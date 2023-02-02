Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBaltimore, MD
Bojangles Restaurant Opening Multiple New Locations in BaltimoreJoel EisenbergBaltimore, MD
Related
Second Suspect Arrested In Baltimore Shooting of Two Teens
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department has made another arrest in the shooting of a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old female that happened on January 6th. Without warning, two suspects shot into a group of teens at the 1100 Block of Cambria Street in Southern Baltimore just after 2 pm. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A 16-year-old suspect was arrested on January 11th, and on Friday police arrested a 17-year-old suspect. Both suspects have been charged with attempted 1st-degree murder. Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to call The post Second Suspect Arrested In Baltimore Shooting of Two Teens appeared first on Shore News Network.
60-Year-Old Woman, Teen Shot in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Two were shot Saturday night in Northeast Baltimore. Just after 11 pm, the Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 1500 Block of Medford Road to investigate a shooting report. They found a 60-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds at the location. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Both victims’ injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. If you have any information about this shooting, please call Northeastern District Detectives at 410-396-2444 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. This case remains under investigation. The post 60-Year-Old Woman, Teen Shot in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
28-Year-Old Arrested in D.C. Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District has made an arrest in a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning at the 1800 Block of Minnesota Avenue in Southeast D.C. A dispute occurred at the location listed at approximately 4:47 am between the suspect and the victim. While the suspect was arguing with the victim, he displayed a weapon and shot at him. Immediately following the incident, the suspect left the scene. No injuries were reported. 28-year-old Maurice Douglas of D.C. was arrested on Saturday and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Carrying a Pistol Without a License. Police The post 28-Year-Old Arrested in D.C. Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man Critically Injured In D.C. Stabbing, Suspect In Custody
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was stabbed on Saturday afternoon in Southeast D.C. The incident happened at the 2500 Block of N Street. Just before 1:30 pm, the Washington D.C. MPD arrived at the location to investigate a report of a stabbing. At the residence, police found an adult man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and remains in critical condition. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. 40-year-old Herbert Young of D.C. was arrested on Saturday and charged with the stabbing. According to detectives, the The post Man Critically Injured In D.C. Stabbing, Suspect In Custody appeared first on Shore News Network.
Nottingham MD
Nine Baltimore men indicted for participating in criminal gang, one indicted for murder of Marquis Carter
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown on Monday announced the indictments of nine Baltimore men for their participation in a criminal gang that operated throughout the Baltimore area distributing drugs and carrying out violent acts. One of those men is responsible for the November 2022 homicide of Marquis Carter of Baltimore.
25-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday evening in the Southeast section. Police arrived at the 3600 Block of 22nd Street shortly after 7 pm to investigate a report of a shooting. There, police found 25-year-old Darnell Peoples suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Peoples was pronounced dead at the scene. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about the shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 25-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Murder case of Baltimore police lieutenant's husband goes to jury
BALTIMORE -- Closing arguments were held Monday in the murder trial of the man accused of killing the husband of a Baltimore City Police lieutenant. The case is now in the hands of a jury. Sahiou Kargbo, 19, is accused of shooting and killing James Blue III in January of last year. Blue is the husband of Baltimore Police Lieutenant Lakeisha Blue, now a captain in BPD's Public Integrity Bureau.Police said Blue was in his car waiting for a delivery to his home when he was approached and shot by Kargbo. At the time, Kargbo had a warrant out for his arrest regarding an...
Remember Me? Suspect Robs D.C. Chocolate House Two Days In A Row
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating two robberies that took place on Thursday and Friday at The Chocolate House in Northwest D.C. and the robbery of a nearby salon. Early Thursday morning the suspect entered the Sweet Shop at the 1900 Block of 18th Street. The suspect threatened the employee and demanded money. He then grabbed the cash register before leaving the scene. Friday evening at 7:17 pm, the suspect entered the same retailer, threatened store employees, took the money, and left the scene. He then entered a salon on the 2200 Block of 19th The post Remember Me? Suspect Robs D.C. Chocolate House Two Days In A Row appeared first on Shore News Network.
39-Year-Old Shot And Killed In Northwest D.C. Building
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Northwest D.C. The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating the shooting, which took place in the lobby of the Liz Donohue House on the 1400 Block of Spring Road. Just after 4 pm, police arrived at the location to investigate a shooting report. Upon arrival, police found 39-year-old Aaron Robinson in the residential building. Robinson was pronounced at the scene. Police are looking for three suspects involved in the shooting. If you have any information about this case, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by The post 39-Year-Old Shot And Killed In Northwest D.C. Building appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Police Release Surveillance Footage of Burglary Suspect
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. MPD is asking for help identifying a suspect in a burglary that took place on December 29th in Northwest, D.C. Just after 5 am, the suspect used force to gain entry into the 900 Block of F Street. The suspect took property from the address before fleeing the scene. A surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you can identify this individual or have any information about these incidents, please take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The post D.C. Police Release Surveillance Footage of Burglary Suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
Pedestrian dead in BW Parkway hit-and-run crash
WASHINGTON — A person is dead after a hit-and-run crash on Baltimore-Washington Parkway late Monday night. United States Park Police are asking for the public's help to track the striking driver down. Officers with the U.S. Park Police first responded to the reported crash on the Parkway around 11:30...
32-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 32-year-old man was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. early Saturday morning. The incident took place at the 1100 Block of 21st Place. Just after 5 am, the Washington D.C. MPD arrived at the location to investigate a report of a shooting. There, police found 32-year-old Gregory Wilkins of D.C. suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced at the scene. 27-year-old Diamond Stevenson was arrested on Saturday and charged with second-degree murder while armed. An initial investigation determined that this incident was domestic in nature. The post 32-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
3 pedestrians raped at gunpoint in Towson, man arrested and charged
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — A heinous crime has Towson residents on edge after police say three people were raped at gunpoint in the alley just steps from the Towson Circle Thursday. “It shook our community to the core,” Nancy Hafford said. “I’ve got to admit we were pretty horrified....
D.C. Armed Robbery Suspects And Car Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects and a vehicle involved in an Armed Robbery that took place Sunday afternoon in Northwest, D.C. Just after 1:30 pm, victims were approached by suspects at the 1800 Block of T Street. After displaying a handgun, the suspects demanded property from the victim. The victim did as ordered and the suspects left the scene in a vehicle. A surveillance camera captured the suspects and the suspect vehicle. If you have any information about this case, please take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or The post D.C. Armed Robbery Suspects And Car Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
Nine alleged Baltimore gang members indicted, one for murder
Nine Baltimore men were indicted for participating in a criminal gang and distributing drugs on Monday. One of them was also indicted for the murder of Marquis Carter in November of 2022.
Human Remains Found In Brush Near Busy Baltimore County Roadway: Police
Police in Baltimore County are investigating after human remains were found discovered in the brush a short stretch away from businesses and a busy roadway, authorities announced.At approximately 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department’s Homicide/Missing …
Three Men Shot In Southeast D.C. Saturday Night
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Three men were shot on Saturday night in Southeast D.C. The incident happened at the 3800 Block of South Capitol Street. Shortly before 11 pm, the Washington D.C. MPD arrived at the location to investigate a shooting report. Upon arrival police found three men suffering from gunshot wounds. All three men were conscious and breathing and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The condition and identity of the men are unknown at this time. A suspect was taken into custody but was later released. If you have any information about the shooting, please call the The post Three Men Shot In Southeast D.C. Saturday Night appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man found guilty in murder of Baltimore police captain's husband
BALTIMORE -- A jury on Monday found the man accused of killing the husband of a Baltimore City Police lieutenant guilty of second-degree murder. He was acquitted of first-degree murder. Sahiou Kargbo, 19, is accused of shooting and killing James Blue III in January of last year. Blue is the husband of Baltimore Police Lieutenant Lakeisha Blue, now a captain in BPD's Public Integrity Bureau.Police said Blue was in his car waiting for a delivery to his home when he was approached and shot by Kargbo. At the time, Kargbo had a warrant out for his arrest regarding an armed robbery case.Kargbo, who was...
DC man fatally shot in Southeast, police investigate
WASHINGTON — Police officers in D.C. are investigating after 25-year-old Darnell Peoples was fatally shot Saturday night. According to officials, police responded to the 3600 block of 22nd Street in Southeast, D.C. around 7:17 p.m. after receiving a report of gunshot sounds. When officers arrived at the scene they found Peoples suffering from a gunshot wound.
Capitol Heights shooting leaves one dead
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – At approximately 2:15 a.m. on Friday morning, Dukes was found with gunshot wounds outside of the 1000 block of Balboa Avenue. Approximately 2:15 a.m., police responded to a shooting at a home in the 1000 block of Balboa Avenue. Currently, Dukes is receiving critical injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening. The officers found Dukes inside the house suffering from gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead. A man was found dead at a Capitol Heights home Friday morning after being shot multiple times. Neeko Dukes, 21, of Washington, D.C., was reported as the victim The post Capitol Heights shooting leaves one dead appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network
126K+
Followers
62K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 4