Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Big sports and entertainment changes to Leland may be on the wayBarbara WashingtonLeland, NC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Hunter Biden Demands Justice Department Investigate Trump Allies Over Personal DataChristopher ShanksWilmington, NC
Hunter Biden Finally Addresses His Laptop Issue – by Asking the DOJ for a Criminal Probe.Matthew C. WoodruffWilmington, NC
Related
WECT
Search for missing boater continues off of Brunswick County coast; officials release name
Boiling Spring Lakes to consider banning food trucks at dam restoration project site. The ordinance would ban food trucks from setting up at the dam restoration project sites once it gets started, which could be as soon as next month. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. With a 29-18 vote, the...
WECT
Boiling Spring Lakes to consider banning food trucks at dam restoration project site
With a 29-18 vote, the North Carolina Senate passed the “Parents’ Bill of Rights” that would require schools to tell parents about any time a student asks to use a different name or pronouns. |. The Town of Bladenboro issued a boil water advisory due to a...
WECT
Day 12: SCDNR officially identifies missing 22-year-old boater; search continues along N.C. coast
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Agencies continue to actively search the water for a missing 22-year-old boater who was last seen nearly two weeks ago. SCDNR officially confirmed on Tuesday that the name of the missing boater is Tyler Doyle. On Jan. 26, rescue crews were called out to...
WECT
Land clearing burn to take place in New Hanover County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A land clearing burn is set to take place in the 200 block of Lendire Road behind New Hanover County Fire Rescue Station 16 on Tuesday, Feb. 7. This marks the second phase of the burn and is expected to last for a week, according to a county release.
WECT
Parents’ Bill of Rights passes in the North Carolina Senate
Boiling Spring Lakes to consider banning food trucks at dam restoration project site. The ordinance would ban food trucks from setting up at the dam restoration project sites once it gets started, which could be as soon as next month. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Town of Bladenboro issued...
WECT
NCDEQ: Water samples near hog waste spill show high levels of bacteria
Boiling Spring Lakes to consider banning food trucks at dam restoration project site. The ordinance would ban food trucks from setting up at the dam restoration project sites once it gets started, which could be as soon as next month. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. With a 29-18 vote, the...
WECT
Leland Fire/Rescue: Smoke visible due to controlled burn in Mallory Creek area
Boiling Spring Lakes to consider banning food trucks at dam restoration project site. The ordinance would ban food trucks from setting up at the dam restoration project sites once it gets started, which could be as soon as next month. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. With a 29-18 vote, the...
WECT
Body pulled out of water near Fort Fisher Aquarium
KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A body was pulled out of the water near the Fort Fisher Aquarium around 5 p.m. Tuesday. An eyewitness spotted a man in the surf near the aquarium and called 911. Kure Beach Fire Department responded, pulled the body out of the water and contacted New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
WECT
Senator Ted Budd discusses economy, inflation during visit to Port of Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Ted Budd made his first trip to Wilmington since taking office Monday during a visit to the Port of Wilmington. Amid rising inflation and supply chain struggles, Budd says he wants to strengthen America’s economy. “If you think about America’s place on the...
WECT
Resource fair for WHA residents to be held at Creekwood Community Center
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An education fair and job training expo will be held at the Creekwood Community Center for Wilmington Housing Authority residents and neighbors on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Representatives from Cape Fear Community College will be on-site to answer your questions about...
WECT
Burger King in Ogden robbed at gunpoint
OGDEN, N.C. (WECT) - A fast food restaurant was robbed Tuesday night at gunpoint. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the Burger King in Ogden was robbed around 7 p.m. The restaurant is located at 7200 Market St. According to a press release, an armed suspect entered...
WECT
CFPUA to accept grant to explore merger with Wrightsville Beach water and sewer services
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority will accept $400,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding from the NC Department of Environmental Quality to explore merging with Wrightsville Beach’s water and sewer services. The CFPUA Authority Board plans to accept the funding at its meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
WECT
Food Bank announces conclusion of fundraising campaign for new facility in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina announced on Feb. 6 the conclusion of the Nourish. Build. Empower Capital Campaign to raise funds for a new facility. The fundraising campaign started in September 2019 to raise the funds due to the Marstellar Street bank’s...
WECT
Castle Street nearing ineligibility as national historic district
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington has one of the state’s highest quantities of historic districts, with several nationally registered districts in the area. One, however, is nearing ineligibility. How can one district be at risk of being ineligible for the National Register of Historic Places? If a significant portion...
WECT
Cape Fear Foodie: Beat Street
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With a new year, comes some new restaurants for us to try. My shortlist is already growing, but one place that has generated plenty of buzz over the last few weeks was finally checked off my list. The newly opened Beat Street will be recognizable for its location (the old Mess Hall location in the Cargo District) but the comparisons to its predecessor end there.
WECT
New Hanover County Schools accepts 300 devices to track student progress
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Johnson Pre-K Center accepted 300 “seedling” devices as part of a program to assess and track the progress of students in their early years of education. “We are thrilled to be a part of this innovative program,” said New Hanover County Schools Superintendent...
WECT
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand rescue crew says it is suspending daily searches for a boater who’s been missing for over a week. “Our crews are exhausted and need to return to their families and jobs. We remain on alert for real-world rescues and any assistance requests that we may receive from Horry County Fire Rescue or SCDNR,” the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad said in a Facebook post.
WECT
Man found dead in Columbus County house fire
Resource fair for WHA residents to be held at Creekwood Community Center. An education fair and job training expo will be held at the Creekwood Community Center for Wilmington Housing Authority residents and neighbors. Commissioners approve ordinance to prevent people from sleeping on county property, appoint register of deeds. Updated:...
WECT
Human remains found inside barrel in Lee County; man arrested, sheriff says
Resource fair for WHA residents to be held at Creekwood Community Center. An education fair and job training expo will be held at the Creekwood Community Center for Wilmington Housing Authority residents and neighbors. Commissioners approve ordinance to prevent people from sleeping on county property, appoint register of deeds. Updated:...
WECT
Commissioners approve ordinance to prevent people from sleeping on county property, appoint register of deeds
Resource fair for WHA residents to be held at Creekwood Community Center. An education fair and job training expo will be held at the Creekwood Community Center for Wilmington Housing Authority residents and neighbors. Senator Ted Budd discusses economy, inflation during visit to Port of Wilmington. Updated: 6 hours ago.
Comments / 0