Los Angeles, CA

Front Office Sports

DFL Seeking Up to $3.25B for Bundesliga TV Rights

The DFL has created a framework for a stake sale in its television rights — and, according to multiple reports, is looking to generate around $2.7 billion to $3.25 billion. The governing body of Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga reportedly wants to offload a 12-15% stake in a new licensing company that will sell domestic and international broadcasting rights over a set time of 25-30 years.
Front Office Sports

Oakland Paves Way for WNBA Expansion Team

Oakland is getting closer to its own WNBA team. The city has entered into an exclusive negotiating agreement with the African American Sports and Entertainment Group over development of the city’s 50% stake of the Oakland Coliseum site — which could bring sports, entertainment, and housing to the area.
OAKLAND, CA
Front Office Sports

More Rangers Games Boost MSG Sports’ Q2 Revenue

The parent company of the New York Knicks and Rangers had a successful second quarter as the teams began their regular seasons at Madison Square Garden Arena. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. generated $353.7 million in fiscal second-quarter revenue — a 22% year-over-year increase — boosted by the Rangers playing six more regular-season home games than they did during the same period the year prior.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Front Office Sports

NFL Inks 10-Year International Media Deal With DAZN

The NFL is fortifying its global market expansion with a decade-long international media rights partnership with DAZN. Starting next season, DAZN will carry the NFL’s international broadcast channel, NFL Game Pass International. Financial terms were not disclosed. Game Pass gives international fans access to regular-season and postseason games, including...
Front Office Sports

FSG Might Be Thinking Twice About Selling Liverpool

Fenway Sports Group is reportedly considering alternative ways to raise money and retain control of the Premier League club, according to the Daily Mail. RedBird Capital Partners has held talks with FSG on increasing its stake. RedBird bought an 11% stake in FSG in 2011 for $640.7 million. An additional...
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

