The DFL has created a framework for a stake sale in its television rights — and, according to multiple reports, is looking to generate around $2.7 billion to $3.25 billion. The governing body of Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga reportedly wants to offload a 12-15% stake in a new licensing company that will sell domestic and international broadcasting rights over a set time of 25-30 years.

1 DAY AGO