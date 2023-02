It's the news everyone has been patiently waiting for: The Philadelphia Phillies new 2023 MLB Spring Training hats have been unveiled. It's a massive revelation as the hats are the typical "trucker" hat style with the red mesh backing. It features a blue brim, which everyone is sure to love. . . and a "23" patch on the side that indicates the year.

