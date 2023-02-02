Read full article on original website
McCarthy warns Republicans not to misbehave at State of the Union, promises no 'childish games' like Pelosi's infamous speech tearing moment
"We're members of Congress. We have a code of ethics of how we should portray ourselves," McCarthy told CNN on Tuesday.
Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges. According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
GOP Megadonors Are Coming for Trump
Two of the biggest-spending groups of Republican megadonors are making it clear that they don’t want Donald Trump to be the GOP nominee, a sign that anti-Trump candidates will be well-funded in the 2024 presidential primaries. The Koch network, the largest-spending political network on the right, and The Club...
New Jersey Globe
Mastrangelo updates social media in advance of Senate bid
Morris County Commissioner Tom Mastrangelo edited his Facebook banner photo this morning to a declaration of “Tom Mastrangelo for Senate,” likely confirming he’ll challenge State Sen. Joe Pennacchio (R-Montville) this year in the 26th legislative district Republican primary. Reached by phone, Mastrangelo said that he was too...
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
New Jersey Globe
Christie is just 3 points behind Haley in national GOP presidential poll
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie trails Nikki Haley by just three percentage points for fourth place in a national poll of potential candidates for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination in a new Morning Consult poll released today. Haley, who is expected to formally announce her candidacy next week, is...
New Jersey Globe
Greenaway retiring after nearly 27 years on the federal bench
Setting the stage for a U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit to lock in a Democratic majority, Judge Joseph A. Greenaway has announced that he will retire on June 15. President Joe Biden will have an opportunity to tilt the appellate court to the left with Greenaway’s replacement. The veteran judge had been eligible for senior status.
