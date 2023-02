Make your Fort Worth Valentine's Day reservations

V is a very, very extraordinary place to call home. Photo by FTWtoday

Who’s up for a luxurious evening at a James Beard Award-nominated restaurant? Photo by @donartemio.restaurant

Drinks, dinner, flowers, and chocolate all in one — can you say “easiest date night ever”? Photo by @rootsfortworth

The sun is rising on romance in Panther City. Photo by @lantzscape_photos

Match-making at MUTTS? We’re so in. Photo by @arnipawlmerthepup

We’re in awith Fort Worth —— so we’re celebrating the most romantic day of the year with, andValentine’s Day falls on Tuesday, Feb. 14, but some restaurants areto multiple days.on thesebefore it’s too late.Enjoy salads or ceviche, weekly specials, and a dessert to share.The five-course menu has the option to add a wine pairing.The seven-course tasting menu has options for omnivores and herbivores.Enjoy the one night-only four-course menu with an additional wine pairing.Choose from seared sea scallops, smoked prime rib, lobster cassoulet or center cut filet in the three-course dinner.Level up your date with a pre-ordered flower arrangement or trade reservations for dinner to go.Select from options like pasta, salmon, or duck in this four course-meal.Feast on heart-shaped ravioli, lobster, and passionfruit panna cotta.Dinner and a show — enjoy a taste of Guadalajara, complete with Mariachi music and dancing.Celebrate V-day a little early with a four-course meal paired with the vineyard’s vintages.Enjoy cocktails, a three-course prix-fixe menu, floral arrangement, and chocolate sampler to take home.Sip a Bee Mine cocktail while you chow down on filet mignon and citrus butter poached prawns in guajillo sauce.Maybe you don’t have a date or you want to spend some time with people who are important to you. It’s time toand hit up these Galentine’s Party | Thursday, Feb. 9 | 7-9 p.m. | Fort Worth Zoo, 1989 Colonial Parkway | $85 | Have a wild night out at the zoo with an open bar, dessert buffet, and animals. Galentine’s Day Tea | Saturday, Feb. 11 | 1-3 p.m. | The Ruche Collective, 1612 Park Place Ave. | $45 | Pinkies up for this luxurious soiree featuring yummy bites and a permanent jewelry pop-up. Galentine’s Day Brunch | Sunday, Feb. 12 | 11 a.m.-3 p.m. | The Bearded Lady, 300 S. Main St. | Cost of purchase | Inspired by “Parks and Rec,” enjoy festive food and drinks and stroll through the Wandering Roots pop-up market. Valentine’s Pop-up | Sunday, Feb. 12 | 12-5 p.m. | Tulips, 112 St. Louis Ave. | Cost of purchase | Sip on a $5 mimosa and get a flash tattoo with your besties.Plans with your sweetheart, best friends, or solo — we’ve got something for everyone. Valentine’s Cocktail Class | Thursday, Feb. 9 | 6:30-8 p.m. | Kimpton Harper Hotel, 714 Main St., Fort Worth | $65 | Be your own mixologist and learn how to create two specialty cocktails with Refinery 714’s masters. Valentine’s Day Bubbles & Bows | Champagne & Wrapping Class | Friday, Feb. 10 | 6-7:30 p.m. | The Kimpton Harper, 714 Main St., Fort Worth | $100 | Celebrate Valentine’s with your best gal pal and learn how to wrap a bottle of bubbles all while sipping and tasting bubbles at Refinery 714. Sweetheart Wine Train | Friday, Feb. 10 | 7 p.m. | Grapevine Vintage Railroad, 705 S. Main St., Grapevine | $52 | Board the historic rail line and enjoy two glasses of Texas wine, savory bites, dessert, and a single red rose. Valentine’s Day Father Daughter Dance | Friday, Feb. 10 | Southwest Community Center, Fort Worth | Free | Enjoy music and refreshments while you dance your heart out. MUTTS Love Adoption | Saturday, Feb. 11 | 11 a.m.-3 p.m. | MUTTS Canine Cantina, 5317 Clearfork Main St., Fort Worth | Cost of purchase | Find your fur-ever love with on-site adoptions and pet-friendly vendors. Valentine’s Cookie Decorating Class | Saturday, Feb. 11 | 1-2:30 p.m. | Indulge FW, 425 W. 3rd St., Fort Worth | $60 | Aly’s Sweet Spot will share four sugar cookie designs you’re sure to love. Bubbles & Strings | Tuesday, Feb. 14 | 6-7 p.m. | Burnett Park, 501 W. 7th St., Fort Worth | Free | Indulge in complimentary champagne and chocolates while Zuriel Merek lights up the Singing Trees with his violin. Valentine’s Movie Night | Tuesday, Feb. 14 | 8 p.m. | Downtown Cowtown at the Isis, 2401 N. Main St., Fort Worth | $20 | Grab your date and concessions and settle in for a classic romance movie like “The Way We Were,” “Barefoot in the Park,” and “When Harry Met Sally.” Cheating Songs | Tuesday, Feb. 14 | 8-10 p.m. | The Post at River East, 2925 Race St., Fort Worth | $10-$40 | Need an anti-Valentine’s event? Raised Right Men will be playing covers of classic country songs if you’re not feelin’ the love this year.