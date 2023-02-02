ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Tascosa football players sign to play at the next level on National Signing Day

By Hart Pisani, Amarillo Globe-News
 5 days ago
When Avion Carter and Tayden Barnes signed to play Division I college football in December, it showed that the Tascosa Rebels had two extremely talented players on the roster last year. Wednesday afternoon showed that they had an extremely talented team.

Five Rebels signed their National Letters of Intent to play college football on Wednesday at Tascosa High School. Three will head to Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, New Mexico, while the other two will trek to McPherson College in Kansas.

The three Greyhounds are defensive backs Kemauri Pinkard and Micah Lewis, who will travel West along with offensive guard Walker Norvell.

"It feels great to be in this position," Pinkard said. "God put me in a great position and I'm going to take every minute and every second and just roll with it. A lot of people are proud of me with my grandpa, my grandpa, my parents, a lot of family. It's just a great feeling."

Pinkard had one of the best seasons in Tascosa DB history. His five interceptions are second most in a single season ever. He added five pass breakups, a forced fumble and 24 tackles. Lewis was an outstanding cornerback himself as he totaled 53 tackles and two defensive touchdowns. He hopes to use football as a way to get his education and do his dream job.

"I'm going to major in journalism," Lewis said with a smile. "I want to be a broadcast journalist so I might be working with you (in journalism) one day, who knows?"

Norvell was outstanding up front for the Rebels. He helped open up running lanes for an offense that averaged 282 rushing yards a game and scored 45 touchdowns on the ground, the eighth-best mark in school history.

"It's exciting (to go to ENMU) because I already know people over there," Norvell said. "It's not just a brand-new place. I have some people I can talk to already."

Barnes will play linebacker at McPherson College after totaling 74 tackles, eight for a loss, three QB pressures and a forced fumble. He was grateful for his time and all of the lessons he learned from his teammates and coaches. That includes his brother Tayden, who will be playing ball at New Mexico State in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

"That's my brother," Brenyen said. "His work ethic just proved he's a dog and that just rubs off on me, ya know?"

Johnson totaled 35 tackles with five QB pressures last season. He expressed excitement about the opportunity to play alongside Brenyen at the next level and to meet the rest of his teammates.

"I got the opportunity to connect with some of the players," Johnson said. "I started talking to them on social media and they seemed cool. It's like a brotherhood already. ... (Brenyen) is like my best friend so I'm excited to see how it goes."

