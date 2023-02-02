CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Feb. 2, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

Jan. 30

• domestic violence; CR 1059

• harassment; CR 38

• illegal possession of prescription drugs; CR 1101

• burglary; CR 55

Jan. 31

• theft of property; CR 102

• harassment; Colony Rd.

• burglary; CR 1592

• using false identity to avoid arrest; Beech Ave. SE

• possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting arrest; CR 316

• theft of property; CR 642

• Violation of Protection Order; CR 576

• burglary; CR 1816

Feb. 1

• theft of property; CR 1223

• assault; CR 592

• criminal mischief; Hwy. 91

• harassment; Wolf Creek Rd.

• burglary; Hwy. 31

• theft of property; CR 1059

Arrests

Jan. 30 – Feb. 1

Abbott, Christopher M.; 43

• elder abuse and neglect-3rd degree

Baxter, Adam K.; 36

• FTA- assault-domestic-harassment-family

• assault-domestic-harassment-family

• FTA- DUI (alcohol)

Givens, Paul M.; 29

• FTA- public intoxication

Haynes, Tami H.; 41

• criminal trespass

Jackson, Lois J.; 61

• illegal possession of prescription drugs

Kennedy, Brian T.; 36

• FTA- possession of methamphetamine

• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-1st offense

King, Sherman H.; 54

• assault-domestic-harassment-family

Martinez, Manuel D.; 24

• Probation Revoked- attempt to commit controlled substance crime

• FTA- driving while suspended, revoked, or cancelled

Parrish Sr., David R.; 40

• Violation of Court Order

Powell, Joseph D.; 25

• possession of marijuana-2nd degree

Riggs, Britany H.; 31

• FTA- possession of dangerous drugs

• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-1st offense (2 counts)

Aaron, Toby L.; 44

• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-1st offense

• FTA- possession of dangerous drugs

Anders, Leo J.; 58

• FTA- operating vehicle without insurance

Barnes, Dustin M.; 45

• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-2nd offense

• FTA- possession of marijuana-2nd degree

• FTA- possession of dangerous drugs

Cartee, Sarah J.; 30

• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-2nd offense

Curington, Crystal D.; 38

• Probation Violation- burglary-residence-no force

• Probation Violation- larceny-theft-miscellaneous theft

Duke, Travis D.; 30

• FTA- assault-domestic-harassment-family (2 counts)

• non-support child

• FTA- resisting arrest

• Violation of Domestic Violence Protection Order

• FTA- harassing communications

Graves, Kelly B.; 54

• Probation Violation- possession of dangerous drugs

Johnson, Jesse J.; 45

• burglary-residence-force (2 counts)

• burglary-2nd degree_domestic violence-2nd degree

Jones, Charles C.; 40

• Violation of Release Order- drug trafficking

• Violation of Release Order- sell/distribution of dangerous drugs

Jones, Clinton M.; 34

• negotiating worthless instrument

Parker, Tina; 50

• FTA- negotiating worthless instrument

Pate, Cody W.; 36

• possession of drug paraphernalia-1st offense

• resisting arrest

Coalburn, Shelby M.; 19

• forgery-counterfeiting

Cockrell, Rusty D.; 26

• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-1st offense

Kennedy, Brian T.; 36

• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-1st offense

• FTA- promote prison contraband (drugs)

• FTA- possession of dangerous drugs (2 counts)

Parris, Ethan B.; 30

• FTA- assault-domestic-harassment-family

Cullman Police Department

Incidents

Jan. 31

• harassment; person

Feb. 1

• harassing communications; person

• robbery-1st degree; person; 4th St. SW; miscellaneous

• criminal mischief; theft of property; US Post Office; Main Ave. SW; damaged property

Arrests

Feb. 1

Fowler, Dawson C.; 22

• FTA- insurance violation

• FTA- driving while revoked

Bogart, Faith M.; 40

• FTA- DUI

Hannah, Amiyah L.; 19

• criminal trespass

Hanceville Police Department

Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com .