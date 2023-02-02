ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

WEAR

19-year-old Crestview man charged with DUI crash in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 19-year-old Crestview man was arrested Tuesday after Florida Highway Patrol says he caused a head-on collision on State Road 85 in Okaloosa County while driving impaired. Darren Rose, 19, is charged with DUI with serious injury, resisting an officer, and possession of a synthetic cannabinoid.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Man arrested for double-fatal December 2021 wreck on Beverly Parkway

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 23-year-old Pensacola man is charged for the December 2021 crash on Beverly Parkway that left two people dead. Zhonterius Jones, 23, was booked into Escambia County Jail Sunday morning after Florida Highway Patrol issued a warrant for his arrest on Jan. 31. He faces three counts of vehicular homicide.
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Florida man arrested after allegedly opening fire on a group of horse trainers

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Florida man has been arrested in Houston County, Alabama after investigators say he opened fire on a group of horse trainers Saturday, February 4, 2023. A well-known Lillian veterinarian was wounded during the gunfire. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said the suspect ran across the state line into Alabama where he was caught a short time later.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile man allegedly kidnapped girlfriend, arrested: Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend. MPD said officers were called to the 6000 block of Grelot Road, between Hillcrest Road and S University Boulevard, after receiving a report of a kidnapping. MPD said officers on the scene […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Car seat safety check set for Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- You can make sure your little ones are properly secured in their car seats next week. There will be a car seat safety check on Valentine's Day in Okaloosa County. It's being put on by the Department of health in Okaloosa County and Healthy Start Okaloosa-Walton.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Arrest made in a domestic violence burglary from July

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was arrested today on a domestic violence burglary warrant from July, according to MPD. Police said they arrested Deontae Deeds, 20, and have charged him with first degree domestic violence after he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, destroyed her personal items and fired multiple shots outside of her residence.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Investigators arrest 2 men for trafficking meth in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Multi-Agency Drug Task Force in Okaloosa County arrested two men on drug trafficking charges in separate cases. Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Trafficking in Oxycodone. Possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. Trafficking in Phenethylamines. Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. Felony violation...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile police looking for runaway teenager

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said their investigators are looking for a runaway/missing teenager. Danasia McArthur, 13, was last seen on Jan. 29, in Mobile. She was last known to be wearing all-black clothing with a black and blonde wig. Officials said they believe she may be in the area […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

State to seek death penalty for man accused of killing Okaloosa County deputy

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The state will seek the death penalty for the man accused of shooting and killing an Okaloosa County deputy on Christmas Eve. Timothy Paul Price-Williams, 43, is charged with first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Corporal Ray Hamilton. He's also charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder of law enforcement officer.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD arrest a man for kidnapping

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they arrested a man on Saturday afternoon for kidnapping his girlfriend. Police said they responded to Grelot Road at approximately 1:30 p.m. to a reported kidnapping on Saturday. Authorities said they discovered that the victims boyfriend was armed with a firearm and forced her...
MOBILE, AL

