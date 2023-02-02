WASHINGTON, D.C. – Three men were shot on Saturday night in Southeast D.C. The incident happened at the 3800 Block of South Capitol Street. Shortly before 11 pm, the Washington D.C. MPD arrived at the location to investigate a shooting report. Upon arrival police found three men suffering from gunshot wounds. All three men were conscious and breathing and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The condition and identity of the men are unknown at this time. A suspect was taken into custody but was later released. If you have any information about the shooting, please call the The post Three Men Shot In Southeast D.C. Saturday Night appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO