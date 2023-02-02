Actor Danny Trejo speaking in Canton at Kent State and Stark Library event

CANTON − Actor, restaurateur and pop culture personality Danny Trejo will speak March 9 at a free event presented by Kent State University Stark campus and the Stark Library.

Trejo, author of the memoir "Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption and Hollywood" has starred in numerous films and television shows, while also working as a voice artist in video games and in the 2022 movie "Minions 2: The Rise of Gru."

Stark Library CEO and Executive Director Mary Ellen Icaza and Kent Stark Dean Denise A. Seachrist said they are proud to partner "to bring this iconic Hollywood star to the region."

This is Kent Stark's first joint speaker series event with the Stark Library.

Icaza said "our organizations are aligned in our missions and philosophies, and Danny Trejo's life journey is sure to inspire."

"An Evening With Danny Trejo" will take place at 7 p.m. at the Canton Palace Theatre in downtown Canton. But registration is already full.

All 1,400 available seats were reserved within 48 hours of Thursday's announcement, setting a record for Stark Library author events, said Melissa G. Seeton, director of strategic communications and marketing for Kent State University's regional campuses.

However, those who missed out on tickets can still register on a waiting list at https://tinyurl.com/2p9dh22k .

Trejo will take the stage at the Canton Palace Theatre through a partnership of the library system's Dr. Audrey Lavin Speaking of Books Author Series and Kent State University at Stark's Featured Speakers Series.

"Danny Trejo has developed a prolific career in the entertainment industry with a hard-earned and atypical road to success," Kent Stark said in a prepared statement. "From years of imprisonment to helping troubled youth battle drug addictions, from acting to producing, and now on to restaurant ventures, Trejo's name, face and achievements are well recognized around the world."

Denise Seachrist: Danny Trejo's story is about second chances

Seachrist said Trejo's story is about second chances.

"Trejo's voice brings a timeless message of hope and opportunity to the local community − and beyond," she said in a prepared statement.

"Our mission is to provide the life-changing education that transforms lives," Seachrist added. "We know the Stark Library also supports education throughout our local communities. With our missions aligned, it makes perfect sense our speaker series would partner in this way."

As part of Trejo's visit to the region, he will host private question-and-answer sessions with inmates at the Trumbull Correctional Institution who are working toward a college degree at Kent State University's Trumbull County campus.

Trejo also will speak to youth at the Multi-County Juvenile Attention System in Stark County.

His films include "Desperado," "Heat," "Con Air," "Spy Kids," "Once Upon a Time in Mexico" and "Machete," among other credits. Recurring roles on television have included the shows "Breaking Bad," "The Flash" and "Sons of Anarchy."

He recently expanded his Trejo's Tacos eateries, and released a cookbook, "Trejo's Tacos: Recipes and Stories from LA."

