Wind Stirs Embers, Spreads Fire
A brush fire Sunday afternoon on LIV 238 summoned Chillicothe Firefighters. The call came in at about 4:55 pm and the fire department arrived in about 5 minutes. The owner reported she attempted to burn a brush pile near her pond and the embers caught tall grasses and dead tree limbs on fire. The fire department used about 50 gallons of water to put out the fire. They were on the scene for about 45 minutes. No injuries were reported.
Regena (Clevenger) Curnow
Regena (Clevenger) Curnow, age 85, a resident of Breckenridge, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, at Livingston Manor Care Center , Chillicothe, Missouri. Regena was born the daughter of Clay and Nina (Fields) Clevenger on August 14, 1937, in Braymer, Missouri. She was a graduate of Braymer High School. On January 22, 1956, she was united in marriage to William Norman Curnow at the Black Oak Church in Braymer, Missouri. She is a member of the Breckenridge United Methodist Church. She was a past member of the Caldwell County University Extension Board. Regena enjoyed being a farmer’s wife as she and her husband ran a farm just outside Breckenridge, Missouri. Sewing was one of her favorite past times.
Police Report For Monday
The Chillicothe Police Department received 104 calls for service on Monday. 8:51 pm, Officers took a report of property damage in the 400 block of Polk in which vehicle windows has been damaged. Possible suspects were identified and the investigation is underway. 1:54 pm, Officers were advised of a dog...
Boil Water Advisory For Chula
A Boil Water Advisory is issued for the City of Chula until further notice. The Boil Advisory is due to loss of water pressure. Water used for drinking or cooking should be boiled for at least three minutes. Ice cubes made from tap water should be thrown out and remade...
Three Weekend Arrest By Troopers In The Local Counties
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol over the weekend. Saturday in Chariton county, Troopers arrested 35-year-old Roland D Foster of Marceline for alleged DWI. He was taken to the Chariton County Jail. Sunday at about 2:15 am, Troopers in Sullivan County arrested 32-year-old...
Chillicothe’s Weekend Police Report
The report from the Chillicothe Police Department for Friday – Sunday includes 223 calls for service. Officers responded to reports of theft, domestic disturbances, well being checks, and parking complaints. Friday,. 10:07 a.m., Officers took a report of an assault between two juveniles. 11:26 a.m., Officers arrested a 46-year-old...
Three Bookings For Livingston County
Three bookings into area jails for Livingston county are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Chillicothe Police Department arrested 46-year-old Joel Tracy Kellison of Chillicothe for alleged possession of a controlled substance. he was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $20,000 Cash only.
Livingston County Commission Meeting
Livingston County Commissioners will meet with a representative from the Community Resource Center. The commissioners meet Tuesday at 9:30 am in the Commission Room of the Livingston County Courthouse. At 10:00 am, the commissioners meet with Kattie Hobbs from the Community Resource Center. Other items on the agendas for both...
Fentanyl Conspiracy
Three additional indictments were added to the 10-person conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in northwest Missouri. The US District Attorney for the Western District of Missouri indicted 22-year-old Kaden Bernard of St. Joseph, 26-year-old Joshua Stramel of Kansas City, Kan, and 31-year-old Raymundo Felix-Perez – a Mexican living in Bethany.
