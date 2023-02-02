ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Should Win Best New Artist at the 2023 Grammy Awards? Vote!

By Starr Bowenbank
 5 days ago

The 2023 Grammy Awards are nearly upon us, and of the biggest questions that fans and spectators are waiting to have answered is who will win in the coveted best new artist award, one of the Big Four categories. This year’s best new artist has 10 contenders: Anitta , Måneskin, Wet Leg, Latto , Omar Apollo , Muni Long , Molly Tuttle, Domi & JD Beck, Samara Joy and Tobe Nwigwe.

Anitta had a breakout year in 2022. The Brazilian star’s album Pieces of Me was released in April and spawned a viral hit with “Envolver,” which allowed her career to ascend to heights in the time since. (See: tracks with Cardi B and Missy Elliott, appearing onstage alongside Snoop Dogg at Coachella.)

Italian rock band Måneskin found success following the success of breakthrough track “Beggin,” originally a cover of the classic 1967 Four Seasons song of the same name; the band’s take went viral on TikTok. Since then, the rockers have delivered a much-talked-about performance of “Supermodel,” a brand new album titled Rush , and now have a best new artist nom under their belts. “When they said our name I started screaming,” vocalist Damiano David said on the Tonight Show of the moment he found out about the band’s nomination. “We were actually shooting a video for this because we wanted to share the reaction but we couldn’t because it was too vulgar, too aggressive.”

British duo Wet Leg has also made waves over the past year, and secured an alternative hit with the heavily memed track “Chaise Lounge.” Not soon after, they started gaining the attention of hitmaker Harry Styles, who covered the duo’s “Wet Dream.” Now, the two-piece, in addition to being nominated for best new artist, is also up for best alternative performance, best alternative album, best engineering, nonclassical and best remixed recording.

Who do you think should win best new artist at the Grammys ? Vote in our poll below.

