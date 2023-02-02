ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WECT

Land clearing burn to take place in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A land clearing burn is set to take place in the 200 block of Lendire Road behind New Hanover County Fire Rescue Station 16 on Tuesday, Feb. 7. This marks the second phase of the burn and is expected to last for a week, according to a county release.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Body pulled out of water near Fort Fisher Aquarium

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A body was pulled out of the water near the Fort Fisher Aquarium around 5 p.m. Tuesday. An eyewitness spotted a man in the surf near the aquarium and called 911. Kure Beach Fire Department responded, pulled the body out of the water and contacted New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
KURE BEACH, NC
WECT

Burger King in Ogden robbed at gunpoint

OGDEN, N.C. (WECT) - A fast food restaurant was robbed Tuesday night at gunpoint. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the Burger King in Ogden was robbed around 7 p.m. The restaurant is located at 7200 Market St. According to a press release, an armed suspect entered...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Castle Street nearing ineligibility as national historic district

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington has one of the state’s highest quantities of historic districts, with several nationally registered districts in the area. One, however, is nearing ineligibility. How can one district be at risk of being ineligible for the National Register of Historic Places? If a significant portion...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Cape Fear Foodie: Beat Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With a new year, comes some new restaurants for us to try. My shortlist is already growing, but one place that has generated plenty of buzz over the last few weeks was finally checked off my list. The newly opened Beat Street will be recognizable for its location (the old Mess Hall location in the Cargo District) but the comparisons to its predecessor end there.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand rescue crew says it is suspending daily searches for a boater who’s been missing for over a week. “Our crews are exhausted and need to return to their families and jobs. We remain on alert for real-world rescues and any assistance requests that we may receive from Horry County Fire Rescue or SCDNR,” the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad said in a Facebook post.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

Man found dead in Columbus County house fire

Resource fair for WHA residents to be held at Creekwood Community Center. An education fair and job training expo will be held at the Creekwood Community Center for Wilmington Housing Authority residents and neighbors. Commissioners approve ordinance to prevent people from sleeping on county property, appoint register of deeds. Updated:...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Human remains found inside barrel in Lee County; man arrested, sheriff says

Resource fair for WHA residents to be held at Creekwood Community Center. An education fair and job training expo will be held at the Creekwood Community Center for Wilmington Housing Authority residents and neighbors. Commissioners approve ordinance to prevent people from sleeping on county property, appoint register of deeds. Updated:...
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy