Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers to Raiders 'would be a dream scenario' according to Davante Adams | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright, Greg Jennings, Kevin Wildes and Chris Broussard discuss Las Vegas WR Davante Adams’ latest pitch to Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. Adams stated that reuniting with his former teammate in Las Vegas “would be a dream scenario” for the star WR.
FOX Sports
Sean Payton to ban all personal coaches at Denver Broncos facility | THE HERD
Sean Payton addressed the media after his introduction as the new head coach of the Denver Broncos and was asked about Russell Wilson’s personal coach in the locker room. Payton shuts down the idea of any outside coaches within the locker room next season, and Colin explains this is exactly what Wilson needs next season to get back on track.
FOX Sports
Alabama's Nick Saban hires new coordinators - how Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele will impact the Tide
Fox Sports’ RJ Young shares his thoughts on the newest additions to the Alabama staff after Nick Saban hired former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and former Miami defensive coordinator Kevin Steele. Then, RJ discusses how this affects both Notre Dame and Miami.
FOX Sports
Deion Sanders gave Eddie George the confidence to coach at an HBCU | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Eddie George tells Shannon that Deion Sanders gave him the confidence to take the job at Tennessee State and coach at an HBCU. “What Deion did at Jackson State was inspirational.”
FOX Sports
Memphis Showboats' 2023 USFL schedule: Everything to know
The Memphis Showboats' full schedule for the 2023 USFL season was released Tuesday. The Showboats, coached by Todd Haley, open the season April 15 against the Philadelphia Stars in Memphis at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Fans can visit theUSFL.com for purchasing information on affordable tickets, including general admission, premium and...
FOX Sports
How Chiefs can beat Eagles in Super Bowl despite a limited Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes' greatness and the Chiefs' pass-rush dominance catapulted Kansas City past the Bengals in the AFC title game two weekends ago. But the NFC-champion Eagles, K.C.'s foe in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App), represent a much bigger challenge. Philadelphia...
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers set to consider NFL future during 'darkness retreat'
Aaron Rodgers is still unsure whether he will continue his NFL career in 2023, telling "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday that he plans to take what he called a "darkness retreat" after the Super Bowl. Rodgers said the retreat will consist of himself alone in a room with "complete...
FOX Sports
How Eagles offensive line spurred Jalen Hurts’ development
PHOENIX — Jalen Hurts is a bona fide MVP candidate and the Philadelphia Eagles went 14-3 in the 2022 regular season, capturing the No. 1 seed in the NFC and riding it all the way to Super Bowl LVII (6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).
FOX Sports
Jalen Hurts reflects on doubters, journey to Super Bowl
Jalen Hurts can join rare air on Sunday if he beats the Chiefs to become just the third quarterback to ever start for a national championship-winning team in college and win a Super Bowl as a starter. The Eagles quarterback's path to possibly earning both feats was certainly unusual, if...
FOX Sports
Browns' Garrett: 'All good' after hurting toe at Pro Bowl
CLEVELAND (AP) — Myles Garrett's injured toe does not need surgery after the Cleveland Browns defensive end dislocated it during Pro Bowl events last weekend. Garrett got hurt while racing Carolina defensive end Brian Burns through an obstacle course in Las Vegas as part of the Pro Bowl's reimagined festivities. Garrett limped off the field and sat down on the turf to check his injury.
FOX Sports
Eddie George on Baltimore Ravens defense led by Ray Lewis: 'I hated y'all' | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Eddie George and Shannon Sharpe reflect on the epic battles between the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens. Eddie reveals the 2000s Ravens defense was “nothing to play with” which was spearheaded by a young Ray Lewis. When asked about his thoughts on the Titans-Ravens games, Eddie simply said: “I hated y’all.”
FOX Sports
Mahomes reflects on past SB loss as Chiefs prepare to face Eagles | THE CARTON SHOW
Patrick Mahomes takes a look back on his past Super Bowl appearances, and explains why the loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sticks with him as he prepares to face the Philadelphia Eagles. Greg Jennings and Craig Carton agree with Kansas City Chiefs have an upper hand with their strong offense, but does Mahomes' past experiences in the Super Bowl give him enough of an edge over Jalen Hurts?
FOX Sports
Is Chiefs DT Chris Jones NFL's most unheralded elite defender?
Chris Jones brought hell on earth to the Cincinnati Bengals. In the AFC Championship Game, he drew double teams and wreaked havoc anyway, using his rare size and length for a defensive tackle. And after Cincinnati tied the game at 20 in the fourth quarter, threatening Kansas City's hopes of returning to the Super Bowl, Jones hit another gear.
FOX Sports
Chiefs' Chris Jones praises the coaching staff for encouraging the players to work hard
Chiefs' Chris Jones praised the coaching staff for encouraging the players to work hard. He also praised the young talent on the team for working equally as hard as the veterans.
FOX Sports
Terry Bradshaw to Russell Wilson: 'Listen to Sean Payton'
Russell Wilson had what was by far his worst season as a starting quarterback in 2022. The nine-time Pro Bowler set career lows across the board while guiding the Broncos to a 5-12, last-place finish in the AFC West. The whole operation with Wilson and first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett looked cooked more so than it was cooking, as the club's title aspirations spiraled immediately and Hackett was dismissed after just 15 games.
FOX Sports
Nick Sirianni is 'the right guy' for Eagles. Just ask his players
PHILADELPHIA — Nick Sirianni's introduction to Philadelphia was funny, in a not-so-funny sort of way. He was a virtual unknown, replacing a Philly legend, and there were already worries that the Eagles had reached too far to find their new head coach. Then his opening press conference was …...
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 odds: 3 reasons to bet on the Eagles against the Chiefs
The Philadelphia Eagles are back in the Super Bowl, making their second trip in the last six seasons. But they've got a tough task ahead if they plan to outpoint the Chiefs in the Big Game. We've heard all the talk about how easy of a road the Eagles have...
