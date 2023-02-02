ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KTRE

Rusk Rural Water Supply issues a boil water notice

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Due to main line break , the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Rusk Rural Water Supply Company to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption. The notice was officially issued February 5th and affects customers on FM 1248 and...
RUSK, TX
KTRE

Freddy’s is coming to Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Freddy’s is coming to Nacogdoches. The new restaurant is planned to be located at 3720 North Street. The city is also considering approval of a developer agreement with Plaza Street Fund 271, LLC, for a 6″ water line extension along North Street to provide water and fire protection for the new Freddy’s. Plans also include a new hydrant for additional fire protection in the nearby area.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

City of Lufkin cutting glass out of recycling program

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin will discontinue recycling glass items as of Feb. 28, according to a news release. The release sites continued contamination and rising fuel costs as to why they are discontinuing this part of the program. When the city took its last load to...
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Lufkin Parks and Rec hosting Val-O-Grams event for local seniors

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The Lufkin Parks and Recreation department is teaming up with Hospice in the Pines to put on an event called Val-O-Grams. Community members, schools, and daycares in the area are encouraged to create Val-O-Grams or love notes and send them to the city. They then will be delivered to Hospice in the Pines residents on Valentine’s Day.
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Developer wants to open restaurant inside old bank building in downtown Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Developer Kim Crisp is working to build a restaurant inside of an old bank in downtown Nacogdoches. During their Tuesday meeting, the Nacogdoches City Council will consider approving a permit to Kim Crisp for the renovation of 124 East Main Street, the Wettermark Bank building, for use as a restaurant on the first floor and 3 loft apartments on the second floor.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

12 new pickle ball courts coming to Maroney Park in Nacogdoches

Businesses go red and gold for Whitehouse grad, Chiefs QB Patrick mahomes. “Everyone is as excited today as they were the first time that he went to the Super Bowl, and everyone is excited to wear our shirts and to represent the Chiefs and Patrick,” says Chris Cleckler, owner of First Class Design.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Kilgore High School honors 1973 first all-black basketball starting lineup

TxDOT still fixing potholes, clearing tree limbs from East Texas roadways. So when will the road repairs be complete? “As quickly as possible,” Williford said. “We want our roadways to be safe to travel, to be accessible, and so we feel like what we have been doing has been getting us there, but yeah, sooner than later. I don’t know if there is a time frame with things keep popping up, but we will continue to work as hard as we can.”
KILGORE, TX
scttx.com

State Highway 7, CR 1211 Scene of Three-vehicle Crash

January 25, 2023 - State Highway 7 West in at CR 1211 was the scene of a crash involving three vehicles Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at around 7am. One vehicle remained in the middle of the highway, and two other vehicles involved were on the eastbound side of the roadway when emergency responders arrived at the scene.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Carlisle football coach taking job at Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas - Henderson ISD has named Clay Baker as Henderson High School’s new head football coach. The board unanimously approved hiring Baker during a special board meeting Tuesday. “It’s an honor and a privilege to be back in Henderson,” said Baker. “I think everyone in this profession dreams...
HENDERSON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy