New Jersey State

SheKnows

Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges.  According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
Vice

GOP Megadonors Are Coming for Trump

Two of the biggest-spending groups of Republican megadonors are making it clear that they don’t want Donald Trump to be the GOP nominee, a sign that anti-Trump candidates will be well-funded in the 2024 presidential primaries. The Koch network, the largest-spending political network on the right, and The Club...
INDIANA STATE
New Jersey Globe

Mastrangelo updates social media in advance of Senate bid

Morris County Commissioner Tom Mastrangelo edited his Facebook banner photo this morning to a declaration of “Tom Mastrangelo for Senate,” likely confirming he’ll challenge State Sen. Joe Pennacchio (R-Montville) this year in the 26th legislative district Republican primary. Reached by phone, Mastrangelo said that he was too...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Greenaway retiring after nearly 27 years on the federal bench

Setting the stage for a U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit to lock in a Democratic majority, Judge Joseph A. Greenaway has announced that he will retire on June 15. President Joe Biden will have an opportunity to tilt the appellate court to the left with Greenaway’s replacement. The veteran judge had been eligible for senior status.
NEW JERSEY STATE

