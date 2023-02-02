Arrests and Incidents reported Feb. 2, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Feb. 2, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
Jan. 30
• domestic violence; CR 1059
• harassment; CR 38
• illegal possession of prescription drugs; CR 1101
• burglary; CR 55
Jan. 31
• theft of property; CR 102
• harassment; Colony Rd.
• burglary; CR 1592
• using false identity to avoid arrest; Beech Ave. SE
• possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting arrest; CR 316
• theft of property; CR 642
• Violation of Protection Order; CR 576
• burglary; CR 1816
Feb. 1
• theft of property; CR 1223
• assault; CR 592
• criminal mischief; Hwy. 91
• harassment; Wolf Creek Rd.
• burglary; Hwy. 31
• theft of property; CR 1059
Arrests
Jan. 30 – Feb. 1
Abbott, Christopher M.; 43
• elder abuse and neglect-3rd degree
Baxter, Adam K.; 36
• FTA- assault-domestic-harassment-family
• assault-domestic-harassment-family
• FTA- DUI (alcohol)
Givens, Paul M.; 29
• FTA- public intoxication
Haynes, Tami H.; 41
• criminal trespass
Jackson, Lois J.; 61
• illegal possession of prescription drugs
Kennedy, Brian T.; 36
• FTA- possession of methamphetamine
• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-1st offense
King, Sherman H.; 54
• assault-domestic-harassment-family
Martinez, Manuel D.; 24
• Probation Revoked- attempt to commit controlled substance crime
• FTA- driving while suspended, revoked, or cancelled
Parrish Sr., David R.; 40
• Violation of Court Order
Powell, Joseph D.; 25
• possession of marijuana-2nd degree
Riggs, Britany H.; 31
• FTA- possession of dangerous drugs
• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-1st offense (2 counts)
Aaron, Toby L.; 44
• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-1st offense
• FTA- possession of dangerous drugs
Anders, Leo J.; 58
• FTA- operating vehicle without insurance
Barnes, Dustin M.; 45
• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-2nd offense
• FTA- possession of marijuana-2nd degree
• FTA- possession of dangerous drugs
Cartee, Sarah J.; 30
• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-2nd offense
Curington, Crystal D.; 38
• Probation Violation- burglary-residence-no force
• Probation Violation- larceny-theft-miscellaneous theft
Duke, Travis D.; 30
• FTA- assault-domestic-harassment-family (2 counts)
• non-support child
• FTA- resisting arrest
• Violation of Domestic Violence Protection Order
• FTA- harassing communications
Graves, Kelly B.; 54
• Probation Violation- possession of dangerous drugs
Johnson, Jesse J.; 45
• burglary-residence-force (2 counts)
• burglary-2nd degree_domestic violence-2nd degree
Jones, Charles C.; 40
• Violation of Release Order- drug trafficking
• Violation of Release Order- sell/distribution of dangerous drugs
Jones, Clinton M.; 34
• negotiating worthless instrument
Parker, Tina; 50
• FTA- negotiating worthless instrument
Pate, Cody W.; 36
• possession of drug paraphernalia-1st offense
• resisting arrest
Coalburn, Shelby M.; 19
• forgery-counterfeiting
Cockrell, Rusty D.; 26
• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-1st offense
Kennedy, Brian T.; 36
• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-1st offense
• FTA- promote prison contraband (drugs)
• FTA- possession of dangerous drugs (2 counts)
Parris, Ethan B.; 30
• FTA- assault-domestic-harassment-family
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
Jan. 31
• harassment; person
Feb. 1
• harassing communications; person
• robbery-1st degree; person; 4th St. SW; miscellaneous
• criminal mischief; theft of property; US Post Office; Main Ave. SW; damaged property
Arrests
Feb. 1
Fowler, Dawson C.; 22
• FTA- insurance violation
• FTA- driving while revoked
Bogart, Faith M.; 40
• FTA- DUI
Hannah, Amiyah L.; 19
• criminal trespass
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com .
