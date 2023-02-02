Ribbon cuttings, awards and modifying trusts: Seacoast business news

Crumbl Cookies Rochester Ribbon Cutting

ROCHESTER — The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce was part of Crumbl Cookies-Rochester grand opening celebration with a ribbon cutting on Jan. 27.

Located at 150 Marketplace Boulevard at The Ridge Marketplace in Rochester, Crumbl Cookies is a gourmet cookie bakery. Owners Ben and Anna Stice have a location in Newington and are pleased to open a second location in Rochester. Ben and Anna Stice are originally from Utah, where Crumbl Cookies began. "It began as a small family business started by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley," said Ben. Now there are locations nationwide.

Their gourmet cookies are made fresh each day. Cookie flavors vary each week and are announced by Crumbl on Sunday evenings. Hours at Crumbl Cookies-Rochester are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

For additional information, contact Crumbl Cookies Rochester at 603-403-3991 or visit www.crumbl.com.

Modifying Irrevocable Trusts

PORTSMOUTH — As circumstances, laws, and goals change over time, it can become necessary to modify an irrevocable trust. Estate planners and trustees can utilize various options to modify irrevocable trusts, including decanting, non-judicial settlement agreements, trustee modifications, and Probate Court modifications.

Join attorneys Whitney A. Gagnon and Denis P. Dillon on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 8 a.m., at Great Bay Community College at 320 Corporate Drive, Portsmouth, as they discuss how and when to modify irrevocable trusts, the advantages and disadvantages, and the typical circumstances under which irrevocable trusts are modified.

This event is being offered as a free education session. Register here.

Nominations sought for 27th Annual NH Construction Industry Ethics Award

PORTSMOUTH – Nominations are currently being sought for the twenty-seventh annual New Hampshire Construction Industry Ethics Award. The award is presented to “the individual, business or organization that, through words and deeds, best demonstrates a commitment to upholding the highest ethical standards in construction.” The award carries with it a handsome plaque and $1,000 cash contribution to the recipient’s charity of choice.

Nominations will be accepted through Feb. 21, with the recipient to be announced in the spring of 2023. Guidelines for nominating deserving individuals and/or companies can be found on the Plan NH website under Programs, or by contacting the award’s steward via phone at 603-452-7526, or e-mail: info@plannh.org.

2022 NH Campaign for Legal Services raised more than $457,000 for civil legal aid

The New Hampshire Campaign for Legal Services celebrated its most successful year ever in 2022. Businesses, organizations, and individual donors combined to raise more than $457,000. The NH Campaign for Legal Services is the joint fundraising effort for New Hampshire’s two civil legal aid organizations: 603 Legal Aid and New Hampshire Legal Assistance. Each program works primarily in the areas of housing (eviction, foreclosure, and property tax deeding); domestic violence and family law (protective orders, divorce, and parenting rights and responsibilities); and public benefits (disability, unemployment, and more). The programs also have several special projects, such as 603 Legal Aid’s Low-Income Taxpayer Project and NHLA’s Justice in Aging Project.

Campaign Leadership Council members are eager to keep last year’s momentum rolling into 2023 with several opportunities throughout the year for donors to maximize their impact.

Megan Hilson of Exeter, In House Counsel at Brady Sullivan Properties, will chair the 2023 Campaign. Ned Sackman of Concord, a shareholder at the Bernstein Shur law firm, will chair the 2023 Campaign Kickoff Breakfast.

The 2023 Campaign Kickoff Breakfast will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Manchester. The keynote address will be from recently retired NHLA Housing Project Director Elliott Berry, upon receipt of the 7th Annual John E. Tobin Jr., Justice Award. Tickets can be purchased at nh-cls.org.

TFMoran Celebrates 11 Years of BOB Awards

PORTSMOUTH — TFMoran is honored to be voted as Best Engineering Firm in New Hampshire Business Review’s Best of Business (BOB) Awards. More than 3,000 NH Business Review readers cast their votes to select this year’s award recipients, including nearly 100 businesses across New Hampshire in a range of business-to-business categories. 2023 marks the 11th consecutive year TFMoran has received this award.

“We are pleased and honored that we have received this prestigious award 11 years in a row!” said Robert Duval, president of TFMoran. “The New Hampshire Business Review readership represents a broad cross-section of New Hampshire’s most influential people, and this recognition is a testament to the skill, dedication, and can-do attitude of our remarkable staff.”

NH Business Review will hold an awards celebration on March 9 at the Grappone Conference Center in Concord, NH to honor the best businesses in the state.

Partners Bank Employee Donation Program gives employees opportunity to give to local nonprofits

SANFORD, Maine—Partners Bank announces the latest participants in the Partners Bank Employee Donation Program, in which an employee is randomly selected every month to choose a deserving nonprofit to receive a $1,000 donation. In the months of October, November, and December of 2022, each selected employee chose a unique organization to receive this special, employee-directed donation.

In October, John Tanguay, VP - Commercial Banker, selected The Sisters Wish; in November, Emma Huber-Young, Deposit Services Representative, selected Avian Haven; and in December, Stacie Parker, Market Manager - Springvale, selected Grammy Rose Dog Rescue.

As of December 2022, the Partners Bank Employee Donation Program has made 81 donations to employee-designated organizations.

Dover Chamber welcomes new members, announces grand opening

DOVER — The Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce welcomed 73 new members to its organization in 2022.They are pleased to announce the addition of five new members (Dover Pilates, Hannoush Jewelers, Home Care New England, A New You Hypnosis, and AAA Somersworth), as well as the grand opening of Snapology of Dover.

“We are excited to see the growth in Dover and to have new members bring a variety of services and offerings to the community,” says Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce Membership and Business Programs Manager Melissa Launder.

Dover Pilates

Dover Pilates, located at 44 Portland Ave Studio 1, is a boutique Pilates studio. Dover Pilates specializes in cross training for sport, life, and passion by exercising core strength, joint mobility, balance and coordination.

The studio, which recently celebrated their fourth anniversary in January, offers private, duet and small group classes.

Co-owners Nadine Taylor and Jennfier Day are NCPT certified, and they can help to achieve movement goals, no matter how big or small they may be.

Taylor fell in love with Pilates the first time she stepped on a reformer, and she believes Pilates is a great tool to help prevent injury or rebuild from an injury. “It has made such a difference in my life,” she says. “From helping to relieve back pain due to scoliosis to strengthening my core in a way that I couldn’t find in any other fitness method . . . it has definitely improved daily movement.”

Day found Pilates when she needed it the most. This intelligent movement system helped to not only heal her body from past injuries but to give her back control of her movements. She believes that people move better when they do Pilates.

Dover Pilates has an introductory offer for private training: three sessions for $180. To learn more about Dover Pilates, visit www.doverpilates.com.

Hannoush Jewelers

Hannoush Jewelers, located at 863 Central Ave in Dover, is a family business that has aimed to meet all your jewelry needs for over four decades.

Hannoush Jewelers is a company whose philosophy has always been one of family ownership and personal attention to detail. Under the careful guidance of the Hannoush family, the first Hannoush Jewelers store opened its doors in Massachusetts in 1980. Today, the Hannoush Jewelers network includes more than 50 company-owned and franchised stores located throughout the United States.

In keeping with its family legacy, Hannoush Jewelers believes that a company is only as good as the people who represent it every day. Stop into the Dover location for all your jewelry needs: diamond engagement rings, fine jewelry, cleaning, inspection, appraisals and repairs.

Hannoush Jewelers is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit www.hannoush.com to learn more.

Home Care of New England

Home Care of New England is a home care company whose mission is to ensure that those who need help in any manner or capacity will receive that help with much compassion and generosity.

The company is built on the foundation of understanding and family. Home Care of New England wants to put their hearts into the homes of clients that they can assist.

The founding members all have both previous and personal experience in health care services. They guarantee the best experience that home care has to offer, not with just service, but also with love.

To learn more, visit www.homecareofnewengland.com or call 603-766-4950.

A New You Center for Hypnosis

A New You Center for Hypnosis, located at 3 Webb Place in Dover, is a center for hypnotism owned by Dr. Peter Coppola.

Coppola is a dual-certified hypnotist specializing in weight loss, smoking cessation, and anxiety. He was inspired to become a hypnotist after observing his father, Dr. Steven Coppola – ace hypnotist, and his many years as a successful on-stage hypnotist.

In 2021, Coppola studied under one of New England’s most elite Hypnotists, Ed Lane, who has over 16 years of extensive hypnotism training and is one of only a few board-certified hypnotists in New Hampshire. He trained Coppola in Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT) and other valuable hypnosis techniques.

Coppola works directly with individuals and groups to help them resolve their issues and live richer, more fulfilling lives. He is committed to his clients’ needs and always goes the extra mile to ensure their best possible outcome. “I pride myself off the work I do, and hope hypnosis becomes a prominent option for mental and physical health in the future, especially considering its effectiveness,” Coppola says.

A New You Center for Hypnosis offers a free, one-hour consultation. To learn more, visit www.anewyoucenter.com or call 603-749-6463.

AAA Somersworth

AAA Somersworth, located at 452 High Street in Somersworth, has been proudly serving the NH seacoast area for over 20 years. They provide home, auto, and life insurance, a full-time travel agency, driving instruction, a retail store, and directions.

For more than 100 years, AAA has been a part of the American motoring scene. Commitment to public safety and freedom of mobility guided AAA’s involvement in transportation-related issues. Today, AAA members enjoy a full spectrum of benefits including roadside assistance, travel planning, member discounts, insurance services, and more.

Learn more about the benefits of being a AAA member by visiting www.aaa.com or by calling the Somersworth location at 603-750-3080.

Snapology of Dover

The Dover chamber recently held a ribbon cutting to congratulate Snapology of Dover on their grand opening at 826 Central Ave, Suite 1 in Dover.

Snapology, the premier partner for STEAM educational workshops, camps, and other programs, will open on February 11. Kids will have the pleasure of hands-on learning with super cool interactives that they don't have at home or see anywhere else.

Educating children on STEAM concepts (science, technology, engineering, art & math) has become a large focus in school systems recently, but many schools don’t have the resources to allow children to explore these concepts in a fun, interactive manner. At Snapology, it is their mission to inspire children to pursue careers in STEAM fields through educational play.

With two state-of-the-art classrooms and a Creative Play space with over 15 interactive stations - including robotics, virtual reality, floor projection gaming and more - Snapology provides a fun and educational environment for children ages 2-14.

The Creative Play space is unique; there is nothing like it around. Kids ages 6 and up can be dropped off to play in the Creative Play space (up to two hours a day) under the supervision of highly skilled, fully vetted instructors and staff. Parents can run errands and feel comfortable that their kids are not only having fun but learning too. With plenty of age-appropriate activities, children ages 2-6 are also welcome in the Creative Play area with an adult chaperone.

The new space allows Snapology the flexibility to offer more after school programs, homeschool programs, summer camps, field trips, birthday parties and scouting events. They will be offering different monthly membership options as well, along with a passport program that allows kids to earn and collect STEAM achievements.

While the staff at Snapology is excited about having their own space, they will still be in and around the Seacoast offering their programs at recreation centers, libraries and schools just like they have been doing for over a year.

For more information about Snapology, visit www.snapology.com/location/dover or call 603-722-0891.