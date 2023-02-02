Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Jon Rahm reveals a most special souvenir from the first time he achieved World No. 1 and eyes return to the top spot this week at 2023 WM Phoenix Open
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Another week, another chance for Jon Rahm to regain the title of World No. 1 by leapfrogging Scottie Scheffler and knocking Rory McIlroy from the top of the mountain. All Rahm needs to do is win and have McIlroy finish worse than a three-way tie for...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
Tri-City Herald
Liverpool May Be Approaching the End of the Jurgen Klopp Era
What’s strange is how quickly the feeling has grown that Liverpool might be entering the Jürgen Klopp endgame. Even a month ago it seemed all but unthinkable. Liverpool had not played well this season, but the victory over Leicester City at the end of December made it four wins in a row in the league and the sense was that form was improving, just as it had in 2020-21 when Liverpool, after a midseason slump, recovered to take fourth place.
Tri-City Herald
Does ‘Bachelor’ Zach Shallcross Pick Kaity Biggar During the Season 27 Finale? See Spoilers, Clues
Wifey material? Bachelor contestant Kaitlyn “Kaity” Biggar may have gotten her overnight with Zach Shallcross *very* early during season 27, but did it lead to an engagement? Keep reading to see spoilers and get all the details about their relationship today. Does Bachelor Zach Pick Kaity?. According to...
Comments / 0