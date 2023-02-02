WATCH: Will Ferrell Mixes It Up with Raptors During Toronto vs. Portland

(Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

You never know when a big star will be in the building during an NBA game. Will Ferrell was courtside for Raptors vs. Trail Blazers. In recent years, Toronto has turned into one of the most fun teams in the entire league. Pair that up with a Portland roster with Dame Lillard and some exciting young stars and it’s a must-watch game.

While these teams are both a few games under-.500 on the season, they have some bright spots. Last Saturday night, when Will Ferrell was in the building, it was an electric environment.

Portland managed to back the house, and Ferrell got a spot next to the Raptors’ bench. He made sure they knew it, too.

Part of the reason why the crowd was so packed is because the Raptors have a large fanbase now. Much larger now since they won the title back in 2019. This team feels like they are so close to getting it. But, they sure are exciting as you can see from the highlights.

It was clear that Will Ferrell was there to cheer on the Blazers. He gave the Raptors the stare-down and was trying to throw them off their game all night. Regardless, the comedian and actor received a huge standing ovation as he was introduced on the sideline.

Portland loves Will Ferrell.

Raptors Unbothered By Will Ferrell

During the game, as you can see from the video above, Will Ferrell was joking with the Toronto bench. He asked for Drake’s phone number, he was standing up and giving them mean looks. In general, he did his best to tease and taunt them the entire time.

The thing is, it didn’t work. Toronto actually had a great game and sent the home team packing with a 123-105 victory. Maybe Ferrell was keeping the Raptors loose the entire game because they were scoring at will.

Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa both had double-doubles with points and rebounds. Six players scored double digits with Achiuwa leading with 27. Pascal Siakam added another 24 points. Toronto is on a two-game skid as they dropped games on the road to the Suns and Jazz.

Meanwhile, Dame Time put up 30 for the Blazers and no one on the team had more than eight rebounds, courtesy of Jerami Grant. The Blazers have bounced back with wins over the Hawks and Grizzlies this week.