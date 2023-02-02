ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Jim Book
5d ago

Tolls are for new roads to pay for them, these roads are already paid for by the taxpayers, these would be illegally created taxes.

Connie Trough
5d ago

205 is already a nightmare at certain times of the day. Toll will only make it worse and yes, people will take back roads.

deanna lightner
4d ago

There's many ways into the Tigard/Tualatin area. I know of several from Oregon city. Many will learn those routes. As an elder on a fixed income, I will take a different route, that will take about 5 minutes longer. It's a nice drive going the back way.

