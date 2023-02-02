Read full article on original website
WEAR
Deputies: 16-year-old crashes stolen SUV, spits on Okaloosa County deputy
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 16-year-old was arrested Tuesday morning in Okaloosa County after deputies say he burglarized a business trailer before crashing a stolen vehicle into a fence. The sheriff's office says Jerry Bankenhead of Crestview is charged with burglary, grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding,...
WEAR
19-year-old Crestview man charged with DUI crash in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 19-year-old Crestview man was arrested Tuesday after Florida Highway Patrol says he caused a head-on collision on State Road 85 in Okaloosa County while driving impaired. Darren Rose, 19, is charged with DUI with serious injury, resisting an officer, and possession of a synthetic cannabinoid.
WEAR
Deputies: 4 teens arrested, another wanted after vehicle burglary in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Four teens have been arrested and another is wanted after the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says they burglarized a man's pick-up truck early Tuesday morning. Okaloosa County deputies responded to reports of suspicious activity outside of a home on Richburg Lane at around 5 a.m. When...
WEAR
Beverly Parkway crash survivor, victim's mom react to Pensacola man's arrest
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- An arrest is made more than a year after a deadly crash in Pensacola. Two people were killed and another was seriously hurt. The driver, Zhonterius Jones, turned himself in, but was released minutes later on bond. A mother is still mourning the loss of her only...
WEAR
Man arrested for double-fatal December 2021 wreck on Beverly Parkway
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 23-year-old Pensacola man is charged for the December 2021 crash on Beverly Parkway that left two people dead. Zhonterius Jones, 23, was booked into Escambia County Jail Sunday morning after Florida Highway Patrol issued a warrant for his arrest on Jan. 31. He faces three counts of vehicular homicide.
1 arrested for alleged shooting on W. Scott Street Sunday, 2 injured: Escambia Co. Sheriff
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly shooting two people on W. Scott Street on Sunday, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Marcus Alexander Toler, 27, was charged with battery and two counts of attempted homicide. Deputies said on Feb. 5, they responded to 3415 W. Scott Street […]
WEAR
Barriers placed near Bob Sikes Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach following fatal incident
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Barriers have been placed in front of the Bob Sikes Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach, just over a week after a 24-year-old Arkansas man died after driving off the pier. The county has also added additional signage to further clarify restrictive access to the pier. On...
WEAR
2 wanted for questioning in homicide on Blue Angel Pkwy. in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people are wanted for questioning in a homicide last Tuesday in Escambia County. A victim was found shot dead last Tuesday morning at a home in the 1400-block of Blue Angel Pkwy. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office said Monday morning that Bryan Cherry, 47, and...
WEAR
Report: Man arrested after shooting victim in the neck in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 27-year-old man is charged for a shooting Sunday night in Escambia County. Marcus Toler was arrested Sunday night and charged with attempted homicide and battery. He is being held in Escambia County Jail on $115,000 bond. According to the arrest report, the incident happened at...
WALA-TV FOX10
Florida man arrested after allegedly opening fire on a group of horse trainers
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Florida man has been arrested in Houston County, Alabama after investigators say he opened fire on a group of horse trainers Saturday, February 4, 2023. A well-known Lillian veterinarian was wounded during the gunfire. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said the suspect ran across the state line into Alabama where he was caught a short time later.
Crestview man charged with multiple drug crimes: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a Crestview man on multiple drug charges. Tremayne Drake, 35, was arrested after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Agency Drug Task Force searched a home on Oakdale Avenue after getting a narcotics search warrant. Drake is charged with: Drake was arrested […]
Mobile man allegedly kidnapped girlfriend, arrested: Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend. MPD said officers were called to the 6000 block of Grelot Road, between Hillcrest Road and S University Boulevard, after receiving a report of a kidnapping. MPD said officers on the scene […]
WEAR
Car seat safety check set for Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- You can make sure your little ones are properly secured in their car seats next week. There will be a car seat safety check on Valentine's Day in Okaloosa County. It's being put on by the Department of health in Okaloosa County and Healthy Start Okaloosa-Walton.
WALA-TV FOX10
Arrest made in a domestic violence burglary from July
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was arrested today on a domestic violence burglary warrant from July, according to MPD. Police said they arrested Deontae Deeds, 20, and have charged him with first degree domestic violence after he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, destroyed her personal items and fired multiple shots outside of her residence.
WEAR
Firefighter injured after responding to fire at Escambia County apartment complex
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A firefighter was injured after responding to a fire at the Jasmine Creek Apartments in Escambia County Monday afternoon. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Units were dispatched to the apartment complex on the 1800 block of E. Nine Mile Road at around 4:43...
WEAR
Investigators arrest 2 men for trafficking meth in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Multi-Agency Drug Task Force in Okaloosa County arrested two men on drug trafficking charges in separate cases. Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Trafficking in Oxycodone. Possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. Trafficking in Phenethylamines. Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. Felony violation...
Mobile police looking for runaway teenager
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said their investigators are looking for a runaway/missing teenager. Danasia McArthur, 13, was last seen on Jan. 29, in Mobile. She was last known to be wearing all-black clothing with a black and blonde wig. Officials said they believe she may be in the area […]
WEAR
State to seek death penalty for man accused of killing Okaloosa County deputy
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The state will seek the death penalty for the man accused of shooting and killing an Okaloosa County deputy on Christmas Eve. Timothy Paul Price-Williams, 43, is charged with first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Corporal Ray Hamilton. He's also charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder of law enforcement officer.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD arrest a man for kidnapping
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they arrested a man on Saturday afternoon for kidnapping his girlfriend. Police said they responded to Grelot Road at approximately 1:30 p.m. to a reported kidnapping on Saturday. Authorities said they discovered that the victims boyfriend was armed with a firearm and forced her...
Victim suffering life-threatening injury after alleged stabbing, 1 arrested: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department officials said they arrested a woman after she stabbed a person, leaving them with a life-threatening injury. According to officials, officers were called to the 7000 block of Whitefall Drive, near Old Pascagoula Road, for reports of a stabbing. Officers arrived on the scene and found the victim […]
