Cullman County, AL

Arrests and Incidents reported Feb. 2, 2023

By Cullman Tribune Staff
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 5 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Feb. 2, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents

Jan. 30
• domestic violence; CR 1059
• harassment; CR 38
• illegal possession of prescription drugs; CR 1101
• burglary; CR 55

Jan. 31
• theft of property; CR 102
• harassment; Colony Rd.
• burglary; CR 1592
• using false identity to avoid arrest; Beech Ave. SE
• possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting arrest; CR 316
• theft of property; CR 642
• Violation of Protection Order; CR 576
• burglary; CR 1816

Feb. 1
• theft of property; CR 1223
• assault; CR 592
• criminal mischief; Hwy. 91
• harassment; Wolf Creek Rd.
• burglary; Hwy. 31
• theft of property; CR 1059

Arrests
Jan. 30 – Feb. 1

Abbott, Christopher M.; 43
• elder abuse and neglect-3rd degree

Baxter, Adam K.; 36
• FTA- assault-domestic-harassment-family
• assault-domestic-harassment-family
• FTA- DUI (alcohol)

Givens, Paul M.; 29
• FTA- public intoxication

Haynes, Tami H.; 41
• criminal trespass

Jackson, Lois J.; 61
• illegal possession of prescription drugs

Kennedy, Brian T.; 36
• FTA- possession of methamphetamine
• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-1st offense

King, Sherman H.; 54
• assault-domestic-harassment-family

Martinez, Manuel D.; 24
• Probation Revoked- attempt to commit controlled substance crime
• FTA- driving while suspended, revoked, or cancelled

Parrish Sr., David R.; 40
• Violation of Court Order

Powell, Joseph D.; 25
• possession of marijuana-2nd degree

Riggs, Britany H.; 31
• FTA- possession of dangerous drugs
• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-1st offense (2 counts)

Aaron, Toby L.; 44
• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-1st offense
• FTA- possession of dangerous drugs

Anders, Leo J.; 58
• FTA- operating vehicle without insurance

Barnes, Dustin M.; 45
• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-2nd offense
• FTA- possession of marijuana-2nd degree
• FTA- possession of dangerous drugs

Cartee, Sarah J.; 30
• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-2nd offense

Curington, Crystal D.; 38
• Probation Violation- burglary-residence-no force
• Probation Violation- larceny-theft-miscellaneous theft

Duke, Travis D.; 30
• FTA- assault-domestic-harassment-family (2 counts)
• non-support child
• FTA- resisting arrest
• Violation of Domestic Violence Protection Order
• FTA- harassing communications

Graves, Kelly B.; 54
• Probation Violation- possession of dangerous drugs

Johnson, Jesse J.; 45
• burglary-residence-force (2 counts)
• burglary-2nd degree_domestic violence-2nd degree

Jones, Charles C.; 40
• Violation of Release Order- drug trafficking
• Violation of Release Order- sell/distribution of dangerous drugs

Jones, Clinton M.; 34
• negotiating worthless instrument

Parker, Tina; 50
• FTA- negotiating worthless instrument

Pate, Cody W.; 36
• possession of drug paraphernalia-1st offense
• resisting arrest

Coalburn, Shelby M.; 19
• forgery-counterfeiting

Cockrell, Rusty D.; 26
• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-1st offense

Kennedy, Brian T.; 36
• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-1st offense
• FTA- promote prison contraband (drugs)
• FTA- possession of dangerous drugs (2 counts)

Parris, Ethan B.; 30
• FTA- assault-domestic-harassment-family

Cullman Police Department
Incidents

Jan. 31
• harassment; person

Feb. 1
• harassing communications; person
• robbery-1st degree; person; 4th St. SW; miscellaneous
• criminal mischief; theft of property; US Post Office; Main Ave. SW; damaged property

Arrests

Feb. 1
Fowler, Dawson C.; 22
• FTA- insurance violation
• FTA- driving while revoked

Bogart, Faith M.; 40
• FTA- DUI

Hannah, Amiyah L.; 19
• criminal trespass

Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com .

Related
Hartselle Enquirer

Former deputy facing felony charge

A former deputy with the Morgan County and Lawrence County sheriffs’ offices was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with using his government position for personal gain, according to authorities. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said David O’Neal Allen, 34, of Trinity, was arrested and jailed at 11:33 a.m....
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Madison Co. Sheriff searching for catalytic converter thieves

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who are believed to have stolen a catalytic converter in January. Officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office say that the theft occurred on Jan. 10 in the parking lot of the Meridianville Church of Christ.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News 19 at 5:00)

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators have arrested a suspect and charged him with capital murder in connection to a fatal shooting in Falkville Sunday. 1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News …. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators have arrested a suspect...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Decatur Police Department investigating Saturday robbery

The Decatur Police Department is investigating a Saturday evening robbery. It happened at Marathon gas station on 2901 Highway 31. Detectives Decatur Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene and is conducting an investigation. No other information about the incident has been released at this time. Anyone with...
DECATUR, AL
CBS42.com

Victim in Center Point homicide identified

BIRMINGHAM, ALA (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified a man killed during a reported assault in Center Point. According to the coroner’s office, 59-year-old Phillip Edward Lankford, of Center Point, was found dead at Shadowood Circle NE around 9:26 a.m. Sunday morning. Jefferson County Sheriff’s...
CENTER POINT, AL
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Investigating Fatal Wreck

Huntsville police are currently investigating a fatal accident on Governor's Drive. Huntsville police are currently investigating a fatal accident on Governor's Drive. Grieving Family to Get Closure After 13 Years (News …. A mother's quest for answers in her son's death thirteen years ago may be coming to an end.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Albertville woman charged with 2021 murder pleads guilty to manslaughter

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman who was charged with murder for the death of a woman in 2021 pleaded guilty in a Marshall County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Leslie Sims was arrested in 2021 after Jana Chatman’s body was found near a wrecked car on Dixie Dale Road in Albertville. Sims was later identified as a suspect by investigators and taken into custody.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
