Festus
5d ago
There are a few sailboater’s out there who are living off the land so to speak! Sailing along figuring they won’t get caught because they keep moving and hitting the people who appear to have enough. Unfortunately for these thieves they ran across one of those stubborn people who correct matters for all of us. Too bad these guys will be out after a slap on the wrist which will only encourage them.
fox35orlando.com
Where is Harriet? M15 continues caring for two eaglets while mother has not been seen in days
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. - Harriet, the famous mother eagle of southwest Florida, has yet to return to the nest where her two eaglets reside with M15. The father eagle has since adjusted his habits rather quickly in order to take care of the baby eagles. Harriet has not been...
cw34.com
Mustang, boat fire, and migrant landing: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in video. Ford Mustang caught on camera slamming into home in South Florida. A car slammed into a home in South Florida. And it's all caught on camera. Watch: Boat fire in Stuart. A boat...
fox35orlando.com
Police: Kidnapped children from Missouri, missing for almost a year, found at Florida grocery store
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. - Two kids from Missouri who had been missing for almost a year after being abducted were found safe at a Winn-Dixie grocery store in Florida, police said. Investigators have been searching for 11-year-old Brooke and 12-year-old Adrian Gilley of Clay County, Missouri since they were allegedly kidnapped on March 15, 2022. The kids were reportedly taken by their non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley.
BOCA BRIDGES: Homeowner Strangles Another Homeowner, Caught On Ring Camera
Susan Falvey Arrested, Jailed. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Bridges homeowner spent part of the weekend in jail after she allegedly strangled a neighbor. The strangulation was captured by a Ring security camera. BocaNewsNow.com obtained the video and froze the key frame, […]
Looking To Move to Florida? These Counties Are the Five Most Expensive.
Florida has long been an attractive destination for all sorts of citizens. While perhaps best known as a retirement mecca, Florida also attracts considerable numbers of college students, young families, and international travelers each year. The pristine beaches, relatively low taxes, and mild winters all combine to form a natural advantage that has led to the state becoming the fastest-growing in the nation.
Antisemitic messages found inside bags in Vero Beach
Antisemitic material in clear bags have been placed in several residential driveways in Vero Beach, the police department said.
fox35orlando.com
Man shot girlfriend at St. Cloud home, then himself, sheriff says
A man and a woman are dead in what Osceola County deputies are investigating as a potential murder-suicide. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said deputies were responding to a welfare check and found a man dead next to a woman. Authorities are investigation the situation as a possible murder-suicide.
Man Killed By Brightline Train In Boca Raton
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton Police, Crime Scene Investigators, and Boca Raton Fire Rescue professionals are all on the scene of what appears to be a suicide by train situation in the City of Boca Raton. According to sources with knowledge of […]
Kidnapped children from Missouri found at Florida supermarket one year later: Police
Two Missouri children were found inside a supermarket in Florida nearly a year after they were abducted, according to law enforcement officials. Brooke Gilley and Adrian Gilley were found on Wednesday at a Florida Winn-Dixie with their non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley, the High Springs Police Department said on Thursday. Gilley, 36, was arrested for kidnapping on a warrant out of Clay County, Missouri, according to police. She was discovered with the children after police checked the tags on her vehicle and found she was a fugitive. High Springs Police Department did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.
Human remains found near missing Florida Lyft driver’s last known location: report
Human remains were discovered in Okeechobee County on Saturday.
FBI arrested two, including neo-Nazi leader, who planned ‘potentially catastrophic’ attack on Maryland power grid
A Baltimore County woman once imprisoned for robbing convenience stores by threatening clerks with a machete was arrested Monday by federal authorities, along with... The post FBI arrested two, including neo-Nazi leader, who planned ‘potentially catastrophic’ attack on Maryland power grid appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Lake Worth Beach-born genealogy site sells for millions to a German company
LAKE WORTH BEACH — Detectives' favorite genealogy database for solving cold cases — one born in Palm Beach County and based for years in the spare bedroom of a Lake Worth Beach home — has just been sold to a German company. Genealogists and privacy advocates alike are eyeing the future of GEDmatch and its 1.8 million DNA profiles as it changes hands.
OnlyInYourState
It Should Be Illegal To Drive Through Maryland’s Eastern Shore Without Stopping At The Iron Horse Coffee House & Eatery
If you’re ever driving through the eastern shore region, keep the following eatery in mind. This must-stop restaurant in Maryland serves up some of the freshest food items in the state, including unique sandwiches, salads, tacos, and more. This café and eatery is tiny but mighty, with flavor combinations that could beat out most other restaurants. This place is always worth the drive, so read on for the details, and enjoy every last bite.
fox35orlando.com
Frozen shark found on Cape Cod beach
CAPE COD, Mass. - A dead, frozen shark was discovered on an ice-covered beach in Cape Cod, Massachusetts over the weekend as the area was hit with freezing temperatures. A local photographer was at Cold Storage Beach on Saturday when she made the discovery and posted the images on her @capeimagesbyamie Instagram page.
NBC Washington
Little-Known Maryland Law Requires People With Sleep Apnea to Report Diagnosis to Driving Authorities
A Maryland man said he knew going for a sleep study could lead to a sleep apnea diagnosis, but he had no idea it could also put him on the Motor Vehicle Administration’s radar. Dr. David Allick, a dentist in Rockville, was diagnosed with mild sleep apnea in June...
fox35orlando.com
How was imprisoned neo-Nazi leader able to communicate with out-of-state inmate in alleged power grid attack?
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Brandon Russell and Sarah Beth Clendaniel are accused of plotting a sniper-style attack on several electrical substations in the Baltimore area. Russell founded a Florida-based neo-Nazi group and was on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s radar. In 2017, he was sentenced to five years in federal prison for having an unregistered destructive device and storing explosive material in his apartment.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major Crash At Palmetto Park Road And U.S. 441
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — As of 5:46 a.m. — there is a major crash at the intersection of Palmetto Park Road and U.S. 441/SR 7. Traffic is being diverted from the intersection. Multiple cars are involved. We have learned one car may be […]
Bay News 9
Canine flu spreads into Florida - What are the signs?
PINE CASTLE, Fla. — A canine influenza virus is spreading in the United States. Veterinarians from California, Texas, North Carolina and now Florida have been reporting outbreaks of a highly contagious H3N2 virus. What You Need To Know. H3N2 is a highly contagious virus being found in dogs. Veterinarians...
fox35orlando.com
Powerball: Ticket worth $1 million sold in Florida; jackpot soars to $747 million
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Powerball jackpot has risen to $747 million after nobody won the big prize during Saturday night's drawing. But in Florida, somebody is holding a ticket worth $1 million!. The winning numbers drawn on Saturday are: 2 - 8 - 15 -19 - 58 and the Powerball...
WJBF.com
Neo-Nazi group founder among 2 charged with Maryland substation attack plots
BALTIMORE, M.D. (WGHP) — Two people, one of them a neo-Nazi leader who had previously been convicted for stockpiling explosives in an apartment, have been charged in a plot to attack multiple substations in Maryland. Reuters reports that Brandon Russell and Sarah Clendaniel, were taken into custody last week,...
