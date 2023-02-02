Read full article on original website
Fanatics Continues Growth With Livestreaming Service
Fanatics is strengthening its collectibles presence with a new livestreaming commerce service. The company — last valued at $31 billion following a $700 million funding round — has hired former Snap Inc. executive Nick Bell to serve as the CEO of the company’s new division, Fanatics Live.
Fox Fetches Record $7M For Some Super Bowl Ads
Despite a slowing economy, advertisers are still willing to pay top dollar to be in the biggest TV event of the year. Fox has officially sold out its advertising inventory for Super Bowl LVII in record fashion. The network sold 30-second ads for over $6 million on average, with some...
Zwift Continues to Level Up With $620M Investment
In the world of at-home fitness apps, Zwift is carving its own path — and it has plenty of fresh capital to do so. The company isn’t turning a profit yet, co-founder Eric Min told Bloomberg, but it has raised $620 million in funding from investors including Amazon’s Alex Fund, KKR and Co., and Permira Holdings.
Over 50M Americans Projected to Bet $16B on Super Bowl
Super Bowl LVII will be the first NFL championship contested in a legal betting state — and with a sportsbook just outside State Farm Stadium. Sunday’s contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will draw an enormous amount of money in wagers. Per an American Gaming...
