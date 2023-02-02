ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton

On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it.  Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Sean Payton to ban all personal coaches at Denver Broncos facility | THE HERD

Sean Payton addressed the media after his introduction as the new head coach of the Denver Broncos and was asked about Russell Wilson’s personal coach in the locker room. Payton shuts down the idea of any outside coaches within the locker room next season, and Colin explains this is exactly what Wilson needs next season to get back on track.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Memphis Showboats' 2023 USFL schedule: Everything to know

The Memphis Showboats' full schedule for the 2023 USFL season was released Tuesday. The Showboats, coached by Todd Haley, open the season April 15 against the Philadelphia Stars in Memphis at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Fans can visit theUSFL.com for purchasing information on affordable tickets, including general admission, premium and...
ALABAMA STATE
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers set to consider NFL future during 'darkness retreat'

Aaron Rodgers is still unsure whether he will continue his NFL career in 2023, telling "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday that he plans to take what he called a "darkness retreat" after the Super Bowl. Rodgers said the retreat will consist of himself alone in a room with "complete...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Jalen Hurts reflects on doubters, journey to Super Bowl

Jalen Hurts can join rare air on Sunday if he beats the Chiefs to become just the third quarterback to ever start for a national championship-winning team in college and win a Super Bowl as a starter. The Eagles quarterback's path to possibly earning both feats was certainly unusual, if...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Browns' Garrett: 'All good' after hurting toe at Pro Bowl

CLEVELAND (AP) — Myles Garrett's injured toe does not need surgery after the Cleveland Browns defensive end dislocated it during Pro Bowl events last weekend. Garrett got hurt while racing Carolina defensive end Brian Burns through an obstacle course in Las Vegas as part of the Pro Bowl's reimagined festivities. Garrett limped off the field and sat down on the turf to check his injury.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Mahomes reflects on past SB loss as Chiefs prepare to face Eagles | THE CARTON SHOW

Patrick Mahomes takes a look back on his past Super Bowl appearances, and explains why the loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sticks with him as he prepares to face the Philadelphia Eagles. Greg Jennings and Craig Carton agree with Kansas City Chiefs have an upper hand with their strong offense, but does Mahomes' past experiences in the Super Bowl give him enough of an edge over Jalen Hurts?
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Is Chiefs DT Chris Jones NFL's most unheralded elite defender?

Chris Jones brought hell on earth to the Cincinnati Bengals. In the AFC Championship Game, he drew double teams and wreaked havoc anyway, using his rare size and length for a defensive tackle. And after Cincinnati tied the game at 20 in the fourth quarter, threatening Kansas City's hopes of returning to the Super Bowl, Jones hit another gear.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Terry Bradshaw to Russell Wilson: 'Listen to Sean Payton'

Russell Wilson had what was by far his worst season as a starting quarterback in 2022. The nine-time Pro Bowler set career lows across the board while guiding the Broncos to a 5-12, last-place finish in the AFC West. The whole operation with Wilson and first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett looked cooked more so than it was cooking, as the club's title aspirations spiraled immediately and Hackett was dismissed after just 15 games.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Nick Sirianni is 'the right guy' for Eagles. Just ask his players

PHILADELPHIA — Nick Sirianni's introduction to Philadelphia was funny, in a not-so-funny sort of way. He was a virtual unknown, replacing a Philly legend, and there were already worries that the Eagles had reached too far to find their new head coach. Then his opening press conference was …...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

