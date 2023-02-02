Read full article on original website
KTRE
Nacogdoches County to scrap equipment left in weeds over a decade
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - County Judge Greg Sowell says it’s time for a Spring Cleaning in Nacogdoches County with many items around several agencies being approved to become surplus or salvage. “We just went through an inventory period where we went over every piece of property that the county...
KTRE
Angelina County authorities arrest 2, seize fentanyl, meth after traffic stop
Lufkin, Texas (KTRE) - According to a press release put out by the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office two individuals were arrest on Feb. 6 for possession of a controlled substance. Norris Sanford, 64, and Porter Gibson, 64 were stopped by patrol deputies on Monday for speeding through a school...
KTRE
Rusk Rural Water Supply issues a boil water notice
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Due to main line break , the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Rusk Rural Water Supply Company to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption. The notice was officially issued February 5th and affects customers on FM 1248 and...
KTRE
Freddy’s is coming to Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Freddy’s is coming to Nacogdoches. The new restaurant is planned to be located at 3720 North Street. The city is also considering approval of a developer agreement with Plaza Street Fund 271, LLC, for a 6″ water line extension along North Street to provide water and fire protection for the new Freddy’s. Plans also include a new hydrant for additional fire protection in the nearby area.
KTRE
Report: Truck driver failed to yield right of way in crash that killed 2 SFA students
CORRIGAN, Texas (KTRE) - A TxDOT crash report gives more detail on the Corrigan crash that killed SFA students Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring. On Jan. 20 at about 1:32 p.m., the two students were traveling on US Highway 59 in a Nissan Versa when a Freightliner turned onto the highway in front of them from an intersecting road, according to the report.
KTRE
City of Lufkin cutting glass out of recycling program
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin will discontinue recycling glass items as of Feb. 28, according to a news release. The release sites continued contamination and rising fuel costs as to why they are discontinuing this part of the program. When the city took its last load to...
KTRE
Nacogdoches City Council working to invigorate downtown development
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - “The whole point of downtown is that you walk from one business to the next, and it’s a big cohesive district, and when you got big vacant buildings, that hurts the businesses for everyone.” says Larissa Philpot with the city of Nacogdoches. Tuesday...
KTRE
Lufkin Parks and Rec hosting Val-O-Grams event for local seniors
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The Lufkin Parks and Recreation department is teaming up with Hospice in the Pines to put on an event called Val-O-Grams. Community members, schools, and daycares in the area are encouraged to create Val-O-Grams or love notes and send them to the city. They then will be delivered to Hospice in the Pines residents on Valentine’s Day.
KTRE
Lufkin City Council considers re-zoning for new hotel in Garden District Shopping Village
KTRE
Developer wants to open restaurant inside old bank building in downtown Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Developer Kim Crisp is working to build a restaurant inside of an old bank in downtown Nacogdoches. During their Tuesday meeting, the Nacogdoches City Council will consider approving a permit to Kim Crisp for the renovation of 124 East Main Street, the Wettermark Bank building, for use as a restaurant on the first floor and 3 loft apartments on the second floor.
KTRE
12 new pickle ball courts coming to Maroney Park in Nacogdoches
KTRE
Kilgore High School honors 1973 first all-black basketball starting lineup
scttx.com
State Highway 7, CR 1211 Scene of Three-vehicle Crash
January 25, 2023 - State Highway 7 West in at CR 1211 was the scene of a crash involving three vehicles Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at around 7am. One vehicle remained in the middle of the highway, and two other vehicles involved were on the eastbound side of the roadway when emergency responders arrived at the scene.
KTRE
Carlisle football coach taking job at Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas - Henderson ISD has named Clay Baker as Henderson High School’s new head football coach. The board unanimously approved hiring Baker during a special board meeting Tuesday. “It’s an honor and a privilege to be back in Henderson,” said Baker. “I think everyone in this profession dreams...
KTRE
Lufkin football coach pleased with younger players’ progress in off-season
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Panthers head football coach Todd Quick is busy preparing for the fall season. He says that he likes what he sees from the younger guys. “We were really young. And those young guys are kind of taking over,” he said. “They’re taking over the...
KTRE
Mount Vernon head football coach taking coordinator position at Tyler Legacy
