Watch these college football players with Kentucky ties play in upcoming NFL prospect games

After a six-year collegiate career at Louisville, quarterback Malik Cunningham is preparing to take his game to the next level as an NFL draft prospect.

Before he does, though, he’ll have one final college football game in his home state. Cunningham is set to play for the National team in the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Saturday in Mobile, Alabama. The 2:30 p.m. game will be broadcast on NFL Network.

Cunningham missed time throughout his final season as a Cardinal with a concussion and injuries to his hand and shoulder but still finished with 1,568 yards (136 of 218 passing), 20 total touchdowns (eight passing, 12 rushing), five interceptions and 565 rushing yards. His career stat line consists of 9,308 passing yards and 2,771 rushing yards with 120 total touchdowns, most in program history, in 49 games played. Cunningham's 50 career rushing touchdowns tied Lamar Jackson for the program record.

The Senior Bowl will be the last time he and Cardinals' defensive lineman Yaya Diaby, who also accepted an invite, play on the same team. Kentucky defensive back Keidron Smith will also be on the National team, while Wildcats running back Chris Rodriguez will be playing for the American team.

UK quarterback Will Levis received an invitation to the Senior Bowl but declined. He’s projected to be a first-round draft pick, going as high as No. 4 to the Indianapolis Colts, according to The Athletic and CBS Sports.

Before the Senior Bowl, five Kentucky-area college football players are gearing up to compete in the Las Vegas-based East-West Shrine Bowl, to be broadcasted on NFL Network at 8:30 p.m. Thursday as part of NFL Pro Bowl Week. Three Cardinals will play, including Kei’Trel Clark and linebacker Yasir Abdullah.

Here is the list of every college football player with Kentucky ties playing in the upcoming Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl:

Reese’s Senior Bowl

National Team

Keidron Smith, DB, Kentucky

Yaya Diaby, DL, Louisville

Malik Cunningham, QB, Louisville

American Team

Chris Rodriguez, RB, Kentucky

(Will Levis declined)

East-West Shrine Bowl

East Team

Kei’Trel Clark, CB, Louisville

Trevor Reid, OL, Louisville

Yasir Abdullah, LB, Louisville

Brodric Martin, DL, Western Kentucky

Kahlef Hailassie, CB, Western Kentucky

