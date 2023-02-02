ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Actor Danny Trejo speaking in Canton at Kent State and Stark Library event

By Ed Balint, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 5 days ago

CANTON − Actor, restaurateur and pop culture personality Danny Trejo will speak March 9 at a free event presented by Kent State University Stark campus and the Stark Library.

Trejo, author of the memoir "Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption and Hollywood" has starred in numerous films and television shows, while also working as a voice artist in video games and in the 2022 movie "Minions 2: The Rise of Gru."

Stark Library CEO and Executive Director Mary Ellen Icaza and Kent Stark Dean Denise A. Seachrist said they are proud to partner "to bring this iconic Hollywood star to the region."

This is Kent Stark's first joint speaker series event with the Stark Library.

Stark Library news: Library unveils $54 million plan for new Main Library, Operations Center

Icaza said "our organizations are aligned in our missions and philosophies, and Danny Trejo's life journey is sure to inspire."

"An Evening With Danny Trejo" will take place at 7 p.m. at the Canton Palace Theatre in downtown Canton. But registration is already full.

All 1,400 available seats were reserved within 48 hours of Thursday's announcement, setting a record for Stark Library author events, said Melissa G. Seeton, director of strategic communications and marketing for Kent State University's regional campuses.

However, those who missed out on tickets can still register on a waiting list at https://tinyurl.com/2p9dh22k .

Trejo will take the stage at the Canton Palace Theatre through a partnership of the library system's Dr. Audrey Lavin Speaking of Books Author Series and Kent State University at Stark's Featured Speakers Series.

"Danny Trejo has developed a prolific career in the entertainment industry with a hard-earned and atypical road to success," Kent Stark said in a prepared statement. "From years of imprisonment to helping troubled youth battle drug addictions, from acting to producing, and now on to restaurant ventures, Trejo's name, face and achievements are well recognized around the world."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O0r2z_0kaRTHB800

Denise Seachrist: Danny Trejo's story is about second chances

Seachrist said Trejo's story is about second chances.

"Trejo's voice brings a timeless message of hope and opportunity to the local community − and beyond," she said in a prepared statement.

"Our mission is to provide the life-changing education that transforms lives," Seachrist added. "We know the Stark Library also supports education throughout our local communities. With our missions aligned, it makes perfect sense our speaker series would partner in this way."

Danny Trejo: Actor is 'overwhelmed' by ancestry discovery that 'could've changed' his life

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jmSHH_0kaRTHB800

As part of Trejo's visit to the region, he will host private question-and-answer sessions with inmates at the Trumbull Correctional Institution who are working toward a college degree at Kent State University's Trumbull County campus.

Trejo also will speak to youth at the Multi-County Juvenile Attention System in Stark County.

His films include "Desperado," "Heat," "Con Air," "Spy Kids," "Once Upon a Time in Mexico" and "Machete," among other credits. Recurring roles on television have included the shows "Breaking Bad," "The Flash" and "Sons of Anarchy."

He recently expanded his Trejo's Tacos eateries, and released a cookbook, "Trejo's Tacos: Recipes and Stories from LA."

Reach Ed at 330-580-8315 and ebalint@gannett.com

On Twitter @ebalintREP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o8pqZ_0kaRTHB800

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Actor Danny Trejo speaking in Canton at Kent State and Stark Library event

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Medina Library hosts real-life fairytale wedding

MEDINA, Ohio -- On Jan. 30, the Medina Library announced on Facebook that it had hosted a wedding for Ashley and Kathryn Hejduk. The Facebook post has since gotten hundreds of comments and even more reactions and shares. But this wedding ceremony wasn’t originally planned for the library. “We...
MEDINA, OH
beltmag.com

A Tale of Two Newspapers

Both cities were even large enough for two daily newspapers – even if only briefly. The dominant newspapers – the Akron Beacon Journal and the Youngstown Vindicator – could punch above their weight. The early 20th century was a boom time for Northeast Ohio. The region’s population...
AKRON, OH
tourcounsel.com

Belden Village Mall | Shopping mall in Canton, Ohio

Belden Village Mall is a shopping mall in Jackson Township, Stark County, Ohio, United States, a suburb of Canton. Its current anchor tenants are Dave & Buster's (in the upper level of the former Sears), Dillard's (formerly Higbee's), and Macy's (formerly O'Neil's, later May Company Ohio, then Kaufmann's). Belden Village...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Orrville woman alive today thanks to quick thinking of gym members and an AED

ORRVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Linda Thompson was straight and to the point: “It was very frightening and I am just happy to be here.”. When she spoke, Thompson was standing in just about the same spot in Tillison’s Fitness Warehouse in Orville where she had collapsed, in cardiac arrest, about two weeks earlier during an early morning workout, a workout the members call, “boot camp.”
ORRVILLE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Canton man exonerated thanks to help of prosecutor

CANTON, Ohio — Aaron Culbertson is a free man with a cleared name, four years after he was arrested for aggravated robbery at 16 years old. Culbertson, 21, returned home to Canton after spending his late teens in prison for aggravated robbery, a crime he did not commit. His release resulted from an unlikely alliance between the Ohio Innocence Project and a Stark County prosecutor.
CANTON, OH
27 First News

Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, 18, of 1907 Sweetbrier Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 12:28 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born March 11, 2004 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joseph Hall and Nichole Lynn McCauley.
WARREN, OH
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Anchor Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland?

The residents of Cleveland love WJW-TV news anchor Natalie Herbick. Understandably, FOX 8 News viewers became concerned when she shared a personal message about her health during a recent broadcast. In response to her statement, they expressed their support via social media. So, what happened to Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland? Read on to find out what the anchor said in her announcement.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

3News Investigates: Guardrails not doing their job?

CLEVELAND — They’re meant to be safety barriers when tragedy strikes, but 3News Investigates found ET Plus guardrails, that were even questioned by its own manufacturer, remain on more than a thousand Northeast Ohio roads. SUBMIT A TIP: Is there an issue in your community that you feel...
CLEVELAND, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

This week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force

MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Wesley Lambert—White male, 31 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Lambert is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for tampering with evidence F3. He has ties to Mansfield and Shelby.
MANSFIELD, OH
wakr.net

A Massive Drug Bust in Cleveland Featured

The FBI Cleveland Cartel Gang Narcotics and Laundering Task Force announced a massive drug bust stemming from warrants issued in Cleveland and Painesville earlier this week. Law enforcement seized more than 80 pounds of suspected fentanyl and other drugs. Officials say the net amount of fentanyl seized is valued at $5.2 million and is enough to kill 20 million people.
CLEVELAND, OH
illinoisnewsroom.org

217 Today: New Philadelphia designated as national park for being first town legally founded by an African American

With Medicaid pandemic protections ending March 31, the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services predicts more than 300,000 residents could lose health insurance. Last year, a letter co-authored by a University of Illinois law professor was cited on the U.S. Senate floor during its debate on the Respect for Marriage Act.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
The Repository

The Repository

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy