their respective teams to victories on Sunday. Iowa (19-4, 11-1): The Hawkeyes rolled past Penn State (13-11, 4-9) in a 95-51 rout. Caitlin Clark had a triple-double with 23 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds while Monika Czinano accounted for 14 points, Rachael Heittola came off the bench with 14 points, Kate Martin added 11 points and eight rebounds and McKenna Warnock and Hannah Stuelke posted nine points each.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Country Music Legend Coming To Eastern Iowa

One of the biggest names in country music will be performing pretty close to home this year. It may be only February, but we're all already counting down to the summer. Of course, we're looking forward to the warmer weather, but most importantly we're eagerly awaiting summer concert season!. On...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Boys Basketball Poll Final Regular Season Edition

The final regular season basketball polls are out. Central Lyon finishes at #1 in the Class 2A poll with Western Christian at #5. MOC Floyd Valley takes the #3 spot in 3A with Remsen St Mary’s #7 in the Class 1A poll. CLASS 4A. Rank School W L. 1...
IOWA STATE
OnlyInYourState

People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Kolaches At This Small Iowa Cafe

Have you ever had a Kolache? These small Czech pastries have built a cult following around Iowa, thanks to their delicious components – a light, glazed yeast dough topped or filled with an assortment of jams or custards. You can usually find no shortage of them on sale in Cedar Rapids’ Czech Village – but to find the best Kolaches in Iowa, you’ll want to head to the small town of Urbandale, on the outskirts of Des Moines and about two hours from Cedar Rapids. That’s where you’ll find Coaches Kolaches, a tiny cafe that takes the classic dessert and gives it an over-the-top modern twist. Made fresh daily, this cafe is always experimenting with new flavors of Kolache that not only pay tribute to the original but fuses it with a distinctly American sensibility that has the locals coming back time and time again.
URBANDALE, IA
Field & Stream

Two Hunters in Iowa Bag Rare Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes

Two hunters bagged an unexpected quarry in The Hawkeye State—an adult mountain lion. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) told KCRG-TV9 that the lion was taken by two lawfully licensed hunters who were hunting for coyotes at night in Johnson County, near the town of Swisher. The mountain lion was reportedly an adult female that weighed 116 pounds.
IOWA STATE
Kristen Walters

Major restaurant chain opening another new location in Iowa

A major restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Iowa early next month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, the popular food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Iowa restaurant location in Cedar Rapids, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Iowa City – (With Photos)

Are you tired of the same old breakfast routine? Looking to switch things up and try some new breakfast hot spots? Look no further! Iowa City, Iowa has a plethora of unique and delicious breakfast options to choose from. From the classic diner feel at The Dandy Lion and Bluebird Diner, to the trendy brunch vibes at Pullman Bar & Diner and The Encounter Cafe, there’s something for everyone. If you’re in the mood for a more upscale experience, Blackstone has you covered, and for a quirky and quaint atmosphere, Goosetown can’t be beat. Read on to discover the best breakfast spots in Iowa City and start planning your next brunch adventure!
IOWA CITY, IA
thetouristchecklist.com

15 Best Restaurants in Bettendorf, IA

Bettendorf is a beautiful city in Scott County, Iowa, in the United States of America. It is the third largest city among the quad cities (Rock Island, Davenport, Bettendorf, and Moline), having a population of over 35,000. It will interest you to know that the Mississippi river passes through Bettendorf....
BETTENDORF, IA
Central Illinois Proud

5pm update - Chinese balloon over central Illinois

Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. 5pm update – Chinese balloon over central Illinois. Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. Night in a Car event simulating homelessness for …. Night in a Car...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE

