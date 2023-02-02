Make your Fort Worth Valentine's Day reservations
We’re in a love affair with Fort Worth — and with food — so we’re celebrating the most romantic day of the year with Cowtown cuisine , Galentine’s plans , and events for everyone .
Dinner Reservations 🍽️Valentine’s Day falls on Tuesday, Feb. 14, but some restaurants are spreading the love to multiple days. Put a ring on these 12 Valentine’s reservations before it’s too late.
La Onda | River District | $100 for two people
Enjoy salads or ceviche, weekly specials, and a dessert to share.
- Saturday, Feb. 10, Sunday, Feb. 11 + Tuesday, Feb. 14
- View menu | Call 817-607-8605 or email for reservations
The five-course menu has the option to add a wine pairing.
- Tuesday, Feb. 14
- View menu | Book a table
The seven-course tasting menu has options for omnivores and herbivores.
- Saturday, Feb. 10, Sunday, Feb. 11 + Tuesday, Feb. 14
- View menu | Book a table
Enjoy the one night-only four-course menu with an additional wine pairing.
- Tuesday, Feb. 14
- View menu | Book a table
Choose from seared sea scallops, smoked prime rib, lobster cassoulet or center cut filet in the three-course dinner.
- Tuesday, Feb. 14
- View Menu | Book a table
Level up your date with a pre-ordered flower arrangement or trade reservations for dinner to go.
- Friday, Feb. 10-Tuesday, Feb. 14
- View menu | Book a table
Select from options like pasta, salmon, or duck in this four course-meal.
- Tuesday, Feb. 14
- View menu | Book a table
Feast on heart-shaped ravioli, lobster, and passionfruit panna cotta.
- Sunday, Feb. 11, Tuesday, Feb. 14 + Saturday, Feb. 18
- View menu | Call 817-415-0144 for reservations
Dinner and a show — enjoy a taste of Guadalajara, complete with Mariachi music and dancing.
- Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m.
- View menu | Buy tickets
Celebrate V-day a little early with a four-course meal paired with the vineyard’s vintages.
- Saturday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. + 8 p.m.
- Buy tickets
Enjoy cocktails, a three-course prix-fixe menu, floral arrangement, and chocolate sampler to take home.
- Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m.
- View menu | Buy tickets
Sip a Bee Mine cocktail while you chow down on filet mignon and citrus butter poached prawns in guajillo sauce.
- Friday, Feb. 10-Tuesday, Feb. 14
- View menu | Book a table
Galentine’s goodies 💕Maybe you don’t have a date or you want to spend some time with people who are important to you. It’s time to grab the girls and hit up these four pop-ups and proceedings .
Galentine’s Party | Thursday, Feb. 9 | 7-9 p.m. | Fort Worth Zoo, 1989 Colonial Parkway | $85 | Have a wild night out at the zoo with an open bar, dessert buffet, and animals.
Galentine’s Day Tea | Saturday, Feb. 11 | 1-3 p.m. | The Ruche Collective, 1612 Park Place Ave. | $45 | Pinkies up for this luxurious soiree featuring yummy bites and a permanent jewelry pop-up.
Galentine’s Day Brunch | Sunday, Feb. 12 | 11 a.m.-3 p.m. | The Bearded Lady, 300 S. Main St. | Cost of purchase | Inspired by “Parks and Rec,” enjoy festive food and drinks and stroll through the Wandering Roots pop-up market.
Valentine’s Pop-up | Sunday, Feb. 12 | 12-5 p.m. | Tulips, 112 St. Louis Ave. | Cost of purchase | Sip on a $5 mimosa and get a flash tattoo with your besties.
Events for everyone 🗓️Plans with your sweetheart, best friends, or solo — we’ve got something for everyone.
Thursday, Feb. 9
Valentine’s Cocktail Class | Thursday, Feb. 9 | 6:30-8 p.m. | Kimpton Harper Hotel, 714 Main St., Fort Worth | $65 | Be your own mixologist and learn how to create two specialty cocktails with Refinery 714’s masters.
Friday, Feb. 10
Valentine’s Day Bubbles & Bows | Champagne & Wrapping Class | Friday, Feb. 10 | 6-7:30 p.m. | The Kimpton Harper, 714 Main St., Fort Worth | $100 | Celebrate Valentine’s with your best gal pal and learn how to wrap a bottle of bubbles all while sipping and tasting bubbles at Refinery 714.
Sweetheart Wine Train | Friday, Feb. 10 | 7 p.m. | Grapevine Vintage Railroad, 705 S. Main St., Grapevine | $52 | Board the historic rail line and enjoy two glasses of Texas wine, savory bites, dessert, and a single red rose.
Valentine’s Day Father Daughter Dance | Friday, Feb. 10 | Southwest Community Center, Fort Worth | Free | Enjoy music and refreshments while you dance your heart out.
Saturday, Feb. 11
MUTTS Love Adoption | Saturday, Feb. 11 | 11 a.m.-3 p.m. | MUTTS Canine Cantina, 5317 Clearfork Main St., Fort Worth | Cost of purchase | Find your fur-ever love with on-site adoptions and pet-friendly vendors.
Valentine’s Cookie Decorating Class | Saturday, Feb. 11 | 1-2:30 p.m. | Indulge FW, 425 W. 3rd St., Fort Worth | $60 | Aly’s Sweet Spot will share four sugar cookie designs you’re sure to love.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Bubbles & Strings | Tuesday, Feb. 14 | 6-7 p.m. | Burnett Park, 501 W. 7th St., Fort Worth | Free | Indulge in complimentary champagne and chocolates while Zuriel Merek lights up the Singing Trees with his violin.
Valentine’s Movie Night | Tuesday, Feb. 14 | 8 p.m. | Downtown Cowtown at the Isis, 2401 N. Main St., Fort Worth | $20 | Grab your date and concessions and settle in for a classic romance movie like “The Way We Were,” “Barefoot in the Park,” and “When Harry Met Sally.”
Cheating Songs | Tuesday, Feb. 14 | 8-10 p.m. | The Post at River East, 2925 Race St., Fort Worth | $10-$40 | Need an anti-Valentine’s event? Raised Right Men will be playing covers of classic country songs if you’re not feelin’ the love this year.
