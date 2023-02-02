ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Fetches Record $7M For Some Super Bowl Ads

Despite a slowing economy, advertisers are still willing to pay top dollar to be in the biggest TV event of the year. Fox has officially sold out its advertising inventory for Super Bowl LVII in record fashion. The network sold 30-second ads for over $6 million on average, with some...
Zwift Continues to Level Up With $620M Investment

In the world of at-home fitness apps, Zwift is carving its own path — and it has plenty of fresh capital to do so. The company isn’t turning a profit yet, co-founder Eric Min told Bloomberg, but it has raised $620 million in funding from investors including Amazon’s Alex Fund, KKR and Co., and Permira Holdings.
